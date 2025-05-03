ADVERTISEMENT

One of the most calming moments during the day is while taking a shower. You get to have a moment alone, disconnected from devices, allowing your thoughts to flow freely. 

It’s where some of the most creative, funny, and quirky ideas are born, hence the concept of “shower thoughts.” The following memes are an expression of those musings, many of which you may likely point to and say, “yep, I’ve been there.” 

These images are from the “Shower Logic” Instagram page, and as always, we’ve picked some of the best ones for your enjoyment. 

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Tweet from Shower Feelings about how dreams involve different parts of your brain, a relatable thought to occupy your brain while showering.

shower.logic Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
18points
Add photo comments
POST
clairepark_1 avatar
CozyBear
CozyBear
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

That’s me talking to myself. Making things up and then getting confused.

Vote comment up
2
2points
Vote comment down
reply
RELATED:
    #2

    Screenshot of a Shower Feelings tweet about discomfort, relating to thoughts to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    17points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Social media post about Black Friday highlighting materialism, a thought to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Ever wondered why some of our most clear-headed moments happen while taking a shower? According to George Washington University neurology professor Dr. Richard Cytowic, it’s because our brains thrive with a fixed amount of attention at a given moment. 

    “Letting the mind wander while you carry out a ‘mindless’ task lets your subconscious thoughts roam beyond the activity at hand,” he noted, adding that multitasking or focusing intently on a problem eats up your brain’s “allotted bandwidth.”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Screenshot of a Shower Feelings post sharing a thoughtful brain occupation idea for shower time reflection.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kb3879486 avatar
    K Barnes
    K Barnes
    Community Member
    28 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Where I live all grade 1 students receive a seedling to plant. Few adults are lucky enough to have their tree survive somewhere they can keep an eye on it, but it's really special when that happens. We moved me and my brother's trees to a farm when my parents split and sold the house and only one made it, we both like to think it's ours.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Screenshot of a Shower Feelings social media post sharing a thoughtful quote to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #6

    Text post from Shower Feelings account questioning if mosquitoes perceive humans as different flavors due to varying blood types, a shower brain thought.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    2 hours ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Perhaps. Anytime i'm outdoors in a group, the skeeters head directly for my blood rather than draining the other sources.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Dr. Cytowic further clarified his definition of “mindless” tasks, explaining that they are typically solitary activities that enable disconnection from the outside world. These may include driving a habitual route, walking, hiking, or following a regular workout regimen. 
    #7

    Screenshot of a social media post from Shower Feelings sharing a humorous thought to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I think I'm a 5,1 on a scale to 10. I'm not ugly but I'm not a model either. I guess I'm plain but if someone is ever attracted to me I think I could kinda see why.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #8

    Tweet about procrastinators highlighting funny thoughts to occupy your brain while you're showering and managing time creatively.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Funny shower thoughts text explaining age in adult years to occupy your brain during showering moments.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    If you’re the type of person who finds solace in taking showers, you’re not alone. According to Dr. Cytowic, the downpour of water serves as white noise, blocking outside stimulation and acting as a form of partial sensory deprivation. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “Ideas incubating in the background can rise to consciousness and lead you past a creative impasse,” he explained.

    #10

    Screenshot of a social media post about one of the worst jokes life plays, related to thoughts to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The night at the nightclub where I met my wife, it seemed like our relationship was not going anywhere. At the last minute she changed her mind and we became a couple and eventually got married. There are days I wished she had not changed her mind!

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #11

    Screenshot of a Shower Feelings tweet sharing a humorous thought to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post sharing shower thoughts to occupy your brain during showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    briandroste avatar
    Brian Droste
    Brian Droste
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    If Mario runs through sewers, he must stink after the he is done for the day..

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Delving deeper into the brain process while in the shower, University of Virginia professor Zachary Irving describes it as “unconstrained attentional thinking.” As he told Time magazine in an interview, it relaxes the brain and allows it to move at its own pace, resulting in new thoughts and ideas. 

    “Your brain codes that it doesn’t need you to engage in detail, it doesn’t need your perceptual attention or motor attention, and that allows your mind to have this random kind of movement,” he said.

    #13

    Screenshot of a humorous social media post from Shower Feelings offering a funny thought to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rachaelmccann avatar
    Child of the Stars
    Child of the Stars
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I love the "God making animals" meme tweets. My favorite is God makes humans, presents it to an angel, and the angel says, "You've ruined a perfectly good monkey. Look at it, it's got anxiety!"

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #14

    Text post from Shower Feelings about how fingernails are color coded to show safe trimming length, a showering thought.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Even if they were not "color coded" I simply stop at the flesh point.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #15

    Tweet from Shower Feelings humorously noting that popping bubble wrap made in China releases air from China, a quirky thought to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    sandicromer_1 avatar
    SouthernGal
    SouthernGal
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    New business opportunity: Use scented air in the bubbles and you can pop and sniff!

    Vote comment up
    7
    7points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While the shower seems to be a potent breeding ground for ideas, it’s not the only option. Apart from the mindless tasks that Dr. Cytowic mentioned, Irving also advises disconnecting from devices. 

    As he explained, gadgets create a “spontaneity deficit” and hinder us from letting our minds wander, which would promote creativity. He recommends turning off mobile devices or putting them on vibrate to focus your mind during a task you’re working on.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #16

    Funny shower thoughts about light bulbs being a symbol for a good idea to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    elizabethbeilharz avatar
    ynyrhydref56
    ynyrhydref56
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's more that "the lights go on" and you suddenly see the solution.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #17

    Screenshot of a shower thoughts tweet about feeling old when your birth year is used as a movie flashback year.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing a humorous thought to occupy your brain while showering about high schoolers in TV shows.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    High schoolers in TV shows are usually actors in their 20s.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #19

    Screenshot of a social media post sharing thoughts to occupy your brain while showering about missing party bags as a social reward.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    dzessagolden avatar
    Dzessa Golden
    Dzessa Golden
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Tbf many parties do have favors, eg showers/weddings/bat or bar mitzvah.. and don’t fancy celebrity parties have favors/swag bags too?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Tweet about shower thoughts imagining archeologists misinterpreting Disney World as a mouse worshipping kingdom to occupy your brain.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #21

    Screenshot of a Shower Feelings social media post sharing a thought to occupy your brain while showering about the most successful lie.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #22

    Tweet from Shower Feelings about earth being a wet rock with stuff growing on it, a thought to occupy your brain in the shower.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Text post with a shower thoughts idea about polka dot shirts running in the third dimension, related to showering thoughts.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Text post about adults struggling with elementary questions, reflecting thoughts to occupy your brain while showering humor.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    boredpanda_129 avatar
    Bored Seb
    Bored Seb
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    nope. Elementary school knowledge is basic knowledge. If you don't have basic knowledge and understanding, then yes, you're dumb.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #25

    Text post from Shower Feelings about thoughts to occupy your brain while showering, reflecting on early childhood learning phases.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Tweet from Shower Feelings humorously stating your belly button is technically just your old mouth, a quirky shower thought.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Tweet from Shower Feelings humorously questioning the concept of keeping track of days to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Text post from Shower Feelings about being short, offering a thoughtful message to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #29

    Social media post from Shower Feelings humorously reflecting on thoughts to occupy your brain during showering moments.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Screenshot of a social media post about shower thoughts reflecting on boredom at home versus at someone else's house.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somehow I don't think they would like it if I made myself at home in their bed.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #31

    Screenshot of a Shower Feelings social media post with a thought to occupy your brain about drinking and sobriety.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Twitter post from Shower Feelings humorously reflecting on common virtual meeting thoughts to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Humorous social media post showing thoughts to occupy your brain while showering about medication warnings and heavy machinery.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #34

    Text post from Shower Feelings account sharing a thought to occupy your brain while showering about phone battery and day quality.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    rachaelmccann avatar
    Child of the Stars
    Child of the Stars
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not for me. If my battery is full, it means I had more interactions with guests than normal. The best part about my job is that I rarely interact with guests and get to listen to music or audiobooks all night while I clean and fold laundry.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Tweet from Shower Feelings about realizing body image changes, reflecting thoughts to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    binnytutu avatar
    Binny Tutera
    Binny Tutera
    Community Member
    46 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don’t waste years wishing and struggling for a body someone else tells you is better. Take care of yourself (body is temple) and years from now you will realize you were ALWAYS enough! Nothing worse than looking back and discovering you were everything you now wish you were.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #36

    Twitter post from Shower Feelings about a chess match idea to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Social media post humor about odd thoughts to occupy your brain while showering and random background appearances.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #38

    Social media post with a thought about raising ocean level, related to 77 thoughts to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Great. Now conservatives will claim that the rise isn't from melting icebergs, but from more swimmers.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #39

    Text post by Shower Feelings about how saying you did something at 5am sounds disciplined while 4am sounds irresponsible, shower thoughts.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #40

    Screenshot of a Shower Feelings tweet with a funny thought to occupy your brain while showering about a fridge behavior.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Social media post from Shower Feelings highlighting ironic thought to occupy your brain while showering about watching TV versus internet use.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    58 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Often said with the smugness of a vegan outside a steakhouse.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #42

    Screenshot of a humorous Shower Feelings tweet about smart TVs and volume, related to thoughts to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    2 hours ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They won't be smart until they have a separate volume control to turn down the music soundtrack.

    Vote comment up
    6
    6points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    Screenshot of a shower thoughts post suggesting a protective monster under the bed to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Text post from Shower Thoughts about how excelling in high school without effort can be a disadvantage, relating to shower thoughts.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Yes . Talent without needing to put in the hard work does not build character or wisdom.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #45

    Tweet from Shower Feelings humorously stating a fire fighter fighting fire with fire would be fired, sparking shower thoughts.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    Screenshot of a humorous shower thought asking about Pinocchio’s nose growing, illustrating creative thoughts to occupy your brain.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #47

    Social media post about shower feelings highlighting thoughts to occupy your brain while showering and playful stress moments.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #48

    Text post from Shower Feelings about weird food combinations, illustrating thoughts to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Screenshot of a Shower Feelings tweet about thoughts on height and reactions while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Tweet from Shower Feelings about how 99% of your body functions on its own, relating to thoughts to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #51

    Social media post about future challenges, reflecting thoughts to occupy your brain while showering on usernames being taken.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Social media post from Shower Thoughts sharing a relatable thought to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Social media post from Shower Feelings sharing a thought to occupy your brain while you’re showering about 1000 days since March 2020.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Text post from Shower Feelings account reflecting on how countless choices by you and your ancestors led to meeting a stranger, shower thoughts.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Don't forget the role of that butterfly on the other side of the world.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #55

    Text post from Shower Feelings humorously pondering thoughts to occupy your brain in the shower about hiring a hitman and a bodyguard.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Text post from Shower Thoughts explaining that people who joke about themselves use it as a coping mechanism to avoid hurt feelings.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    biache34 avatar
    Ellinor
    Ellinor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hey, are you in my brain or something ? Just joking, if you were in my brain you would float in the void ! Haha...

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Screenshot of a social media post humorously describing thoughts to occupy your brain while showering about delaying homework.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    Twitter post about dogs and time perception, a thought to occupy your brain while showering and reflecting on pets.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kb3879486 avatar
    K Barnes
    K Barnes
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    That's a false comparison. Love dogs, love how excited mine is when I get home, never want to leave that guy alone. But this post is dumb. Cute message but not a good comparison.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #59

    Tweet from Shower Feelings about introverts running on rechargeable batteries and extroverts on solar panels, a thought to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Tweet from Shower Feelings about never seeing your own ears in reality, a thought to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Screenshot of a humorous tweet with thoughts to occupy your brain while showering about chasing a dog who thinks it's a game.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Tweet from Shower Thoughts account stating most of the human population, alive or dead, doesn’t know you exist.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    And the people we wished nobody had ever heard about are destroying the world.

    Vote comment up
    5
    5points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #63

    Tweet from Shower Feelings suggesting that the seats you choose can change your life, relating to thoughts to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #64

    Text post from Shower Feelings about job anxiety, a relatable thought to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    Shower feelings quote about future memories made by the person you’re gonna marry to occupy your brain in the shower

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #66

    Social media post from Shower Feelings sharing a thought to occupy your brain while showering about Earth and building materials.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Social media post with a funny shower thought about cows being calm despite the floor being food, relating to shower thoughts.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #68

    Tweet from Shower Thoughts about being time travelers moving 60 minutes per hour, relating to thoughts to occupy your brain.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Tweet from Shower Thoughts about the word swims being a palindrome and related to showering thoughts.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Tweet from Shower Feelings about how 10 texts could destroy your life, relating to thoughts to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    chrisdomres avatar
    keyboardtek
    keyboardtek
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I disagree. Donald Trump has bankrupted five companies, is being sued by countless people he has ripped off, been convicted of falsifying his business books to avoid paying taxes, had been convicted of raping women, is a pathological liar, and he went on to become president! That may say more about the mentality of the American public than our culture and legal system.

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #71

    Screenshot of a humorous shower thought about caffeine and Starbucks cashiers as drug dealers, part of shower thoughts.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Funny shower thoughts text about Snoop Dogg’s age in dog years to occupy your brain during showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Text post from Shower Feelings about one sibling attending all family funerals while no one attends theirs, a thought to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    View more commentsArrow down menu
    #74

    Tweet from Shower Thoughts about reading being looking at a dead tree and hallucinating, related to shower thoughts.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #75

    Social media post about risky texts and nervous chores, relating to thoughts to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #76

    Screenshot of a Shower Feelings post with a thought about babies becoming wireless when born, for shower thoughts.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Social media post from Shower Feelings sharing a funny thought to occupy your brain while showering.

    shower.logic Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!