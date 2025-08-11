ADVERTISEMENT

As a dog photographer, creating portraits of the dogs, cats & animals who arrive at our local animal rescue shelter is the perfect way for me to give back to our community. For the last 10 years, I've packed up my portrait studio and set up at the Humane Society. Usually, around 50 to 75 animals need a portrait each visit. I spend hours with the amazing staff that works there, creating a portrait that shines a light on the amazing personalities these animals in need have.

More info: Instagram | Facebook | themccartneysdogs.com

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Rescue Dog #1 | Luna

Rescue Dog #1 | Luna

In this portrait, Luna was 1 year and 26 days old.

Photographed December 13, 2024

Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
11points
User avatar Butch McCartney
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Rescue Dog #2 | Pablo

    Rescue Dog #2 | Pablo

    Pablo

    Photographed December 3, 2019

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    User avatar Butch McCartney
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Rescue Dog #4 | Whiskey

    Rescue Dog #4 | Whiskey

    In this portrait, Whiskey was 10 months and 11 days old.

    Photographed February 27, 2024

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    User avatar Butch McCartney
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Rescue Dog #10 | Brownie

    Rescue Dog #10 | Brownie

    In this portrait, Brownie was 2 years and 6 months old.

    Photographed May 6, 2025

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    User avatar Butch McCartney
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Rescue Dog #5 | Tiny

    Rescue Dog #5 | Tiny

    Tiny, Photographed March 2, 2020

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Butch McCartney
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Rescue Dog #6 | Ares

    Rescue Dog #6 | Ares

    In this portrait, Ares was 4 years and 6 months old.

    Photographed May 6, 2025

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Butch McCartney
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Rescue Dog #7 | Tequila

    Rescue Dog #7 | Tequila

    In this portrait, Tequila was 2 years and 12 days old.

    Photographed May 28, 2024

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Butch McCartney
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Rescue Dog #11 Cookie

    Rescue Dog #11 Cookie

    In this portrait, Cookie was 1 year, 9 months and 29 days old.

    Photographed December 13, 2024

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    User avatar Butch McCartney
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Rescue Dog #8

    Rescue Dog #8

    Photographed April 18, 2023

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    User avatar Butch McCartney
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #10

    Rescue Dog #3 | Fable

    Rescue Dog #3 | Fable

    In this portrait, Fable was 3 years and 3 days old.

    Photographed May 28, 2024

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Butch McCartney
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Rescue Dog #9 | Kiki

    Rescue Dog #9 | Kiki

    In this portrait, Kiki was 5 years and 26 days old.

    Photographed May 28, 2024

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    User avatar Butch McCartney
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #12

    Rescue Dog #12 | Specter

    Rescue Dog #12 | Specter

    In this portrait, Specter was 3 years, 1 month and 9 days old.

    Photographed December 13, 2024

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Butch McCartney
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Rescue Dog #15 | Piper

    Rescue Dog #15 | Piper

    In this portrait, Piper was 9 years and 19 days old.

    Photographed May 28, 2024

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    User avatar Butch McCartney
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #14

    Rescue Dog #13 | Bruiser

    Rescue Dog #13 | Bruiser

    In this portrait, Bruiser was 1 year, 11 months and 12 days old.

    Photographed December 13, 2024

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Butch McCartney
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #15

    Rescue Dog #14 | Nixon

    Rescue Dog #14 | Nixon

    In this portrait, Luna was 8 years and 2 months old.

    Photographed July 125, 2023

    Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    User avatar Butch McCartney
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!