ADVERTISEMENT

Despite its toxicity, social media can still be a fun way to bring people together. Microblogging sites, for example, allow users to evoke different emotions and use them as a medium to poke fun at the mundaneity of life. 

Just look at these examples from The Funny Introvert Instagram account. Creator Kevin Flynn has created an online community of 3 million people (and counting), virtually bonding over wisecracks about self-checkout machines, pre-drinking rituals, and misadventures at the dentist’s office. 

As always, we’ve curated our favorites, which we hope you'll enjoy.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Kevin Farzad's tweet on self-reflection and ironic humor with 127.9K likes, showcasing a relatable meme.

KevinFarzad Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
16points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Medieval shoe meme comparing its shape humorously.

    EleanorMargolis Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Relatable meme about awkward self-checkout experiences at the store, highlighting common frustrations.

    jordan_stratton Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    14points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Social media is no longer the “fun-only" platform it was when it first began. To paint a clearer picture of how badly it went downhill, a 2024 report by the World Health Organization revealed that 1 in 10 adolescents exhibited signs of “problematic social media behavior,” including an inability to control their use. 

    However, it is still a medium that brings people together, especially among young people. As psychologist and Brown University professor Dr. Jacqueline Nesi points out, it’s a way for teenagers to explore their identities, which she deems an “important task of the adolescent years.” 
    #4

    Goalkeeper meme showing Sam Bartram alone in fog, unaware the game ended. Humorous caption: "my last brain cell."

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Tweet about talking to a cat without understanding, showcasing relatable memes humor.

    TheAndrewNadeau Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    13points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Tweet about Valentine's Day with a humorous twist, sharing a relatable work story about getting extra tips.

    holy_schnitt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Memes are another tool that unites people online. These well-crafted images succinctly express a statement that many people typically relate to, and you may see some of them on this list. 

    A Penn State study concluded that memes can influence one's sense of belonging, community, and attitude toward a community.

    #7

    Reddit post meme about a plan if nuclear war starts, with a user humorously saying they will work.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    Tweet meme about normalizing behaviors with a humorous take on feeling shame instead.

    Shadaya_Knight Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Tweet about hearing a neighbor crying, realizing they might hear "Monster Mash" being sung in funny voices. Relatable memes.

    _theblessedone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    12points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, we cannot ignore the potential dangers that social media use brings, and it’s not the obvious ones that many would likely be aware of. Clinical psychologist Dr. Mary Ann McCabe views these social platforms as echo chambers due to the algorithms that present the same type of content. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    There’s also underlying racism within these sites through “filter biases,” where most “beauty filters” on platforms like Instagram and Snapchat are geared towards appealing to paler skin tones.

    #10

    Tweet about coworker using "first day" excuse for mistakes, relatable memes.

    makaylathinks Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Several shot glasses with lemon slices, featuring a humorous meme about a life hack related to drinking.

    whitepeoplehumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Funny and relatable meme about financial comparison between generations.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    11points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Ultimately, it’s about maintaining a healthy relationship with social media and recognizing when it becomes problematic. This especially applies to pre-adolescent kids since research shows that excessive use may not be suitable for developing brains. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In addition, some problematic habits to watch out for include social media use that interferes with daily routines, choosing these platforms over in-person interactions, and lying to spend time online. These behaviors are similar to substance addiction and abuse.

    #13

    Tweet about a toddler worried for mom climbing a tree, a relatable meme.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Tweet by @ProdigyNelson featuring a humorous conversation about receiving socks for Christmas.

    ProdigyNelson Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Relatable meme about anxiety, referencing feeling like being allergic to oneself.

    alyssalimp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    We’d also like to hear your opinions, dear readers. Which of these memes and posts were most relatable to you? Why do you think they established a connection? Share your thoughts in the comments!
    #16

    Warehouse fire meme shows dramatic flames and smoke rising from a large building.

    DocAtCDI Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    A relatable meme joking about needing emotion-canceling items beyond noise-canceling headphones.

    elle91 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Tweet screenshot with a humorous take on modern life, poking fun at outdated questions.

    katefeetie Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Relatable meme text joking about U.S. debates as a private family issue not to be watched by outsiders.

    _theblessedone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    aprilpickett_3846 avatar
    April Pickett
    April Pickett
    Community Member
    40 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No, go ahead and stare, make comments while shielding your mouth, snigger, but learn the lessons that we are learning, and don't do that to your own people.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Screenshot of a relatable meme about a child's fear of swimming due to octopuses, shared by a user on Twitter.

    octopuscaveman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Tweet text about football team and relationship humor with high engagement.

    femaleredhead Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Twitter post humorously contrasts opinions on Spotify Wrapped with baby photos.

    TheRealMrTrees Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Tweet about mac and cheese humor, mentioning its versatility as a side or meal based on mood.

    aschiavone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Funny and relatable meme about parents replacing a coffee machine, featuring witty banter and a humorous twist.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Hand inserting a quarter into Aldi shopping cart, showcasing a relatable meme about unexpected deals.

    floridaman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    10points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Social media post humorously listing relatable small town activities.

    widmer_chase Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Relatable meme with a tweet joking about working with Tom Cruise, highlighting humor and positivity.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Relatable-Memes-Thefunnyintrovert

    _theblessedone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #29

    Funny and relatable meme about contrasting appearances with a humorous twist.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    Man in doorway reacting humorously to concept of recasting adult as child in a remake, highlighting relatable meme humor.

    ShitHardcore Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    "Humorous meme questioning the quality of British food with a witty reply, capturing relatable humor."

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #32

    Relatable meme with humorous text about parking fees at universities and hospitals.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #33

    Weather presenter shows a relatable meme about winter driving on TV, offering humorous Twitter advice.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    Tweet about a waitress and her unfazed coworker's surprising reason for working, featuring a humorous and relatable meme.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #35

    Wholesome meme about a mafia turning a pizza chain into a full-time business, becoming popular in town.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Cassie's meme about anxiety tips and embarrassing moments, showcasing relatable humor and gaining thousands of likes.

    Cassiesmyth Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #37

    A relatable meme about stress dreams, offering a humorous choice between losing teeth and returning to high school.

    sara_uzer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #38

    Tweet about a Dutch guy's humorous Chipotle order, highlighting random, relatable meme content.

    thewheatgerm Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #39

    Tweet meme with a relatable joke about blacking out on Monday.

    whitepeoplehumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Tweeted meme about trading extra sleep for losing will to live after early sunset.

    _theblessedone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    8points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #41

    Suburban house with text above joking about not distinguishing between fireworks and gunshots; a relatable meme.

    whitepeoplehumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Funny, relatable meme about pirates saying "shiver me timbers" and the crew's reaction.

    PleaseBeGneiss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #43

    Tweet about having first period during "Shrek 2," entering a child and leaving a woman. Relatable meme humor.

    virginiahenry18 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #44

    Relatable meme about befriending a doctor for healthcare advice, posted by Nate Armbruster on Twitter.

    natecomedy Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Tweet comparing two phrases humorously, illustrating random relatable memes.

    aelfred_D Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #46

    A relatable meme about a toddler trading his imagination for fruit snacks at daycare, shared by Henpecked Hal.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #47

    Relatable meme about struggling to wake up at 5AM, humorously comparing motivations for exercise versus staying in bed.

    TheCatWhisprer Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Relatable meme about listening to “Party in the USA” and reacting humorously.

    _theblessedone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #49

    Tweet about drinking humor, relatable memes captioned with a funny twist in a social scenario.

    contactabrother Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Random relatable meme about holiday expectations versus reality, highlighting pre-holiday excitement and holiday routine anxiety.

    alyssalimp Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    tgsbbh avatar
    ToGo
    ToGo
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hell no, I take full advantage of my breaks (you know, sleeping, lying in and napping) and hope they never end.

    Vote comment up
    3
    3points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #51

    Tweet about a 2007 fashion trend with long sleeve tees and music, as a relatable meme.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #52

    Tweet about feeling refreshed after a break, joking about binge-drinking and eating sugar. Random and relatable meme.

    DrakeGatsby Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #53

    Text meme about unsettling childhood experiences with friends' grandparents' weird names.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #54

    Funny meme text about body cracking sounds while standing up, expressing readiness to party.

    MattTheBrand Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #55

    Text meme with a relatable thought about the long year and forgotten Olympics, prompting a distant stare.

    _theblessedone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #56

    Relatable meme about adult friendships and staying home.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #57

    Tweet meme: "Who is your primary care doctor?" Three urgent cares in a trench coat. Random and relatable humor.

    brnzageprolapse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #58

    A humorous meme about the difficulty of following an HBO show's plot due to similar character names.

    _theblessedone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #59

    Tweet expressing relatable meme about pharmacy experiences.

    _theblessedone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #60

    Tweet about a relatable dentist experience, highlighting humor in random dental situations.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #61

    Twitter meme about Good Friday humor, posted by user notviking.

    whitepeoplehumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #62

    Text meme about ordering an M&M Blizzard from Dairy Queen; humorous incident about an employee's loud reaction.

    _theblessedone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #63

    Tweet about a surprising quote from Spy Kids 2, creating a relatable meme moment.

    _theblessedone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #64

    A humorous meme about Santa's "reverse Lent" loophole, highlighting relatable holiday observations.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #65

    A relatable meme joking about random citizens competing in the Olympics, featuring a 39-year-old electrician on the balance beam.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #66

    Quiz meme with options for a sandwich, highlighting "Sloppy Joe" among humorous answers.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #67

    Tweet about Valentine's Day humor, suggesting long posts imply cheating.

    whitememejesus Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #68

    Twitter post about relatable vacation meme with sunburn and dining at an Italian restaurant.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #69

    Tweet meme about a guy dedicated to maintaining the bonfire, highlighting relatable humor.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #70

    Tweet by Ginny Hogan about wanting thought-canceling headphones; relatable meme humor.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #71

    Tweet about stumping the IT guy, relatable meme about tech support with humorous commentary.

    PleaseBeGneiss Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #72

    Four shoes forming a circle, with a humorously edited photo showing a peg leg, embodying random and relatable meme humor.

    _theblessedone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #73

    Tweet about a funny name for the plane transporting horses to the Olympics for equestrian events.

    _theblessedone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #74

    Relatable meme about grandma suggesting a circus job, humorously questioning her time indoors over decades.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #75

    Twitter meme making a humorous point about nobody watching phone videos of fireworks.

    whitepeoplehumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #76

    Tweet humorously suggesting random name shortenings, highlighting meme culture.

    _theblessedone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #77

    Tweet about Gatorade humorously relating to athletes and hungover people, highlighting its use in extreme situations.

    thefunnyintrovert Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #78

    Tweet text about recognizing someone highly involved on campus, highlighting a relatable meme.

    _theblessedone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #79

    Funny meme about Little Caesars' "hot and ready" response to a question about quality.

    _theblessedone Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #80

    Tweet with a humorous take on Mary, Joseph, and the little drummer boy, offering relatable meme content.

    whitepeoplehumor Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!