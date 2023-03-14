100 Hilarious Posts From The “Therapy Memes Group” That Hit A Little Too Close To Home
Isn't it awesome that we live in an age when going to therapy isn't as frowned upon as it was, for example, for Tony Soprano?
I'll go out on a limb and say that the internet culture has contributed to mental health awareness too.
There are countless online discussions where people not only share their struggles but also relate to each other, letting the other person know that their feelings are valid and offering suggestions on what they could do to make everything a little easier to bear.
And let's not forget the ultimate tool used for social normalization—humor; laughing at yourself and with others can remedy even some of the biggest wounds.
'Therapy Memes Group' is a Facebook community that invites us to do just that. Let's try!
And you’d think having all 3 would cancel them out…instead I end up standing in my kitchen turning in circles like a broken sim
It's one big slide downhill from the day you were born
Yeah... and as everyone knows side quests mostly suck
Where did they get this footing of my last job interview??
If only it were this simple... The source is usually that jerk I see in the mirror
S**t, did they really have to make this post about all of my shortcomings?
No way, I need to CHANGE my behavior in order to heal?? I didn't sign up for this
Yeah brain, you should really wait for my consent before putting your thoughts in my head!
I use to be an extrovert. I taught public school for 25 years. Took early retirement to fight cancer. Now, I don't want to leave the house, don't want to deal with people. What happened to common kindness and goodness? Where went the days that you didn't think twice about helping your neighbor? Does it now cost to give of your time to your those less fortunate? Is family no longer the most important thing?
Oh this would help me so much. Shame the bastard is dead.
Removed "the chair" when remodeling my bedroom to avoid the pile of clothes. Let me introduce: "the floor".