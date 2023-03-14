Isn't it awesome that we live in an age when going to therapy isn't as frowned upon as it was, for example, for Tony Soprano?

I'll go out on a limb and say that the internet culture has contributed to mental health awareness too.

There are countless online discussions where people not only share their struggles but also relate to each other, letting the other person know that their feelings are valid and offering suggestions on what they could do to make everything a little easier to bear.

And let's not forget the ultimate tool used for social normalization—humor; laughing at yourself and with others can remedy even some of the biggest wounds.

'Therapy Memes Group' is a Facebook community that invites us to do just that. Let's try!

Edward Finger Hands
And you'd think having all 3 would cancel them out…instead I end up standing in my kitchen turning in circles like a broken sim

Feathered Dinosaur
It's one big slide downhill from the day you were born

Feathered Dinosaur
Yeah... and as everyone knows side quests mostly suck

Feathered Dinosaur
Where did they get this footing of my last job interview??

Chewie Baron
I laughed way too hard at this!

Feathered Dinosaur
That's why I prefer to be a chicken 🐔

Feathered Dinosaur
If only it were this simple... The source is usually that jerk I see in the mirror

Feathered Dinosaur
S**t, did they really have to make this post about all of my shortcomings?

Feathered Dinosaur
No way, I need to CHANGE my behavior in order to heal?? I didn't sign up for this

Feathered Dinosaur
Yeah brain, you should really wait for my consent before putting your thoughts in my head!

waddles
that's why i'm a pig with no specific duties

Dawn Marie
I use to be an extrovert. I taught public school for 25 years. Took early retirement to fight cancer. Now, I don't want to leave the house, don't want to deal with people. What happened to common kindness and goodness? Where went the days that you didn't think twice about helping your neighbor? Does it now cost to give of your time to your those less fortunate? Is family no longer the most important thing?

waddles
well don't just end the tweet i need to know where paige is

Chewie Baron
Oh this would help me so much. Shame the bastard is dead.

Jesse
How did you sum up my childhood in one pic

Clown fish
Dam how do I get into this

tHeBoRdEsTpAnDa
That would be fun but expensive

Schlay van Gay
Removed "the chair" when remodeling my bedroom to avoid the pile of clothes. Let me introduce: "the floor".

Jesse
me sharing that one time i hit my head and my mother yelled at me for getting blood on the table instead of helping me be like

waddles
well you look fairly successful

Jesse
If you feel like you hate yourself, take a shower and get a puppy

