As a dog photographer, creating portraits of the dogs, cats & animals who arrive at our local animal rescue shelter is the perfect way for me to give back to our community. For the last 10 years, I've packed up my portrait studio and set up at the Humane Society. Usually, around 50 to 75 animals need a portrait each visit. I spend hours with the amazing staff that works there, creating a portrait that shines a light on the amazing personalities these animals in need have.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | themccartneysdogs.com