Relatable And Funny Comics By Oatmink Inspired By Everyday Life And “Weird Sparks Of Thought” (30 Pics)Interview With Artist
Ever feel like life is just one awkward moment after another, with a sprinkle of existential dread on top? You’re not alone—and Oatmink gets it. Describing himself as a “local anxious man” who draws “meh art when time allows,” this comic artist has a knack for turning everyday frustrations into bite-sized, painfully relatable moments.
With a clean, minimal style and a sharp sense of humor, Oatmink’s comics dive into the weird, annoying, and just plain absurd stuff we all deal with—awkward work chats, annoying habits, or that general “what am I even doing?” vibe. His work doesn’t try too hard to be funny—it just is, in that quiet, “yep, that’s me” kind of way.
More info: Instagram
Bored Panda reached out to Oatmink to learn more about what inspires his hilariously relatable comics, how he balances humor with honesty, and what it's really like inside the mind of a self-proclaimed "local anxious man."
The artist shared that most of his inspiration comes from everyday life. "When something is on my mind a lot, I like capturing it as a comic. Sometimes it's something funny, other times it's something that's weighing on me. But there are also moments when I just get a random idea out of nowhere and feel like drawing it. So it's a mix—life, mood, and sometimes just weird sparks of thought."
Since Oatmink's comics often blend humor with a touch of sarcasm, we were curious whether he sees comedy as a way to talk about deeper or more uncomfortable topics. "Absolutely," the artist replied. "I use humor a lot in daily life because, honestly, I feel like life would be pretty boring without it. Humor definitely helps when approaching uncomfortable or serious topics, but I also think it's important to know when to drop the jokes and be serious. That said, I'm mostly just silly."
When asked about the comics that have influenced his style and approach to humor, Oatmink mentioned that Nathan Bulmer, Shen Comics, and Zach Hadel are the artists he looks up to the most. "Their work showed me that it's okay to be weird, to be raw, and to use humor in smart or chaotic ways. I learned a lot just by seeing how they communicate so much with so little."
Creating comics isn't always a walk in the park—there are definitely some challenges. For Oatmink, the toughest part is getting his creations to match the vision he has in his head. "I don't have a formal art background, so my skillset is still pretty limited. I've scrapped quite a few projects just because I didn't think I could pull them off the way I wanted."
However, all the trouble is worth it when people connect with his work and find themselves laughing. "What I enjoy most is making people laugh or think—even if just one person finds it funny or meaningful, then I'm golden. That's all I really hope for."