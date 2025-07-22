Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Resurfaced Case Of 17YO Mom Who Was Brutally Assassinated By Husband Reignites Public Anger
Smiling young woman wearing a winter hat and jacket, surrounded by green plants, highlighting 17YO mom case public anger.
Crime, Society

Resurfaced Case Of 17YO Mom Who Was Brutally Assassinated By Husband Reignites Public Anger

Open list comments 1
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

1

ADVERTISEMENT

The resurfaced news of a teenage girl who was forced to marry at the age of 12 and was tragically k*lled by her husband in Iran has reignited anger across the internet. 

Mona Heydari, a 17-year-old mother of one, was taken from outside her family home in Ahvaz, Iran and d*capitated by her husband and his brother in 2022. Her husband was later seen walking down the street holding her head.

Highlights
  • Mona Heydari was just 17 when she lost her life in a brutal act committed by her husband.
  • She had been forced into marriage at 12 and gave birth to her son at 14.
  • Her husband received a short sentence after Mona’s parents chose not to pursue retribution.

Mona’s husband has received a sentence of only eight years.

RELATED:

    Mona tried to escape her husband but was brought back

    Iranian flag waving against a clear blue sky, symbolizing national identity amid resurged public anger.

    Image credits: Unsplash/ Artin Bakhan

    Mona’s story drew widespread h*rror not only for its br*tality, but for what preceded it. At just 12 years old, she was married off to her cousin, Sajjad Heydari. 

    By 14, she gave birth to a son. Local reports stated that Mona fled to Turkey with another man in a desperate bid to escape her ab*sive marriage.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her father, who was identified as Javid, used Interpol to track her down and convinced her to return to Iran. According to aBBC report, Mona reportedly received assurances from her family that she would be safe if she went home.

    She was later reunited with her husband. Soon after, Mona lost her life.

    Smiling young woman wearing a winter hat and puffer vest standing outdoors with green leafy plants in the background.

    Image credits: ILNA

    Disturbing footage later emerged showing Sajjad smiling as he walked down the street with Mona’s s*vered head in one hand and a knife in the other. 

    The clip caused an uproar online, with netizens immediately expressing shock at the barbarity of the crime.

    Mona’s brother-in-law was also sentenced for helping dispose of the 17-year-old’s body, which he wrapped in a blanket and dumped.

    Her father defended the marriage and normalized marital a*use

    Image credits: ILNA

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Shockingly, Mona’s own father defended the marriage in court, according toThe Mirror

    He told the judge that “She was not forced to marry, and in fact, the husband provided her with the very best of lives.” 

    He acknowledged that “there was fighting between them, and sometimes there was violence,” but claimed this was nothing unusual. 

    “These fights between husband and wife are completely normal,” he said.

    Young woman wearing a winter hat and jacket, linked to resurfaced case of 17YO mom brutally assassinated by husband.

    Image credits: ILNA

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Though he later admitted Mona “may have been too young” for marriage, he insisted that her union with her cousin had been officially sanctioned. 

    “We got a certificate of confirmation that she was physically old enough to marry,” Mona’s father said.

    Despite the horror of the crime, Mona’s parents declined to invoke Iran’s Islamic law of retribution, which would have paved the way for a harsher sentence. 

    As a result, Sajjad received only seven and a half years for Mona’s m*rder, plus eight months for a*sault. His brother received just under four years for his role in the crime.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens reacted with shock and disgust at Mona’s fate.

    “Shame on her own family, shame on her husband’s family, shame on the law. She was trying to escape child abuse, and start afresh,” one commenter wrote.

    “That poor girl. She didn’t deserve that treatment. Obviously, her parents are no better than her husband. She never stood a chance, bless her,” another noted.

    Human rights groups call this the latest in a disturbing trend

    Young girls in black hijabs gathered in a crowd highlighting resurfaced case of 17YO mom brutally assassinated by husband.

    Image credits: Getty/NurPhoto

    Iranian women’s rights advocates say Mona’s story is tragically common.

    The Women’s Committee of the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI) stated that “not a week goes by without some form of honor k*lling making headlines.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    They called out the country’s lack of legal protection for women and girls. 

    “The clerical regime’s failure to criminalize these m*rders has led to a catastrophic rise in honor k*llings.”

    These so-called “family difference” cases are especially common in provinces like Khuzestan, Kurdistan, and Sistan and Baluchestan.

    “The catastrophic rise in honor k*llings in Iran is rooted in misogyny and the patriarchal culture institutionalized in the laws and society. 

    “Although the father, brother, or husband holds the knife, sickle, or rifle, the murders are rooted in the medieval outlook of the ruling regime.

    Crowd holding signs and flags protesting a resurfaced case of 17YO mom brutally assassinated by husband, sparking public anger.

    Image credits: Unsplash/Craig Melville

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    “The clerical regime’s laws officially denote that women are second-degree citizens owned by men,” the NCRI stated.

    Netizens reacted to the news of Mona’s fate with shock and grief

    Comment section screenshot showing user Yomara reacting with the word Barbarie in a discussion about a 17YO mom's brutal assassination by husband.

    Comment by Carly Badgley stating Parents are to blame, discussing anger over resurfaced case of 17YO mom brutally assassinated by husband.

    Comment text on a white background saying poor girl didn’t stand a chance, related to 17YO mom brutal assassination case.

    Comment expressing shock and sadness over the resurfaced case of a 17-year-old mom brutally assassinated by her husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment expressing outrage over resurfaced case of 17YO mom brutally assassinated by husband, sparking public anger.

    Comment criticizing authorities in text format, discussing 17YO mom case that reignites public anger over inaction.

    Screenshot of a social media comment reacting to the resurfaced case of 17YO mom brutally assassinated by husband.

    Comment by Brendan Hughes expressing strong feelings about justice for the brutal assassination of a 17-year-old mom.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment criticizing use of religion to justify actions, highlighting anger over resurfaced case of 17YO mom assassinated by husband.

    Comment by Lost Kajkolak discussing challenges in changing social and religious structures and laws that bolster crimes in Iran.

    Comment expressing sorrow and anger over the resurfaced case of a 17-year-old mom brutally assassinated by her husband.

    Screenshot of a comment expressing outrage over the resurfaced case of a 17-year-old mom brutally assassinated by her husband.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Crime
    world
    Vote arrow up

    30

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    1
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    30

    Open list comments

    1

    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Analice Couto

    Analice Couto

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I've been doing straight hard news way too long. So bring on the soft news and evergreen topics!

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A good friend in college (American) had a whirlwind romance with a "progressive" Muslim Moroccan that she wound up quickly marrying. She assured me that he had modern sensibilities about women. His parents were none too pleased with the union and after they graduated insisted he come home and bring his wife with him. She was smart enough to decline and they divorced. I've always wondered what her life would be like if she went with him. I imagine not great. There are wonderful Muslim people, but if taken literally, the religion is so misogynistic.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    mel-c-jmail avatar
    Mel in Georgia
    Mel in Georgia
    Community Member
    Premium     29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A good friend in college (American) had a whirlwind romance with a "progressive" Muslim Moroccan that she wound up quickly marrying. She assured me that he had modern sensibilities about women. His parents were none too pleased with the union and after they graduated insisted he come home and bring his wife with him. She was smart enough to decline and they divorced. I've always wondered what her life would be like if she went with him. I imagine not great. There are wonderful Muslim people, but if taken literally, the religion is so misogynistic.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Back to Homepage
    More about Social Issues
    Homepage
    Trending
    Social Issues
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Social Issues Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT