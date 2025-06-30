ADVERTISEMENT

Beneath the surface of seating charts and flower arrangements when it comes to wedding planning, deep-seated resentment and longstanding tensions might also come to light.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) recently shared her experience of being excluded from her brother-in-law’s wedding reception despite being married to the best man, mother of the ring bearer, and involved in planning the bridal luncheon.

More info: Reddit

It’s one thing to be overlooked by strangers, but quite another when the people who should know and value us most make us feel invisible

Image credits: vh-studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author and her husband RSVP’d for themselves and their 4-year-old son as soon as they received her brother-in-law’s wedding invite

Image credits: TA_NoPlace5878

Image credits: Tara Winstead / Pexels (not the actual photo)

She was also helping plan the bridal luncheon and offering vendor contacts, so she assumed she was fully included

Image credits: TA_NoPlace5878

Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The bride later claimed they never RSVP’d and said only the husband and son had seats at the reception

Image credits: TA_NoPlace5878

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author was then told she could help set up and attend the ceremony, but not stay for the reception

Image credits: TA_NoPlace5878

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

She felt hurt and used, unsure if it was an honest mistake or a personal snub, especially with no prior drama

Image credits: TA_NoPlace5878

Image credits: freepic.diller / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Her husband decided to talk to his brother directly, while she debated whether to involve her mother-in-law

Image credits: TA_NoPlace5878

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After contacting her mother-in-law, the groom tried to log into the wedding website to check the RSVP but couldn’t log in

Image credits: TA_NoPlace5878

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When he asked the bride about the password, she avoided answering and told him to come home instead

Image credits: TA_NoPlace5878

Image credits: v.ivash / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The bride then gave multiple conflicting excuses and called the RSVP incident a glitch

Image credits: TA_NoPlace5878

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, she also added that she and the author “never jived”, and also finally blamed her for being “mean”

Image credits: TA_NoPlace5878

This resulted in the groom staying with his parents, unsure about going forward with the wedding

It all started innocently enough. The OP, who also works part-time as a party planner, was helping organize a pre-wedding luncheon for the inner circle of her brother-in-law’s wedding. She and her husband who was the best man, RSVP’d right away for themselves and their son, who was tapped as the ring bearer.

Weeks later, the bride claimed they never RSVP’d at all, and that would mean that she wasn’t getting a seat at the reception. The bride told her that the husband and son were accounted for in the original guest headcount, but not her. And despite her behind-the-scenes contributions and family ties, there was no place reserved for her at the reception.

The bride also told her that she could attend the ceremony and help with the luncheon, but when it came to the main event, she didn’t have a seat. This left her understandably confused and hurt because she wasn’t just a random plus-one. She was in the thick of wedding day logistics, even offering vendor contacts from her own professional network.

The OP and her husband were left trying to make sense of the situation, wondering if it was an innocent mistake or if there was a deeper issue at play. In an update, the OP stated that her husband informed the groom about this, and when he tried logging into the wedding site to clear up the RSVP issue, he got locked out.

The bride dodged his questions, and kept giving different excuses. She also accused the OP of being mean, and suggested she just leave the reception early with the ring bearer. After a heated argument, the groom left to stay with his parents and is now unsure if the wedding will even happen.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Singapore Brides affirm that weddings typically tend to bring about intense family drama due to different issues like emotional baggage, clashing expectations, and complicated family dynamics. The stress of planning often exposes unresolved issues, power struggles over finances, and cultural or generational disagreements.

Guest lists aren’t just about logistics, but are often loaded with unspoken social dynamics, according to Marriage. For example, they state that not inviting someone can be a subtle act of exclusion that reflects deeper resentments or unresolved conflicts. Who gets included, how the invites are extended often reveal the true nature of relationships without open confrontation.

According to Embolden Psychology, being deliberately excluded by family members especially in emotionally charged events like weddings, can be incredibly painful. To cope, they recommend several strategies including acknowledging your feelings rather than suppressing them, setting healthy boundaries to protect your well-being.

They also recommend seeking support outside the family through friends or counseling, and most importantly, reflecting on the family dynamics to understand the deeper patterns at play.

Netizens sided with the OP, expressing anger and disbelief at the exclusion. Many felt the act wasn’t accidental but intentional, suggesting she cancels the luncheon and pulls the child from the ceremony, with the argument that no one should offer unpaid labor to someone who disrespects them.

What do you think about this situation? Do you think this was an honest mistake or a calculated move? We would love to know your thoughts!

Netizens insisted that the bride of the brother-in-law intentionally left her out of the luncheon and that there was no “glitch”

