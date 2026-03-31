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Workplace perks can be a tricky thing. One person’s reasonable accommodation can look like someone else’s unfair advantage and, let’s be honest, nothing stirs office tension like someone getting extra paid breaks.

One employee found themselves in exactly that situation after noticing a pattern among coworkers of a shared faith. What started out as quiet resentment turned into an HR storm, so they asked an online community for opinions.

More info: Reddit

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When one group gets special accommodations at work, it can create unexpected tension for the whole office

Image credits: splitov27 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

After noticing coworkers leaving multiple times daily for religious reasons, one employee questioned the fairness of paid prayer breaks

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Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

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Instead of complaining, they requested equal time for “meditation,” forcing management into a difficult position

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Image credits: dusanpetkovic / freepik (not the actual photo)

Panicked, HR unhappily approved the request, opening the door for others to start asking for the same treatment

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What began as a workaround sparked wider friction across the office, leaving the person asking an online community if they made a jerk move

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The original poster (OP), an atheist working in a busy international company, noticed that a large portion of their coworkers shared the same religious background. Many of them would step away from work two or three times a day for short prayer sessions, all while remaining fully paid, and without sacrificing their lunch breaks.

Over time, this started to bother OP. From their perspective, it looked like coworkers were getting an extra half hour of paid break time daily, all while doing the same job. When they asked their boss about it, the explanation was simple: religious accommodations had to be respected.

Instead of pushing back directly, OP decided to play it differently. Even as a known atheist, they approached their manager and requested the same amount of time each day for “meditation”, framing it as something personally important to them. The request was initially denied, but that decision didn’t last long.

That same day, OP received a follow-up email. It seemed clear HR had shifted the rules, so OP has been spending 30 minutes each day “meditating” in the company garden. The only hitch? Other non-religious colleagues are now demanding the same, forcing OP to ask netizens if they made a jerk move.

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OP insists they’re not taking anything away from their coworkers, just making use of the same opportunity; but with tensions rising and more employees wanting in, the situation raises a bigger question: where should companies draw the line between accommodation and equality?

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Workplace accommodations for religion aren’t just optional goodwill gestures; in many countries, they’re legally protected. Employers are often required to make “reasonable accommodations” for religious practices, as long as it doesn’t create undue hardship for the business. That’s why OP’s coworkers were able to step away without a worry in the world.

However, fairness in the workplace isn’t always about identical treatment; it’s about equitable treatment. Experts in organizational psychology often point out that when employees perceive imbalance (whether real or perceived) it can lead to resentment, decreased morale, and even reduced productivity across teams.

There’s also the growing conversation around mental wellness at work. Meditation breaks, mindfulness time, and mental health pauses are becoming more normalized, with some companies actively encouraging them. In that sense, OP’s request might not be as unreasonable as it initially sounded.

Still, once a policy expands beyond its original intent, things can get messy. When more employees start requesting similar accommodations, companies are forced to rethink boundaries. What begins as a religious consideration can quickly evolve into a broader workplace benefit… or a logistical headache.

When it comes down to it, OP didn’t break the system; they simply exposed it. Whether you see it as fairness or a loophole depends on your perspective, but one thing’s clear: once a workplace perk starts feeling uneven, corporate chaos isn’t far off.

What’s your take? Should companies offer equal break time to everyone if religious accommodations exist, or is this a case of OP pushing a loophole too far? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

In the comments, readers seemed to agree that the original poster definitely wasn’t being a jerk and was also entitled to time to collect their thoughts on a spiritual level