Despite its toxicity, social media can still be a fun way to bring people together. Microblogging sites, for example, allow users to evoke different emotions and use them as a medium to poke fun at the mundaneity of life.

Just look at these examples from The Funny Introvert Instagram account. Creator Kevin Flynn has created an online community of 3 million people (and counting), virtually bonding over wisecracks about self-checkout machines, pre-drinking rituals, and misadventures at the dentist’s office.

As always, we’ve curated our favorites, which we hope you'll enjoy.