30 Relatable Comics About Everyday Life, Relationships, And Young Adulthood (New Pics)Interview With Artist
Everyday life is full of little moments that feel painfully personal—but chances are, someone else has experienced them too. Mary Nicola, a talented Romanian cartoonist, captures these relatable slices of life in her comics, turning awkward encounters, teenage dramas, and quirky mishaps into humorous and heartfelt illustrations.
Drawing inspiration from her own experiences, Mary’s comics explore everything from friendships and crushes to sibling squabbles and self-discovery. With her lighthearted style and expressive characters, she reminds us that life’s small challenges often become funny stories with time and that connecting through shared experiences can make us feel a little less alone.
More info: Instagram | patreon.com | ko-fi.com
This post may include affiliate links.
Mary began sharing her comics back in high school, inspired by a suggestion from her best friend. “I was in high school in my math class, and I was doodling random stuff on my notebook, and suddenly my best friend asked me, ‘Why don't you start making comics and post them online about your life, us, or anything at all?’ And this is how it started, haha,” she recalls. Since then, her work has grown into a relatable collection of humorous and heartfelt stories that connect with readers of all ages.
Balancing her creative work with everyday life can be challenging for Mary. “I work a full-time job as an illustrator at a publishing house, I do art commissions and go to the gym every day after work. It's really difficult to find time to manage all of this, that's why I'm being a bit inconsistent with posting comics,” she admits. Despite the hectic schedule, Mary emphasizes that creating comics is the part she enjoys the most: “And to be more specific, I do enjoy a lot drawing those exaggerated expressions.”
Mary draws inspiration from the people and experiences around her. “People inspire me every day, and they inspire me to keep going. Also, the fact that I basically doodle my comics… it makes me feel like I don't need extra pressure to make everything look perfect. I just have to scribble that idea out,” she explains. Her comics are often based on personal experiences, which gives them an authentic and relatable feel that resonates with readers.
Sharing personal stories can sometimes be intimidating, but Mary embraces the vulnerability. “In the past, I made some SPECIFIC COMICS about experiences that I thought I only had, and suddenly I woke up and realized that many people went through it (so yes, we may be different but we are not that different, haha),” she says. She also admits to occasional anxiety over more personal comics, such as those about bullying or weight loss, but remains committed to authenticity: “It’s me and I want people to follow and get to know the real me - I’m not perfect, I never had a great life and I went through bad things, like everyone else. I hope in the future I'll have even more confidence to share other stories as well.”