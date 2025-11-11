ADVERTISEMENT

Everyday life is full of little moments that feel painfully personal—but chances are, someone else has experienced them too. Mary Nicola, a talented Romanian cartoonist, captures these relatable slices of life in her comics, turning awkward encounters, teenage dramas, and quirky mishaps into humorous and heartfelt illustrations.

Drawing inspiration from her own experiences, Mary’s comics explore everything from friendships and crushes to sibling squabbles and self-discovery. With her lighthearted style and expressive characters, she reminds us that life’s small challenges often become funny stories with time and that connecting through shared experiences can make us feel a little less alone.

#1

Six-panel relatable comics about everyday life showing young woman dealing with autumn weather and feeling sick at home.

mary.comics Report

Mary began sharing her comics back in high school, inspired by a suggestion from her best friend. “I was in high school in my math class, and I was doodling random stuff on my notebook, and suddenly my best friend asked me, ‘Why don't you start making comics and post them online about your life, us, or anything at all?’ And this is how it started, haha,” she recalls. Since then, her work has grown into a relatable collection of humorous and heartfelt stories that connect with readers of all ages.
    #2

    Relatable comic about everyday life dilemmas with holding doors, capturing awkward social moments and young adulthood humor.

    mary.comics Report

    #3

    Two young women in relatable comics discussing money and time struggles in everyday life and young adulthood.

    mary.comics Report

    Balancing her creative work with everyday life can be challenging for Mary. “I work a full-time job as an illustrator at a publishing house, I do art commissions and go to the gym every day after work. It's really difficult to find time to manage all of this, that's why I'm being a bit inconsistent with posting comics,” she admits. Despite the hectic schedule, Mary emphasizes that creating comics is the part she enjoys the most: “And to be more specific, I do enjoy a lot drawing those exaggerated expressions.”
    #4

    Comic illustrating relatable everyday life moments: a person waking up to darkness and returning home to darkness everywhere.

    mary.comics Report

    #5

    Relatable comic showing a young woman experiencing cold mornings and warmer afternoons in everyday life changes.

    mary.comics Report

    Mary draws inspiration from the people and experiences around her. “People inspire me every day, and they inspire me to keep going. Also, the fact that I basically doodle my comics… it makes me feel like I don't need extra pressure to make everything look perfect. I just have to scribble that idea out,” she explains. Her comics are often based on personal experiences, which gives them an authentic and relatable feel that resonates with readers.

    #6

    Relatable comic about young adulthood showing a girl stressed about budgeting and accidentally spending her last money.

    mary.comics Report

    #7

    Couple grocery shopping in a relatable comic about everyday life, relationships, and young adulthood with cute toy offers.

    mary.comics Report

    Sharing personal stories can sometimes be intimidating, but Mary embraces the vulnerability. “In the past, I made some SPECIFIC COMICS about experiences that I thought I only had, and suddenly I woke up and realized that many people went through it (so yes, we may be different but we are not that different, haha),” she says. She also admits to occasional anxiety over more personal comics, such as those about bullying or weight loss, but remains committed to authenticity: “It’s me and I want people to follow and get to know the real me - I’m not perfect, I never had a great life and I went through bad things, like everyone else. I hope in the future I'll have even more confidence to share other stories as well.”

    #8

    Relatable comic panels showing everyday life and young adulthood with a daughter and mom sharing chocolate and groceries.

    mary.comics Report

    #9

    Relatable comic about everyday life showing a young woman struggling with back pain and asking for help.

    mary.comics Report

    #10

    Comic strip about relatable everyday life and young adulthood, featuring two friends sharing funny pictures on a phone.

    mary.comics Report

    #11

    Relatable comics showing a young woman’s changing relationship with anime through everyday life and young adulthood.

    mary.comics Report

    #12

    Comic panels showing relatable everyday life and young adulthood moments with a girl talking to pets and herself at home.

    mary.comics Report

    #13

    Relatable comic about making plans with friends, highlighting anxiety and social struggles in everyday young adulthood life.

    mary.comics Report

    #14

    Relatable comics illustrating everyday life lessons, relationships, and experiences of young adulthood in early 20s.

    mary.comics Report

    #15

    Comic about everyday life showing a woman happily lifting weights then struggling with cardio on a treadmill.

    mary.comics Report

    #16

    Comic strip showing relatable everyday life moments with a girl forgetting to wash her protein shake for days.

    mary.comics Report

    #17

    Relatable comics showing everyday life and relationships with a couple wake-up and breakfast interaction.

    mary.comics Report

    #18

    Comic panels showing relatable moments in relationships and young adulthood with a boyfriend's different reactions to appearance.

    mary.comics Report

    #19

    Relatable comic about everyday life and young adulthood showing awkward family reunion with teasing and teenage frustration.

    mary.comics Report

    #20

    Relatable comic about everyday life and young adulthood showing a girl struggling with frizzy hair and hair care routines.

    mary.comics Report

    #21

    Couple playing video games together in a relatable comic about everyday life and young adulthood humor.

    mary.comics Report

    #22

    Young woman visiting family, sharing food and stories in a relatable comic about everyday life and relationships.

    mary.comics Report

    #23

    Comic panels showing relatable moments about self-talk and defending loved ones, illustrating everyday life and relationships emotions.

    mary.comics Report

    #24

    Comic about relatable everyday life with physical therapy, showing frustration and humor in young adulthood experiences.

    mary.comics Report

    #25

    Comic panels showing a young woman texting her mom, depicting relatable moments of everyday life and young adulthood.

    mary.comics Report

    #26

    Relatable comic panels showing everyday life struggles and progress in young adulthood and relationships at the gym.

    mary.comics Report

    #27

    Woman struggling to figure out how to use a gym machine in a relatable comic about everyday life and young adulthood.

    mary.comics Report

    #28

    Relatable comics about everyday life and relationships showing a couple humorously interacting about muscles and gym.

    mary.comics Report

    #29

    A relatable comic showing the contrast between webtoon expectations and the reality of young adulthood challenges.

    mary.comics Report

    #30

    Relatable comic strip depicting anxiety and fear during an MRI experience in everyday life and young adulthood.

    mary.comics Report

