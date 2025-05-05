Ever feel like life is just one awkward moment after another, with a sprinkle of existential dread on top? You’re not alone—and Oatmink gets it. Describing himself as a “local anxious man” who draws “meh art when time allows,” this comic artist has a knack for turning everyday frustrations into bite-sized, painfully relatable moments.

With a clean, minimal style and a sharp sense of humor, Oatmink’s comics dive into the weird, annoying, and just plain absurd stuff we all deal with—awkward work chats, annoying habits, or that general “what am I even doing?” vibe. His work doesn’t try too hard to be funny—it just is, in that quiet, “yep, that’s me” kind of way.

More info: Instagram