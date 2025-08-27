“Retro Gaming & Nostalgia”: 122 Posts For People Who Were Nerds In The ’80s, ’90s And ’00s
Retro gaming is having a moment. And a big one at that. Step aside Xbox and PlayStation, the real GOATS are coming out to play.
We’re talking basic, big consoles, cartridges, pixelated graphics, and good, old-fashioned classics like Mario Brothers, Sonic, Pacman, or Pokemon Red. If you ever owned a Game Boy, a Nintendo Entertainment System or even a Sega, you’ll know exactly what we mean. It was the golden age of gaming. A time that shaped a generation of gamers and laid the foundation for what has today become a multi-billion dollar industry.
But even despite the technological advancements of modern games, many kids today are getting obsessed with old school retro games. There’s even an online community that invites members to join in with the retro gaming nostalgia of '80s, '90s & early '00s. It also features some childhood blasts from the past in the form of TV, Toys and Film.
Bored Panda has put together a list of our favorite posts from the page to transport you back to the days of 8-bit soundtracks, chunky cartridges, and unforgettable characters. They might even inspire you to head over to a thrift store to get your hands on an old console ahead of the weekend.
If you grew up in the '80s or '90s, it’s understandable why you might still be drawn to retro games. They stir up nostalgia like no other. Who could possibly forget the soundtrack of Mario Brothers? Trying to twist the Tetris blocks? Or blowing into a chunky cartridge to get it to work again?
But it’s not just the grown-ups who lived through that era who are once again becoming a tad obsessed with classic bygone games. A 2025 Statista survey found that 45% of 18- to 24-year-olds have played a retro game in the past year. It’s the comeback many of us never saw coming…
It’s not just about nostalgia. Nor is it just about playing. It’s about connecting, explains one Gaming site.
“Online communities are exploding, from Reddit’s r/retrogaming with millions of members to Twitch streams where speedrunners race through Super Metroid in under an hour,” reads vocalmedia/gamers.com. “These spaces are packed with people swapping tips, showing off collections, or debating whether Ocarina of Time beats A Link to the Past.”
According to the site, TikTok’s #RetroGaming tag has billions of views, while X (formerly known as Twitter) is buzzing with threads about hidden game Easter eggs or “which retro console was your childhood?” polls.
The Guardian reported in 2024 that that YouTube uploads about retro games had increased 1,000-fold. And that Spotify users were creating 50% more retro-gaming-themed playlists than they were a year earlier, while live streamers were cashing in on the repetitive catchphrases and mechanical movements of NPCs (non-player characters).
The growing community of young retro gamers has become known as cosy gamers. And as the Guardian reports, the appeal of older games lies not in their modern interpretations, but the comfort and simplicity of the past.
“It’s like comfort food – different for everyone,” says a 27-year-old called Gabi. “I game for nostalgia,” she adds. “[It] eases my mind and lets me escape into a different world. [It’s] an excellent stress and anxiety-reliever.”