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Our early 20s can be pretty adventurous. Sure, there are uncertainties about the future, but there’s also excitement as we try to figure out what we want to do and where life will take us. Obviously, we don’t want anyone holding us back at this time.

Unfortunately, this young woman had helicopter parents who were unpleasant about her receiving a grant to travel to New York City for research. Much to her horror, they even threatened to cut her off if she went against their wishes. Scroll down to find out what she eventually decided!

More info: Reddit

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Having controlling parents can be a huge pitfall for anyone, especially when it comes to future plans

Image credits: prostock-studio / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The 20-year-old poster received a $4,000 grant to travel to New York City for a 10-day research trip, but her controlling parents didn’t want her to go

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Image credits: dikushin / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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When she announced that she still planned to go for the trip, her parents called her a “disappointment” and even threatened to cut her off

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Image credits: studiopeace / Magnific (not the actual photo)

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The poster was sick of her parents controlling her life and always demanding that she put the family before herself, so she put her foot down

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Image credits: National-Goat-9945

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The poster realized that she would be able to survive financially without their help, so she decided to go even if it meant being disowned by them

In today’s story, the 20-year-old original poster (OP) vents her frustrations about her helicopter parents. She almost had to act like a third parent to keep their household functioning, yet they constantly micromanaged her. Things escalated when she received a $4,000 grant to travel to New York City for 10 days to conduct research as part of a larger project for her future.

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Instead of being ecstatic about her achievement, her parents jumped to the conclusion that the city was dangerous and that she wouldn’t survive there. In fact, they also involved a friend of hers just to say that she “didn’t understand how money worked.” The poster wanted to prove her capabilities, so she planned the entire trip and presented it to them, but it fell on deaf ears.

The couple called her a “disappointment” for going behind their backs and threatened to cut her off if she went despite their protests. While they kept pointing out how “unsafe” the city was, their controlling behavior was breaking her heart. However, she was sick of her manipulative parents, who had always pressured the author to prioritize her family over herself.

When she had tried to set boundaries, they had accused her of not loving her family. Well, she finally put her foot down and decided to go for the research trip against their wishes. The poster was well aware that they might disown her, but she had a few savings and friends who had offered her a roof over her head. She quickly realized that she could survive without them and their toxicity.

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Image credits: syda_productions / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The parents might think that they were being “protective,” but their behavior was actually harming her. Experts highlight that helicopter parenting has been consistently linked to higher levels of anxiety and depression in children, adolescents, and young adults. It can also trigger low self-esteem, poor self-regulation, and immature coping skills within them.

Studies emphasize that signs of manipulative parents include guilt-tripping, gaslighting, conditional love, disguising control as concern, undermining their child’s confidence, using money as leverage, or disrespecting boundaries. The harm that such mothers and fathers cause can be long-lasting, and healing from it can be pretty challenging, but professional help does work.

I am sure that the poster might need therapy to overcome the damage her parents caused, and a few netizens also pointed this out. Many of them felt that the couple was so adamant about stopping her because they would lose their household help. Research stresses that labor, financial control, or emotional manipulation are forms of exploitation by parents.

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Folks online applauded the poster for finally breaking free from their cage and taking a stand for herself. After all, it’s not every day that you get a fully funded trip for research, and many people advised her to make the most out of the opportunity. If you were in her shoes, would you do the same thing? We would love to hear your thoughts, so feel free to type away in the comments!

Netizens felt that the helicopter parents just wanted her around as an extra pair of helping hands, and didn’t really care about her safety as they pretended

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