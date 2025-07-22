Resurfaced Case Of 17YO Mom Who Was Brutally Assassinated By Husband Reignites Public Anger

ADVERTISEMENT

The resurfaced news of a teenage girl who was forced to marry at the age of 12 and was tragically k*lled by her husband in Iran has reignited anger across the internet.

Mona Heydari, a 17-year-old mother of one, was taken from outside her family home in Ahvaz, Iran and d*capitated by her husband and his brother in 2022. Her husband was later seen walking down the street holding her head.

Mona’s husband has received a sentence of only eight years.

Mona tried to escape her husband but was brought back

Image credits: Unsplash/ Artin Bakhan

Mona’s story drew widespread h*rror not only for its br*tality, but for what preceded it. At just 12 years old, she was married off to her cousin, Sajjad Heydari.

By 14, she gave birth to a son. Local reports stated that Mona fled to Turkey with another man in a desperate bid to escape her ab*sive marriage.

Her father, who was identified as Javid, used Interpol to track her down and convinced her to return to Iran. According to aBBC report, Mona reportedly received assurances from her family that she would be safe if she went home.

She was later reunited with her husband. Soon after, Mona lost her life.

Image credits: ILNA

Disturbing footage later emerged showing Sajjad smiling as he walked down the street with Mona’s s*vered head in one hand and a knife in the other.

The clip caused an uproar online, with netizens immediately expressing shock at the barbarity of the crime.

Mona’s brother-in-law was also sentenced for helping dispose of the 17-year-old’s body, which he wrapped in a blanket and dumped.

Her father defended the marriage and normalized marital a*use

Image credits: ILNA

Shockingly, Mona’s own father defended the marriage in court, according toThe Mirror.

He told the judge that “She was not forced to marry, and in fact, the husband provided her with the very best of lives.”

He acknowledged that “there was fighting between them, and sometimes there was violence,” but claimed this was nothing unusual.

“These fights between husband and wife are completely normal,” he said.

Image credits: ILNA

Though he later admitted Mona “may have been too young” for marriage, he insisted that her union with her cousin had been officially sanctioned.

“We got a certificate of confirmation that she was physically old enough to marry,” Mona’s father said.

Despite the horror of the crime, Mona’s parents declined to invoke Iran’s Islamic law of retribution, which would have paved the way for a harsher sentence.

As a result, Sajjad received only seven and a half years for Mona’s m*rder, plus eight months for a*sault. His brother received just under four years for his role in the crime.

Facts about child bride #MonaHeydari: -married off at 12

– had a child

– was beheaded by her husband at 17 This short animated film, “Golbahar” by Marjan Farsad offers a lens into the world of a child bride. #مونا_حیدری#کودک_همسریhttps://t.co/T2U1OX8vYN — Center for Human Rights in Iran (@ICHRI) February 7, 2022

Netizens reacted with shock and disgust at Mona’s fate.

“Shame on her own family, shame on her husband’s family, shame on the law. She was trying to escape child abuse, and start afresh,” one commenter wrote.

“That poor girl. She didn’t deserve that treatment. Obviously, her parents are no better than her husband. She never stood a chance, bless her,” another noted.

Human rights groups call this the latest in a disturbing trend

Image credits: Getty/NurPhoto

Iranian women’s rights advocates say Mona’s story is tragically common.

The Women’s Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) stated that “not a week goes by without some form of honor k*lling making headlines.”

They called out the country’s lack of legal protection for women and girls.

“The clerical regime’s failure to criminalize these m*rders has led to a catastrophic rise in honor k*llings.”

The number of Iranian girls aged 10 to 14 who got married in spring 2021 was 9,753, which is 32 percent bigger than that of the same period of time last year, according to data released by Iran Statistics Center. This is Iran’s largest number in a single season in past two years pic.twitter.com/KctE7ZX5aq — Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) November 22, 2021

These so-called “family difference” cases are especially common in provinces like Khuzestan, Kurdistan, and Sistan and Baluchestan.

“The catastrophic rise in honor k*llings in Iran is rooted in misogyny and the patriarchal culture institutionalized in the laws and society.

“Although the father, brother, or husband holds the knife, sickle, or rifle, the murders are rooted in the medieval outlook of the ruling regime.

Image credits: Unsplash/Craig Melville

“The clerical regime’s laws officially denote that women are second-degree citizens owned by men,” the NCRI stated.

Netizens reacted to the news of Mona’s fate with shock and grief

