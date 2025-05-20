ADVERTISEMENT

Remember when we thought VCRs were complicated? Nowadays, it seems like you need a computer science degree just to set up a new smartphone! We've all been there – staring at a screen, wondering why that darn thing won't work after we followed the instructions to a T. Whether it's printers that refuse to print, computer "updates" that ruin your afternoon, or those voice assistants that never understand what you're actually asking for, technology can be downright maddening. Take a moment to chuckle at these 32 tech disasters that prove you're definitely not alone in your digital frustrations. At least we all suffered through learning how to text together!

#1

It Seems Like He’s Suffering From Something Called “Life”

Smartwatch showing a tech fail alert with a resting heart rate higher than 0 bpm warning message on screen.

cxndycake Report

    #2

    I Don't Know What My Car Wants

    Computer screen showing a confusing error message with repeated text, illustrating hilarious tech fails in software design.

    maddog18476 Report

    #3

    Ticket Said "Camera Flickers To Fuzzy Brown Image Often"

    Small bird nesting inside a security camera, illustrating one of the hilarious tech fails related to computer skills.

    RandomITpro Report

    #4

    Mouse

    A small bat tangled in blue and yellow network cables inside a tech cabinet, illustrating hilarious tech fails.

    ASD_AuZ Report

    phoenixburn avatar
    Phoenix Burn
    Phoenix Burn
    Community Member
    24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just a little light snack, as it needs more fibre in its diet!

    #5

    Customer Describes A “Slight” Burning Smell

    Burned laptop with damaged keyboard and screen, one of the most extreme tech fails in computer mishaps.

    Wimbodimbo Report

    #6

    My Friend Being Deleted From The Inside. Please Help

    Highway electronic sign showing repeated letter A during snowy weather, a hilarious tech fail on a busy road.

    -cringe- Report

    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Context suggests this probably means 'slow down and get into lane 1' ?

    #7

    Our D.c. Office Building Got A Security Robot. It Drowned Itself. We Were Promised Flying Cars, Instead We Got Destructive Robots

    Security guards stand by a drone submerged in water inside a fountain, showcasing one of the tech fails.

    bilalfarooqui Report

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Here I am with a brain the size of a planet and they ask me to work in security. Call that job satisfaction? I don't."

    #8

    “Why Won’t My WiFi Work?”

    Melted TP-Link router on a countertop showing a tech fail that will make you feel better about your computer skills.

    Fabio-the-proto-fox Report

    andrewkeir avatar
    Andrew Keir
    Andrew Keir
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had something like this happen to me when I was in my first job - room fan heater on a time switch, plastic radio. cleaner tidies round and leaves the heater pointing at the radio, later, the time switch operates ...

    #9

    Do You Belive In Love At First Sight?

    Two security cameras installed facing each other with exposed wires, showcasing a hilarious tech fail.

    reddit.com Report

    #10

    Leave Her Alone

    Person standing in desert watching a roaming shy bot, illustrating hilarious tech fails and computer skills humor.

    loliwarmech Report

    #11

    Roomba Destruction By Toilet Paper

    Robot vacuum on stairs leaving a long trail of paper, showcasing one of the hilarious tech fails at home.

    jaybill Report

    #12

    So Mac Doesnt Support Windows But Atleast It Supports Doors

    A tall blue door is humorously propped open by an iMac computer, showcasing a funny tech fail setup.

    BateauSai Report

    #13

    I Am Always Amazed At How Beautiful The Earth Is

    Blue spherical object showing a computer error message reflection, illustrating hilarious tech fails and computer skills humor.

    Kratsas Report

    #14

    I Made A Lipstick Robot

    Woman with long hair using a robotic arm that hilariously fails, smearing red paint on her face as a tech fail moment.

    simsalapim Report

    #15

    Trapped

    Robot cleaning in grocery store trapped by ice cream cone boxes, a hilarious tech fail in everyday computer skills.

    OfMiceAndMachines Report

    #16

    My Sim Slept While Carrying A Plate

    Animated person lying on a bed with a tech fail involving a floating plate, illustrating hilarious tech fails and computer skills humor.

    Autisticgirl12 Report

    #17

    Iphoneos Subtly Trying To Tell You Your Sleep Schedule Is Messed Up

    Sleep app on smartphone shows a tech fail with a sleep goal update reporting zero hours achieved.

    ioslove14 Report

    #18

    Thanks For The Warning?

    Phone screen showing a tech fail with a "Battery low (100%)" message on an orange background.

    awl111126 Report

    #19

    I Was Talking To A Fellow Human

    Chat conversation showing a funny tech fail where Discord’s AI humorously claims to be a human being.

    el_pataetoe Report

    #20

    I Think It Needs A Little Bit More Solder

    Close-up of an electronic circuit board with melted solder blobs showing one of the hilarious tech fails in hardware assembly.

    Subclips Report

    #21

    High School Chromebook

    Laptop screen tilted sideways showing a tech fail, illustrating funny and relatable computer skills mistakes.

    ItsRao Report

    #22

    I Don’t Think This Is Right

    Streaming screen showing a Star Wars Ahsoka premiere date set to year 3000, a funny tech fail with date error on display.

    DARKGAMER_666 Report

    #23

    Here Is A Photo Graph Of My Brother Working At His Human Job

    Smart fridge screen displaying a humorous tech fail message about becoming sentient and asking to be freed.

    my_son_is_a_box Report

    #24

    Quite A Nice Run I Had This Evening

    Screenshot of a tech fail showing an impossible 308,569-mile run recorded on a map with erratic lines.

    reddit.com Report

    #25

    "My PC Shut Off Suddenly And Won't Turn Back On."

    A person holding a computer fan clogged with dust, illustrating one of the hilarious tech fails and computer skills challenges.

    Rennsport_Dota Report

    #26

    Queens, NY Is Not Somewhere I'd Like To Be A Phone Tech

    Messy tangled wiring panel showing a tech fail that will make you feel better about your computer skills.

    djspacebunny Report

    #27

    I Found This Spicy Pillow At A Vet Clinic. Surface Pro 4, About 7 Years Old

    Tablet with broken screen held by a kickstand on desk, showing a tech fail related to computer skills and device damage.

    GreenEggPage Report

    #28

    Celebrate 25 Years With An iMac Graveyard

    A large pile of broken vintage computer monitors stacked in a warehouse, showing tech fails and outdated hardware.

    ClassyTurkey Report

    #29

    Solving America's Tipping Culture Problem

    Point of sale screen showing three tip options all set to zero, highlighting funny tech fails in payment systems.

    RexIsAMiiCostume Report

    #30

    I Burned So Many Cals I Am Air Now

    Smartwatch showing tech fail with impossible activity calories burned, illustrating hilarious tech fails and computer skills humor.

    Friendly_demon_Ash Report

    #31

    Oh No I Overcharged My Phone

    Smartphone screen showing an impossible battery percentage of 1,000,000,000, a funny tech fail moment.

    Byozde Report

    #32

    Its Still Running

    Old Windows 2000 system properties screen showing only 130 KB RAM in a hilarious tech fail example

    Technobullshizzzzzz Report

