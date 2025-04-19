80 Random And Relatable Memes That Might Make You Laugh
Despite its toxicity, social media can still be a fun way to bring people together. Microblogging sites, for example, allow users to evoke different emotions and use them as a medium to poke fun at the mundaneity of life.
Just look at these examples from The Funny Introvert Instagram account. Creator Kevin Flynn has created an online community of 3 million people (and counting), virtually bonding over wisecracks about self-checkout machines, pre-drinking rituals, and misadventures at the dentist’s office.
As always, we’ve curated our favorites, which we hope you'll enjoy.
Social media is no longer the “fun-only" platform it was when it first began. To paint a clearer picture of how badly it went downhill, a 2024 report by the World Health Organization revealed that 1 in 10 adolescents exhibited signs of “problematic social media behavior,” including an inability to control their use.
However, it is still a medium that brings people together, especially among young people. As psychologist and Brown University professor Dr. Jacqueline Nesi points out, it’s a way for teenagers to explore their identities, which she deems an “important task of the adolescent years.”
Memes are another tool that unites people online. These well-crafted images succinctly express a statement that many people typically relate to, and you may see some of them on this list.
A Penn State study concluded that memes can influence one's sense of belonging, community, and attitude toward a community.
Of course, we cannot ignore the potential dangers that social media use brings, and it’s not the obvious ones that many would likely be aware of. Clinical psychologist Dr. Mary Ann McCabe views these social platforms as echo chambers due to the algorithms that present the same type of content.
There’s also underlying racism within these sites through “filter biases,” where most “beauty filters” on platforms like Instagram and Snapchat are geared towards appealing to paler skin tones.
Ultimately, it’s about maintaining a healthy relationship with social media and recognizing when it becomes problematic. This especially applies to pre-adolescent kids since research shows that excessive use may not be suitable for developing brains.
In addition, some problematic habits to watch out for include social media use that interferes with daily routines, choosing these platforms over in-person interactions, and lying to spend time online. These behaviors are similar to substance addiction and abuse.
