People Are Loving This Guy’s Stinky Revenge On Neighbors Who Refused To Clean After Their Dog
Actions speak louder than words, so when Reddit user u/MrNoJokes‘ neighbors repeatedly refused to stop their dog from pooing in his yard, the man realized that the only way forward was to give them a taste of their own medicine. Or rather, a smell of their pet’s dirty business.
He started secretly sending it back to them, and when they finally found the “treasure,” he told the subreddit r/pettyrevenge all about it. What goes around comes around!
This man asked his neighbors to stop their dog from pooping in his yard, but they didn’t do anything about it
Image credits: Becky Wetherington (not the actual photo)
So he started sending it back to them
Image credits: KaterinaDalemans (not the actual photo)
Image credits: anoldent (not the actual photo)
Image source: MrNoJokes
Bravo! A brilliant payback.
this 'revenge' doesn't sound very satisfactory. Sure, he made it nasty for his neighbours, and whoever buys their house when they move, but they're still letting the dog c**p all over the place and not picking it up, so the problem hasn't been fixed.
This is a perfect, non violent way to get revenge on people like this!
