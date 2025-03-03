ADVERTISEMENT

Many people make it their goal to lose weight, for which they follow specific diets or exercise as often as possible to become slimmer. This might only be a problem for a person who doesn’t want to shed the pounds but is being forced to do so by someone else.

This is exactly what a woman faced after giving birth to her baby. Just two weeks postpartum, her husband expected her to start slimming down. It mattered so much to him that he returned her bigger-sized shoes, as he felt they would get in the way of her weight loss.

During pregnancy, a person’s ankles and feet may swell a lot due to water retention, and therefore, they may need to wear larger shoes in order to feel comfortable

The poster explained that he found his postpartum wife’s swollen feet unattractive, and so when he found her newly purchased large shoes, he was upset

His mother had mentioned that women’s feet should shrink after pregnancy with the help of weight loss, therefore he believed his wife should focus on slimming down

The man felt that by buying bigger shoes, his wife would not be interested in losing weight anymore, which is why he returned them and got a refund

The poster’s wife was angry at his behavior, but he felt that he was justified in returning her shoes as he couldn’t stand the state of her post-pregnancy body

The poster and his wife just had their first baby, and her body had undergone a lot of changes. The main thing that the man had noticed was that his partner’s feet had swollen and gotten wider as her pregnancy had progressed. This is probably not something he was aware could happen, so when it did, it left him surprised and shocked.

Such swelling can happen because a woman’s body tends to hold a lot more water during the pregnancy. This water weight is usually stored in the lowest parts of the body, like the feet and ankles. This can be painful as well and make it difficult for the pregnant person to walk or move around normally.

Even though his wife was dealing with so much during her first pregnancy, the man was only thinking about how the changes in her body had dimmed his attraction to her. He explained that her swollen feet were a big mood killer for him, and this was more so because his mom kept making rude comments about his wife.

According to research, men may lose attraction to their partner during and after their pregnancy. This might be due to physical changes that they are noticing or also the mental shift that occurs when they view their spouse as a mother. Despite that, they can make a conscious effort to accept their wife’s changing body and emotions in order to strengthen their relationship.

The man also mentioned that he didn’t want his wife buying new shoes that were so big because she should be focused on losing weight. He didn’t condone her impulse buying and even thought of cutting up the credit cards she used so that she wouldn’t spend money on such things again.

This kind of controlling behavior among partners is unfortunately very common during pregnancy. Statistics show that more than 32,000 women face abuse when they are pregnant. This might be due to the fact that they are more vulnerable during this period and have nowhere else to turn.



Even if the man was concerned with his wife’s weight and health, he should not have directly returned her shoes. Instead, he could have found out how she was feeling about her body and whether she was even ready to shed some pounds. When it comes to weight loss, unsolicited advice can do more harm than good.

The poster clearly did not realize that his spouse was dealing with a lot. She had just given birth two weeks back and had to deal with her changing body and a whirlwind of emotions. Instead, he could only think about himself and his own needs and was projecting that onto her. Luckily, she didn’t take his behavior lying down.

What would you have done if you were in her position?

