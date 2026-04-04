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Scooby dooby do…If that name brings a smile, you’re probably from a truly magical era. Just like this beloved character, there are countless little things from the past that instantly take us back—a favorite show, a snack you used to love, or even a smell that sparks a memory. These small moments have a way of making us feel warm, silly, and connected to simpler times.

To capture that feeling, we dove into the r/nostalgia online community. Their description says it best: “Nostalgia is often triggered by something reminding you of a happier time.” From old cartoons and childhood toys to forgotten trends and school memories, this community celebrates it all. Scroll down, pandas, and get ready for a heartwarming trip down memory lane filled with laughs, surprises, and sweet recollections.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Phone Book Order!

Vintage phone book pizza ads showcasing how people ordered food, evoking 1990s and 2000s nostalgia and memories.

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    #2

    Remember Our First Emojis?

    Hand holding a vintage stencil ruler with letters, numbers, and shapes, evoking 1990s and 2000s nostalgia.

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    dutchvanzandt avatar
    Oskar vanZandt
    Oskar vanZandt
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I know (and used) stencils but not that particular one...

    13
    13points
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    #3

    Do You Also Think So?

    Hand pressing buttons on a 1990s and 2000s mobile phone keypad to type a letter, showing old texting struggle.

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    hanna-laulajainen avatar
    Whiskers
    Whiskers
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was actually great, since you could text with your eyes closed!

    36
    36points
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    For many of us, nostalgia is that weird, sweet tug at your heart that sneaks up when you least expect it—like the smell of your grandma’s cookies, the jingle of an old favorite cartoon, or a song that instantly catapults you back to a summer that felt endless. It’s the magic hidden in ordinary moments, the ones you didn’t even realize you’d miss until years later.

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    Sometimes it makes you grin like a goof, sometimes it pokes at your chest with a little sting, and sometimes it’s both at once: a bittersweet cocktail of joy, longing, and “remember when?” But nostalgia isn’t just a feeling; it has a fascinating history and a surprisingly complicated psychology behind it. Today, we’re diving into its origins, why our brains are wired to crave the past, and how nostalgia can be both comforting and a little painful.
    #4

    Who Else Remembers This Treasure Chest?💿

    CD collection in a black case, representing nostalgic 1990s and 2000s music and media moments.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I still have several of these. 😂 I was really disappointed that my new car didn't come with a CD player!

    37
    37points
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    #5

    Tell Your Top 2 Movies Which Are True Nostalgia For You

    Father and daughter browsing VHS movies at a Blockbuster store, evoking 1990s and 2000s nostalgia.

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    #6

    Before We Were Always Connected, We Were Actually Present

    Vintage phone booth and U.S. mail mailbox on a city sidewalk, capturing nostalgic 1990s and 2000s street scene details.

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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had about 1 or 2 quarters for the payphone in case of an emergency and to let the folks know when I was coming home.

    18
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    Let’s begin with the origin of the word “nostalgia”. Let’s start with where the word “nostalgia” comes from. Back in the 17th century, a medical student named Johannes Hofer coined it to describe the intense homesickness felt by Swiss soldiers who were far from home—a kind of heartache for the familiar that could actually make them physically ill. Over time, scholars have expanded on Hofer’s ideas, most notably Svetlana Boym, who described two different flavors of nostalgia.

    Restorative nostalgia is all about wanting to “return home” to a past that feels lost—trying to recreate old spaces, routines, or feelings. It’s the kind of longing that makes people go back to their hometowns, rewatch childhood movies, or reconnect with old friends, hoping to capture that exact feeling again. Reflective nostalgia, on the other hand, focuses on the ache itself; the bittersweet beauty of remembering. It’s not about recreating the past but letting yourself sit with it, appreciating the emotions it brings and the person you once were.
    #7

    First AI…agree?

    Animated 1990s and 2000s paperclip character with eyes and speech bubble saying you will be fine you have no choice

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    #8

    Therapy

    Vicks VapoRub, crackers, Chicken Noodle Soup, nostalgic drinks, retro couch, and classic TV from the 1990s and 2000s.

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    #9

    Future vs. Prehistoric: Which Era Would You Actually Want To Live In? 🚀🦴

    Iconic cartoon family in a spaceship with prehistoric neighbors, capturing the feel of the 1990s and 2000s nostalgia.

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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm with the theory that The Flintstones was set in a post-apocalyptic future where humans rebuilt societies using primitive methods. However, there is the theory that the people were time travellers who got stuck in the Jurassic era.

    19
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    These two forms of nostalgia shape our relationship with memory in very different ways. Restorative nostalgia drives action. It pushes people to chase the past or bring pieces of it into the present. Imagine hearing a song from your teenage years and immediately picking up the phone to call an old crush or friend. Or visiting a childhood park, hoping it will feel exactly as it did years ago.

    Restorative nostalgia can be joyful, exciting, and even a little impulsive; it fuels the desire to relive those special moments. But it can also make us restless or disappointed if reality doesn’t match memory, because the past, no matter how vivid in our minds, cannot be perfectly repeated.

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    #10

    Anyone Else Played With This In Their Childhood?

    Green plastic sticky hand toy held in palm, a nostalgic 1990s and 2000s childhood favorite toy.

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My birthday party in the 3rd grade. Except they were frogs with sticky tongues. 😁

    13
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    #11

    Tell Me You Grew Up In The 90s Without Telling Me You Grew Up In The 90s

    Collection of vintage portable cassette players representing iconic 1990s and 2000s audio technology nostalgia.

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    36points
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    gregorygarcia avatar
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Ye Olde Dirty Grumpy
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a really cool jvc where the radio part detached from the cassette part. I miss that

    7
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    #12

    Does Anyone Else Remember The Absolute Frustration Of Trying To Get That Last Tile Into Place?

    Yellow Mickey and Minnie sliding puzzle toy, a nostalgic item from the 1990s and 2000s childhood era.

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    social_276 avatar
    SM
    SM
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not after I realize I could pop out the tiles. 😉

    25
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    Reflective nostalgia, by contrast, is quieter, more contemplative. It encourages savoring memories rather than chasing them. That same song playing late at night might lead you to pull out an old photo album, read through old letters, or simply sit and remember with a soft smile.

    You feel the happiness and the longing together, without feeling the need to “fix” or recreate anything. It’s like enjoying a favorite book or movie for the hundredth time: you already know the story, yet you take pleasure in reliving it. The very fact that the moment is gone (the people, the places, the feelings) is what gives it its unique, bittersweet charm. Reflective nostalgia allows us to appreciate the past for what it was, giving it a sense of emotional completeness, even as we continue to live in the present.

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    #13

    I Bet You Remember Playing This During School Breaks

    Three children playing traditional string game outdoors, evoking nostalgic 1990s and 2000s childhood memories.

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    #14

    You Just Had To Be There

    Green translucent Nintendo 64 console with four controller ports and Super Smash Bros cartridge, 1990s and 2000s nostalgia.

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    #15

    Pencil ✏️ Of Nostalgia

    Colorful vintage pens with 1990s and 2000s designs, featuring playful patterns and vibrant colors typical of the era.

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    Interestingly, nostalgia comes with a surprising number of benefits. Studies show that revisiting cherished memories can boost your mood, giving you a quick emotional lift when you need it most. It can also increase self-esteem, reminding you of the moments you’ve overcome challenges or achieved something meaningful.

    Nostalgia often provides a comforting sense of social support, connecting us to the people, places, and experiences that shaped our lives. Beyond that, it can help us navigate difficult transitions, like a breakup, retirement, or moving to a new city, by offering perspective and a reminder of the strengths we’ve carried with us through the years. In short, looking back can sometimes be just as powerful as moving forward—it’s a quiet, reflective boost for the heart and mind.

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    #16

    Found A Photo Of My Friend’s Childhood Today

    Retro 1990s and 2000s room with vintage TV, video games, movie poster, and nostalgic electronics and decor.

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    30points
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    vanewimsey avatar
    Sparky
    Sparky
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The cheap wood paneling! The orange s**g rug!

    9
    9points
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    #17

    Just A Box Of Pure Childhood

    Vintage toy capsule vending machines filled with colorful 90s and 2000s nostalgia collectibles and prizes.

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    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The contents are too recent. Needs to be those stretchy, gloopy things that stuck to everything until got all covered in pet fur, hair and God knows what else. Finger puppet monsters, cheap, plastic rings that turned your fingers green, bouncy balls, parachute troopers, those fuzzy wormy things on a string, little yoyos that never really worked. Some Runts, Bottle Caps, sour ball gum, Gobbstoppers, Jawbreakers, Skittles, Warheads, Mike N' Ike, Hot Tamales, Jelly Beans, Reese Pieces, Rockets, Rascals, watermelon gumballs, Pucker ups, Cry Baby Tears, tiny Oh Baby Pacifiers, Bonz Bones, Fancy Fruit gumballs, Razzles.

    12
    12points
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    #18

    Anyone Absolutely Love Smarties Best Candy Ever 😭🖤

    Close-up of retro Smarties candy rolls, evoking nostalgic taste and feel of the 1990s and 2000s childhood memories.

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    pezziecoyote14 avatar
    Leslie B
    Leslie B
    Community Member
    2 days ago

    This comment is hidden. Click here to view.

    These are called Rockets in Canada. These are Smarties 05986034_1...4b-png.jpg 05986034_1024x10242x-69d0478b08e4b-png.jpg

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    On the flip side, nostalgia isn’t always sunshine and warm memories. Dwelling too much on the past can sometimes lead to feelings of loneliness or isolation, making you feel disconnected from the present. It can also make people overly focused on “what was,” leaving them unhappy with the here and now, or even less motivated to take action in their current life. That’s why it’s important to keep a balance—when nostalgia starts to weigh you down or interfere with daily life, consulting a professional can help you navigate these feelings in a healthy way.

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    #19

    The Museum Of Lost Frequencies 📻

    Vintage radios, cassette players, and old televisions stacked together evoking nostalgia of 1990s and 2000s technology.

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    #20

    If You Never Spent 45 Minutes Burning A 'Mixed Cd' For Your Crush, Did You Even Live Through The 2000s?

    Screenshot of 1990s and 2000s software Nero Copy and Backup on Windows XP desktop with iconic Bliss wallpaper

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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I'm old enough that we were making mix tapes.

    39
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    #21

    Remember The Struggle Of Deleting Old Messages Just To Make Space For One New One?

    Grid of six close-up photos showing vintage Nokia phone screens featuring classic 1990s and 2000s games, messages, and icons.

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    27points
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    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Oh. Snake. Left hand middle picture.

    15
    15points
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    #22

    Buffy The Vampire Slayer (1997)

    Vampire character from a 1990s movie threatening a woman, capturing a classic 1990s and 2000s horror scene.

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    Today, nostalgia isn’t just about memories tucked away in photo albums or the smell of a favorite childhood snack—it’s everywhere online. Communities like r/nostalgia celebrate those moments that shaped us, from old TV shows and video games to childhood toys and schoolyard memories. A single post can make you instantly feel like you’re ten years old again, laughing at a cartoon or craving a candy you haven’t seen in decades.

    Memes, GIFs, and screenshots act like digital time machines, letting us revisit the past in small, vivid bursts. In a way, reflective and restorative nostalgia meet here: we smile at what was, we long for what we miss, and we share it all with people who get it.

    #23

    Glow In The Dark

    Glow-in-the-dark star stickers glowing on black surface, evoking nostalgic 1990s and 2000s childhood memories.

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    25points
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    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They are still around, aren't they?

    28
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    #24

    The Ultimate Nostalgia Starter Pack

    Vintage TV playing Smurfs Adventures with nostalgic 90s and 2000s cartoon-themed cereal and mug on tray.

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    23points
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    vickiepayne avatar
    Feel the Pain
    Feel the Pain
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had that tray and used it until it wore down to metal

    3
    3points
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    #25

    Does Anyone Remember The Banana Splits From 1968 Through 1970

    The Banana Splits band characters on a yellow background evoking 1990s and 2000s nostalgia.

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    #26

    Winamp Was Literally The Goat. Does Anyone Still Remember The "Really Whips The Llama's Ass" Intro?

    Winamp media player interface showing a 1990s-2000s music playlist with equalizer and playback controls.

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    So, pandas, which of these posts hit you right in the nostalgia feels? Did it make you think of an old snack, a TV show, or a summer that seemed endless? Share it with someone who’d love the trip down memory lane as much as you did and keep the nostalgia vibes going!
    #27

    Do You Still Remember Your Login?

    MSN Messenger login screen from the 1990s and 2000s showcasing classic online chat interface design.

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    #28

    The Ultimate 90s Starter Pack Of Joy

    Fruit Stripe chewing gum packs with colorful striped gum strips representing taste and feel of the 1990s and 2000s.

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    20points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The flavor lasted about 30 seconds and then it was just rubber.

    27
    27points
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    #29

    Minute Maid Juice Bars

    Five vintage Minute Maid juice bars in various flavors displayed on a table evoking 1990s and 2000s nostalgia.

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    19points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These WERE really good! They reminded me of the frozen orange juice popsicles my mom made when we were kids. She just poured OJ in to ice cube trays and added toothpicks - fancy 80's popsicles! 😁

    13
    13points
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    #30

    Who Used To Have Pogs/Tazos?

    Colorful 1990s and 2000s collectible pogs and Tazos featuring popular cartoon characters and nostalgic graphics.

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    19points
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    #31

    Only Those Who Lived Through It Know

    Colorful vintage stickers from popular 1990s and 2000s TV shows and cartoons spread on a white furry surface.

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    18points
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    katrinanixon avatar
    Partypants
    Partypants
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We had sticker albums and would trade them. Some were scented and some we called oily stickers, they were super cool!

    6
    6points
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    #32

    The Original "Wireless" Gaming

    Colorful plastic whistle toys with balls, evoking nostalgic sounds and memories of the 1990s and 2000s era.

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    mamat avatar
    More Information
    More Information
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a bubble version of this shape of toy. You blow air through it and bubbles come out the bowl at the end. I had been watching my grandpa use pipe tobacco for years.. i inhaled the bubble juice, didn't know I was supposed to blow air out! No one said anything, just handed the 6 yr old a pipe-looking toy ...... yeah, didn't go down well and it didn't come back up very well either..

    5
    5points
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    #33

    I Completely Forgot These Existed Until This Second. Does Anyone Else Get That Weird Bittersweet Ache In Their Chest?

    Vintage Disney tricky trapeze toys featuring Goofy, Mickey, and Donald, evoking 1990s and 2000s nostalgia.

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    17points
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    acey-ace16 avatar
    Ace
    Ace
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    These had been around in wooden form long before Disney made those plastic ones.

    9
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    #34

    Which Scooby-Doo Era Did You Grow Up With? 🐶🚐

    Collage of Scooby-Doo characters through the decades showcasing 1990s and 2000s nostalgia in animation and live-action.

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    16points
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    #35

    That Spinner Sound Is Etched In My Brain. What Was Your Go To Career In The Game?

    Vintage Game of Life board game with paper money, cards, and spinner evoking nostalgia of 1990s and 2000s experiences

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    15points
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    nannychachi avatar
    Nanny Chachi
    Nanny Chachi
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I always ended up with so many kids that I had to lay the little pink and blue pegs on their sides in my car.

    10
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    #36

    Whose Poster Did You Have On Your Door Back Then? 🚪🎧

    Posters of iconic 1990s and 2000s music and TV stars decorating a room door and wall corner.

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    12points
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    #37

    Zoinks! I Think I Just Found My Happy Place! 😍

    Bed covered with colorful Scooby-Doo pillows, blanket, and plush toy, evoking 1990s and 2000s nostalgia.

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    #38

    Did Anyone Get Their Tamagotchi Confiscated

    Collection of colorful Tamagotchi devices on blue fabric, evoking nostalgia and memories of the 1990s and 2000s.

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    11points
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    #39

    Who Else Remembers Waiting In Line For This? Best $10 I Ever Spent

    Worn movie ticket from 1999 for Star Wars Phantom Menace, capturing nostalgic 1990s and 2000s cinema experience.

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    9points
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    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Those 3 movies from the early 2000's were awful!

    16
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    #40

    Rugrats Watches From Burger King

    Three colorful 1990s and 2000s cartoon-themed digital watches held in a hand, showcasing nostalgic childhood designs.

    CartoonReOrbitCN Report

    9points
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    marleinakh avatar
    Marleina Hershberg
    Marleina Hershberg
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This is from 1998; BK did exist (smh @whiskers' comment) and they did indeed have these watches.

    1
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    #41

    Did You Ever Have This Device?

    Old Verizon Treo smartphone with physical keyboard representing 1990s and 2000s tech nostalgia.

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    9points
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    dremosley avatar
    Dre Mosley
    Dre Mosley
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes. At the time, it was quite the device to have before the reign of iOS and Android and back when Palm was a major player in the mobile market.

    5
    5points
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    #42

    Warning: Major Childhood Flashback Ahead

    Open bag of chips with classic Taz cartoon collectible slammer inside, evoking 1990s and 2000s nostalgia.

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    9points
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    #43

    Honestly, Looking At This Makes Me Want To Go Back To 2004 And Never Leave

    Retro 1990s and 2000s tech setup with a CRT monitor, cassette tapes, game cartridges, and vintage gaming consoles on a wooden desk.

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    8points
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    #44

    I Can Still Feel The Thumb Pain From Trying To Get That Last Ring On The Hook. Who Else Spent Hours On This?

    Blue water game toy designed like a BlackBerry phone with fish and underwater scene inside, evoking 1990s and 2000s nostalgia.

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    8points
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    billyotto1966 avatar
    Billo66
    Billo66
    Community Member
    Premium     1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Bam-a-Lan whoa Black Btrry.

    11
    11points
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    #45

    If You Could Only Keep One Of These For The Rest Of Your Life, Which One Is It?

    Collection of classic Disney VHS tapes showcasing 1990s and 2000s nostalgia in photos and memories.

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    7points
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    #46

    What Was The One Game That Destroyed Friendships?

    Four kids playing video games in a 1990s kitchen, capturing the nostalgic feel of the 1990s and 2000s era.

    Emergency_Science434 Report

    7points
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    mariele_s avatar
    persephone134
    persephone134
    Community Member
    2 days ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The kid in front is absolutely âddicted. The second from right looks like he's already experiencing withdrawal symptoms. (They could by my brothers.)

    7
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    #47

    Every Time I Pass By A Place That "Used To Be A Cyber" I Remember This Time When We Used To Go There With Friends

    Two kids playing multiplayer games on old desktop computers in a nostalgic 1990s and 2000s internet cafe setting.

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    7points
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    #48

    I’m Still Holding On To My Nostalgia:)

    Vintage Panasonic VHS player with Rocky movie tapes, evoking 1990s and 2000s nostalgia and retro entertainment memories.

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    7points
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    dremosley avatar
    Dre Mosley
    Dre Mosley
    Community Member
    2 days ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Lost count of how many times I've watched Rocky 4. Best Cold War propaganda movie ever.

    3
    3points
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    #49

    The Kind Of Magic You Can't Find In An App

    Vintage Scooby-Doo board game with colorful pieces capturing nostalgic 1990s and 2000s childhood memories.

    CarrotMuch1399 Report

    7points
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    #50

    Why Did They Ever Stop Making These?

    Bright orange Planters P.B. Crisps snack bag with cartoon Mr. Peanut and peanut butter creme filled crisps, 1990s 2000s nostalgia.

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    6points
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    #51

    Anybody Remember These Guitar Hero Retail Display Kiosks?

    Guitar Hero Xbox 360 gaming display in store showcasing interactive entertainment from the 1990s and 2000s era.

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    #52

    The Humble Beginnings Of A Pro Gamer

    Vintage PlayStation console connected to an old TV playing a classic 1990s and 2000s soccer video game.

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    5points
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    paigemangan avatar
    Tinykame
    Tinykame
    Community Member
    1 day ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I grew up with a commodore 64, Atari, nes, but this s h I t was a frigging game changer. Resident Evil, what!

    3
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    #53

    Which Dragon Ball Saga Defined Your Childhood The Most?

    Child watching Dragon Ball Z on an old CRT TV, evoking nostalgia from the 1990s and 2000s era.

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    3points
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    mzellmer avatar
    Laserleader
    Laserleader
    Community Member
    1 day ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    DRAGONBALL Z. It was just starting the Cell saga when I met my husband-to-be as a teenager, and I bought him a cassette with the latest dubbing, and we got mad about the voice actor changeover for Vegeta.

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