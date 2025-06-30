Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Folks Can’t Get Over This Adorable, Gentle Giant Who Turned Into A Dad For An Orphaned Baby Raccoon
Gentle giant German Shepherd lying on stone path with an orphaned baby raccoon walking nearby in a grassy yard.
Animals, Dogs

Folks Can’t Get Over This Adorable, Gentle Giant Who Turned Into A Dad For An Orphaned Baby Raccoon

As a kid, all of my summer holidays were spent at my grandparents’ farmhouse, where I witnessed the strangest yet most adorable bonds. From ducklings snuggling around mama horses to goats and doggos playing together like siblings, I thought I had seen it all.

Until this unlikely bond swept over the internet and won literally everyone’s hearts. Meet Luke, the gentle German Shepherd who befriended an orphaned baby raccoon. Their friendship is the talk of the town for a reason, so just scroll down to see the adorable pictures and read their endearing story!

    A farm owner helped a baby raccoon after he became an orphan when his mom passed away in an accident

    Gentle giant dog watching over an orphaned baby raccoon resting on a log near the water in a forest setting.

    Image credits: fortheloveofsmiley

    Surprisingly, her gentle German Shepherd, Luke, turned into a papa for the baby raccoon, and their bond quickly won over the internet

    It was just a normal day for the farm owner and Instagram user fortheloveofsmiley, when she decided to help a baby raccoon. The little guy turned into an orphan when his mother was hit by a car, but destiny had different plans for him. Not only is the woman teaching him how to catch his own food, but he has also developed a precious bond with none other than Luke, the gentle giant.

    Don’t be fooled by his massive size, for he has the kindest heart, whether he’s out in the garden or goofing around with his buddies. However, watching this huge canine take a baby raccoon under his wing was probably the sweetest thing for Luke’s mother to witness. My heart would’ve been so full if that happened in front of my eyes!

    Adorable baby raccoon exploring a log near water, capturing the gentle giant who turned into a dad for an orphaned raccoon.

    Image credits: fortheloveofsmiley

    Adorable baby raccoon with bright eyes and soft fur being cared for by a gentle giant dad figure.

    Image credits: fortheloveofsmiley

    The baby raccoon is totally smitten with his doggy bestie. I mean, does he think that fluffy German Shepherd is his dad, or what? Whatever the case, their bond is seriously the sweetest thing ever. That gentle giant really stepped up like a proud papa when the little guy needed someone most, and he has no idea just how much he’s meant to him. Absolutely pawsome, isn’t it?

    The farm owner’s Instagram handle is full of videos of their endearing bond. It’s really wholesome to see the raccoon jumping around on big, old Luke while he just lounges and lets him do whatever he wants. Even seems like the mighty canine truly enjoys the raccoon playing all over and around him.

    Gentle giant dog lying on grass with an orphaned baby raccoon nestled close showing tender care and affection.

    Image credits: fortheloveofsmiley

    Gentle giant dog with an orphaned baby raccoon playing together on green grass outdoors.

    Image credits: fortheloveofsmiley

    The two are inseparable as the baby loves to goof around with the massive canine, who just lounges and enjoys it

    It’s not the first time that we have seen the most unlikely animals form a friendship and send netizens into a frenzy of delight. Just take the example of the famous baby hippo, Owen, and the 130-year-old tortoise, Mzee. It was in 2005, in Kenya, that their friendship blossomed and marveled people all over the globe.

    Another unusual friendship story is that of Kasi the cheetah and Mtani the Labrador from Tampa, Florida. Their bond flourished when they were just 3 months old, and people everywhere swooned over their adorable friendship. 

    Gentle giant dog gently watching over an orphaned baby raccoon drinking water from a bowl outdoors.

    Image credits: fortheloveofsmiley

    It’s funny to think that different species of animals can be friends, yet humans fight over the smallest differences. I guess we have a lot to learn from them. Just look at how the farm owner received negative responses from people when she took in the baby raccoon. However, it has been observed that human-related factors, like accidents, are significant contributors to raccoon mortality.

    The woman was quick to point this out to the haters, and as long as the raccoon has a happy home and an adorable papa, I don’t think it’s anyone’s business to trouble the farm owner. Many netizens also backed her up, claiming that she is amazing for doing this. What do you think about it? Let us know in the comments!

    Netizens couldn’t stop gushing with delight over the adorable bond, while many applauded the farm owner for helping the baby raccoon

    Comment from kerryfjacob praising how dogs care for an orphaned baby raccoon, highlighting the gentle giant’s fatherly role.

    Comment praising a gentle giant who became a dad for an orphaned baby raccoon, appreciating the care and rescue.

    Comment about raccoons' life expectancy in the wild versus captivity, highlighting facts about gentle giant raccoon dads.

    Comment from desertbunnyandwolf praising the gentle giant who became a dad for an orphaned baby raccoon.

    Comment highlighting a gentle giant rescuing and caring for an orphaned baby raccoon, showing kindness and love.

    Instagram comment expressing a wish for more people to impact the poster's life positively, related to gentle giant and orphaned raccoon.

    Comment on social media post expressing love and happiness for adorable, gentle giant who became dad to orphaned baby raccoon.

    Comment praising gentle giant who became a dad to an orphaned baby raccoon, highlighting loving interaction.

    Comment expressing support and kindness for an adorable gentle giant who became a dad for an orphaned baby raccoon.

    Comment about a gentle giant who became a dad to an orphaned baby raccoon, highlighting care and rescue efforts.

    Comment on social media expressing love for an adorable gentle giant who became a dad to an orphaned baby raccoon.

    Comment expressing laughter and affection about an adorable gentle giant who became a dad for an orphaned baby raccoon.

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

