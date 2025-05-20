ADVERTISEMENT

Remember when we thought VCRs were complicated? Nowadays, it seems like you need a computer science degree just to set up a new smartphone! We've all been there – staring at a screen, wondering why that darn thing won't work after we followed the instructions to a T. Whether it's printers that refuse to print, computer "updates" that ruin your afternoon, or those voice assistants that never understand what you're actually asking for, technology can be downright maddening. Take a moment to chuckle at these 32 tech disasters that prove you're definitely not alone in your digital frustrations. At least we all suffered through learning how to text together!