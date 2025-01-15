ADVERTISEMENT

Aging is an interesting thing; most of us do it, if we're fortunate enough. But knowledge and wisdom aren't the only things age brings us. We also start aching in the places where we used to play, as Leonard Cohen sang.

Today, we're shining the light on young midlifers: the folks in their 40s. We've gathered up the most hilarious and relatable posts from the people on X (Twitter) about what life is like once you hit 40, and present it to you, Pandas. Care to see what's waiting for you ahead or want to know if anybody else has your midlife struggles? Scroll away!

Bored Panda wanted to know more about keeping up with good health when you're in your 40s, so, we reached out to the health and wellness coach Youna Angevin-Castro. She shared some realistic health and fitness goals for people entering their 40s, debunked some common misconceptions, and pointed out some overlooked aspects of self-care every 40-something year old should know. Read her expert insights below!

More info: Thrive Over 40 | Instagram | Facebook