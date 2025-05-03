77 Memes And Posts That Might Cause An Existential Crisis Or Lead To Enlightenment
One of the most calming moments during the day is while taking a shower. You get to have a moment alone, disconnected from devices, allowing your thoughts to flow freely.
It’s where some of the most creative, funny, and quirky ideas are born, hence the concept of “shower thoughts.” The following memes are an expression of those musings, many of which you may likely point to and say, “yep, I’ve been there.”
These images are from the “Shower Logic” Instagram page, and as always, we’ve picked some of the best ones for your enjoyment.
This post may include affiliate links.
Ever wondered why some of our most clear-headed moments happen while taking a shower? According to George Washington University neurology professor Dr. Richard Cytowic, it’s because our brains thrive with a fixed amount of attention at a given moment.
“Letting the mind wander while you carry out a ‘mindless’ task lets your subconscious thoughts roam beyond the activity at hand,” he noted, adding that multitasking or focusing intently on a problem eats up your brain’s “allotted bandwidth.”
Where I live all grade 1 students receive a seedling to plant. Few adults are lucky enough to have their tree survive somewhere they can keep an eye on it, but it's really special when that happens. We moved me and my brother's trees to a farm when my parents split and sold the house and only one made it, we both like to think it's ours.
Dr. Cytowic further clarified his definition of “mindless” tasks, explaining that they are typically solitary activities that enable disconnection from the outside world. These may include driving a habitual route, walking, hiking, or following a regular workout regimen.
If you’re the type of person who finds solace in taking showers, you’re not alone. According to Dr. Cytowic, the downpour of water serves as white noise, blocking outside stimulation and acting as a form of partial sensory deprivation.
“Ideas incubating in the background can rise to consciousness and lead you past a creative impasse,” he explained.
The night at the nightclub where I met my wife, it seemed like our relationship was not going anywhere. At the last minute she changed her mind and we became a couple and eventually got married. There are days I wished she had not changed her mind!
If Mario runs through sewers, he must stink after the he is done for the day..
Delving deeper into the brain process while in the shower, University of Virginia professor Zachary Irving describes it as “unconstrained attentional thinking.” As he told Time magazine in an interview, it relaxes the brain and allows it to move at its own pace, resulting in new thoughts and ideas.
“Your brain codes that it doesn’t need you to engage in detail, it doesn’t need your perceptual attention or motor attention, and that allows your mind to have this random kind of movement,” he said.
I love the "God making animals" meme tweets. My favorite is God makes humans, presents it to an angel, and the angel says, "You've ruined a perfectly good monkey. Look at it, it's got anxiety!"
Even if they were not "color coded" I simply stop at the flesh point.
New business opportunity: Use scented air in the bubbles and you can pop and sniff!
While the shower seems to be a potent breeding ground for ideas, it’s not the only option. Apart from the mindless tasks that Dr. Cytowic mentioned, Irving also advises disconnecting from devices.
As he explained, gadgets create a “spontaneity deficit” and hinder us from letting our minds wander, which would promote creativity. He recommends turning off mobile devices or putting them on vibrate to focus your mind during a task you’re working on.
It's more that "the lights go on" and you suddenly see the solution.
Tbf many parties do have favors, eg showers/weddings/bat or bar mitzvah.. and don’t fancy celebrity parties have favors/swag bags too?
Somehow I don't think they would like it if I made myself at home in their bed.
Not for me. If my battery is full, it means I had more interactions with guests than normal. The best part about my job is that I rarely interact with guests and get to listen to music or audiobooks all night while I clean and fold laundry.
Don’t waste years wishing and struggling for a body someone else tells you is better. Take care of yourself (body is temple) and years from now you will realize you were ALWAYS enough! Nothing worse than looking back and discovering you were everything you now wish you were.
They won't be smart until they have a separate volume control to turn down the music soundtrack.
Yes . Talent without needing to put in the hard work does not build character or wisdom.
And the people we wished nobody had ever heard about are destroying the world.
I disagree. Donald Trump has bankrupted five companies, is being sued by countless people he has ripped off, been convicted of falsifying his business books to avoid paying taxes, had been convicted of raping women, is a pathological liar, and he went on to become president! That may say more about the mentality of the American public than our culture and legal system.
Not “theoretically”. *Technically*. There is a difference.
A few of these are interesting. Most of them just make me wonder how high the OP was.
A few of these are interesting. Most of them just make me wonder how high the OP was.