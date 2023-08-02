 “I Joined And Won”: Neighbors Let Their Kids Litter Constantly, So Woman Takes Revenge | Bored Panda
Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“I Joined And Won”: Neighbors Let Their Kids Litter Constantly, So Woman Takes Revenge
32points
Relationships

“I Joined And Won”: Neighbors Let Their Kids Litter Constantly, So Woman Takes Revenge

Justin Sandberg and
Mantas Kačerauskas

Revenge is a dish served cold, but not every tale of getting even needs to be “The Count of Monte Cristo,” sometimes a simple plan will do. This was exactly the case for a woman who shared her simple, yet effective way to get back at littering neighbors and clean up her neighborhood at the same time.

The parents would simply ignore any and all requests to tell their children to stop throwing assorted garbage, clothes, and other random items into the sidewalk. So after trying and exhausting all other options, OP decided to take action with a little mix of revenge and cleaning up.

Some people seem to have never learned that you should not litter

Image credits: Phil (not the actual photo)

So one woman decided to get a bit of petty revenge on her neighbors that let their kids throw trash onto the sidewalk

Image credits: tamara garcevic (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Terrance Raper (not the actual photo)

Image credits:  Dids (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Rodolfo Mari (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Jakob Søby (not the actual photo)

Image credits: monstersof-men

OP gave some more details about the tricycle

Other readers shared their enjoyment of her methods and gave their own examples of similar stories

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Justin Sandberg
Justin Sandberg
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Justin is a writer at Bored Panda. He was born in the US but has spent most of his life in Europe. After graduating with a Bachelors of Arts Degree in Political Science from LCC International University in Lithuania, Justin has resided in Latvia, Austria and Georgia before returning to Lithuania. In his free time Justin enjoys hiking, journalism and cooking.

Read more »
Mantas Kačerauskas
Mantas Kačerauskas
Author, BoredPanda staff

Mantas is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Also he is a student of Digital Contents, who was studying is South Korea and right now is taking a break from studies so he could get more experience and polish his craft.
He likes to get carried away by his own imagination and create something interesting, mostly in a visual form via drawing in Photoshop or on paper.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Homepage
Next in Relationships
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
POST
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda