Person Found Out That The “Secret” Fudge Recipe Their Family Is Super Protective Of Actually Came From A Can

A lot of us cherish the moments that were spent with our family members. Now, with the marathon of celebrations coming up, most of us are already in the planning mode, remembering all the great things that we’re going to do with our family members. During this time, not only do we take our precious decorations and ornaments out but also start planning what we are going to make to surprise our loved ones. Very often, this is the time when traditions make their way out, reminding us of their importance and ability to bring family members closer. There’s no doubt that some people associate big family gatherings with food and drinks. For some of us, it’s grandmother’s pie or mom’s cookies that are made every year without exceptions, and their recipes are already considered a part of the family’s heritage. Having this nostalgic sense in mind, Reddit user @u/absolutirony decided to ask others online if what they’re about to do is worth shattering something that their relatives hardly believe in. The question that received more than 24k upvotes soon was filled with various opinions of other users.

The author of the post started their story by sharing that every year, when Christmas is just around the corner, their mom makes a delicious fudge. What is special about this fudge is that the original poster’s (OP) grandmother got it from a candy maker and since then, the way it was made has been kept as a family secret. It was even said that only when a family member hits adulthood are they allowed to see the recipe, so until they are 30 years old, they have no clue how it’s made. However, OP found out what the recipe was a little bit earlier than that thanks to their mom who asked for a helping hand when preparing the famous fudge.

The person shared that it didn’t take much time for them to figure out what the recipe was and that once their mom and grandmother realized that they “got” it earlier than usual, both of them became really upset about it. OP revealed that they don’t think “recipe hoarding” is something special, but they didn’t give it out to anyone else besides their brother and sister. But their mom and grandmother still held a grudge years later and even said that they don’t trust OP over what happened.

The Reddit user continued with their story by sharing that they came across an article about a chef who, after an extensive search, was able to trace the book from which their family recipe was taken. This is when OP remembered their secret family recipe and decided to do their own research to find out where the fudge recipe came from. This is when they found out that their special recipe was taken from an evaporated milk company and wasn’t a secret at all as it was on every can. This discovery made OP believe that someone from their family lied about the recipe’s real origin, and now they are thinking about whether they should share their revelation with others.

Being in this situation led the person to ask others online what to do as they thought it would be funny, but at the same time, they realized that it might make them a jerk. The question gave a green light to a lot of users who shared their points of view on the situation. Some of them thought that it was okay to tell the truth because of the harsh behavior that OP received from their relatives, while some thought that this way the author of the post would ruin something that both women believe in, and that no good might come from this. What is your take on this matter? Don’t forget to leave your thoughts in the comments down below!

Why are family traditions so important? They’re not only there to keep us all busy and add some more things to the endless list of chores before big celebrations. These traditions and unique “rules” make us more connected and open to one another. According to Generations Family Practice, people who grow up in a family that follows certain traditions have a better understanding of themselves and don’t suffer from a lack of self-confidence as they are aware of their family history. So going shopping for a Christmas tree, decorating the house, baking gingerbread, or even going for a long walk as a family only benefits its members, especially the younger ones who will later cherish these moments.

