ADVERTISEMENT

Retro gaming is having a moment. And a big one at that. Step aside Xbox and PlayStation, the real GOATS are coming out to play.

We’re talking basic, big consoles, cartridges, pixelated graphics, and good, old-fashioned classics like Mario Brothers, Sonic, Pacman, or Pokemon Red. If you ever owned a Game Boy, a Nintendo Entertainment System or even a Sega, you’ll know exactly what we mean. It was the golden age of gaming. A time that shaped a generation of gamers and laid the foundation for what has today become a multi-billion dollar industry.

But even despite the technological advancements of modern games, many kids today are getting obsessed with old school retro games. There’s even an online community that invites members to join in with the retro gaming nostalgia of '80s, '90s & early '00s. It also features some childhood blasts from the past in the form of TV, Toys and Film.

Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite posts from the page to transport you back to the days of 8-bit soundtracks, chunky cartridges, and unforgettable characters. They might even inspire you to head over to a thrift store to get your hands on an old console ahead of the weekend.