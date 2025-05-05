Ever feel like life is just one awkward moment after another, with a sprinkle of existential dread on top? You’re not alone—and Oatmink gets it. Describing himself as a “local anxious man” who draws “meh art when time allows,” this comic artist has a knack for turning everyday frustrations into bite-sized, painfully relatable moments.

With a clean, minimal style and a sharp sense of humor, Oatmink’s comics dive into the weird, annoying, and just plain absurd stuff we all deal with—awkward work chats, annoying habits, or that general “what am I even doing?” vibe. His work doesn’t try too hard to be funny—it just is, in that quiet, “yep, that’s me” kind of way.

Relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing a stressful grocery checkout inspired by everyday life moments.

Bored Panda reached out to Oatmink to learn more about what inspires his hilariously relatable comics, how he balances humor with honesty, and what it's really like inside the mind of a self-proclaimed "local anxious man."

The artist shared that most of his inspiration comes from everyday life. "When something is on my mind a lot, I like capturing it as a comic. Sometimes it's something funny, other times it's something that's weighing on me. But there are also moments when I just get a random idea out of nowhere and feel like drawing it. So it's a mix—life, mood, and sometimes just weird sparks of thought."
    #2

    Relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing characters discussing a crystal that resonates with natural frequency.

    #3

    Relatable and funny comics by Oatmink showing characters reacting to play and pause symbols in everyday life humor.

    Since Oatmink's comics often blend humor with a touch of sarcasm, we were curious whether he sees comedy as a way to talk about deeper or more uncomfortable topics. "Absolutely," the artist replied. "I use humor a lot in daily life because, honestly, I feel like life would be pretty boring without it. Humor definitely helps when approaching uncomfortable or serious topics, but I also think it's important to know when to drop the jokes and be serious. That said, I'm mostly just silly."

    #4

    Relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing a surreal conversation about life's meaning and inevitable fate.

    #5

    Comic strip showing relatable funny birds reacting to new neighbors with humor, inspired by everyday life and weird thoughts.

    When asked about the comics that have influenced his style and approach to humor, Oatmink mentioned that Nathan Bulmer, Shen Comics, and Zach Hadel are the artists he looks up to the most. "Their work showed me that it's okay to be weird, to be raw, and to use humor in smart or chaotic ways. I learned a lot just by seeing how they communicate so much with so little."
    #6

    Relatable and funny comic showing a figure on ice morphing into a vortex with humorous speech bubbles.

    #7

    Relatable and funny comic showing awkward coffee breaks at work with anxiety and fitting in struggles by Oatmink.

    Creating comics isn't always a walk in the park—there are definitely some challenges. For Oatmink, the toughest part is getting his creations to match the vision he has in his head. "I don't have a formal art background, so my skillset is still pretty limited. I've scrapped quite a few projects just because I didn't think I could pull them off the way I wanted."

    However, all the trouble is worth it when people connect with his work and find themselves laughing. "What I enjoy most is making people laugh or think—even if just one person finds it funny or meaningful, then I'm golden. That's all I really hope for."
    #8

    Relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing sarcastic thoughts on masculinity and self-worth in everyday life.

    #9

    Relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing a character sliding on a smooth surface with quirky thoughts.

    #10

    Relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing social media's impact on perspective through everyday life humor.

    #11

    Relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing humorous differences in bed space between partners inspired by everyday life.

    #12

    Relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing a person watching and reacting to a monkey eating bongos video.

    #13

    Relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing a character debating high prices with a humorous twist on dating costs.

    #14

    Relatable and funny comics by Oatmink showing quirky everyday life moments and weird sparks of thought in a cartoon style.

    #15

    Relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing quirky characters discussing love and teasing from everyday life.

    #16

    Relatable and funny comics by Oatmink showing everyday life humor with quirky hermitian crab and weird sparks of thought.

    #17

    Relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing secret research lab turning out to be a cozy nap spot with cats.

    #18

    Relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing security training questions with humorous answers about data safety.

    #19

    Relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing a developer confused by empty codebase documentation in everyday life.

    #20

    Relatable and funny comic panels by Oatmink showing puns on backs with quirky everyday humor and weird sparks of thought.

    #21

    Cartoon comic by Oatmink depicting relatable humor about society's unrealistic expectations in everyday life.

    #22

    Relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing a new worker blamed unfairly in an office meeting scenario.

    #23

    Relatable and funny comics by Oatmink featuring simple characters in a humorous conversation about shapes and symbols.

    #24

    Relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing a character humorously describing the pains of climbing and sore arms.

    #25

    Relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing a real estate agent singing about being a garbage man in daily life.

    #26

    Comic strip showing a relatable and funny rock character with thoughts about being stepped on and slapped, inspired by everyday life.

    #27

    Black and white relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing a character facing awkward and challenging creative prompts.

    #28

    Simple black and white relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing a prank with a hat and a brick in four panels.

    #29

    Relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing a person struggling to get up from the toilet due to leg sleep.

    #30

    Relatable and funny comic by Oatmink showing a quirky encounter inspired by everyday life and weird sparks of thought.

