“Welcome To Your 40s”: These 120 Tweets Perfectly Sum Up What It’s Like To Be In Your 40s (New Pics)Interview With Expert
Aging is an interesting thing; most of us do it, if we're fortunate enough. But knowledge and wisdom aren't the only things age brings us. We also start aching in the places where we used to play, as Leonard Cohen sang.
Today, we're shining the light on young midlifers: the folks in their 40s. We've gathered up the most hilarious and relatable posts from the people on X (Twitter) about what life is like once you hit 40, and present it to you, Pandas. Care to see what's waiting for you ahead or want to know if anybody else has your midlife struggles? Scroll away!
Bored Panda wanted to know more about keeping up with good health when you're in your 40s, so, we reached out to the health and wellness coach Youna Angevin-Castro. She shared some realistic health and fitness goals for people entering their 40s, debunked some common misconceptions, and pointed out some overlooked aspects of self-care every 40-something year old should know. Read her expert insights below!
More info: Thrive Over 40 | Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.
Youna Angevin-Castro is a wellness coach specializing in midlife health. When working with her clients, she invites them to shift their focus from purely aesthetic goals to optimising their overall wellbeing and longevity.
"For many of us – especially women – our forties are only the halfway mark, and we may have another 30-40 years ahead of us, so the focus should be on staying fit and healthy for as long as possible," she told Bored Panda.
"In our 40s, both men and women begin experiencing natural muscle loss and changes in metabolism," Angevin-Castro explains. That's why strength training is essential if we want to maintain bone density and muscle mass.
"I recommend setting goals around functional activities – being able to carry groceries easily, play with children or grandchildren without getting winded, and maintain good posture and mobility throughout the day," the wellness coach says.
I will still be thinking about those things in vivid excruciating detail well after I have forgotten what year it is or what my name is
Women in their 40s have another thing to deal with – perimenopause. Angevin-Castro emphasizes the importance of adapting health routines to hormonal changes. "Women may find that exercise routines that once worked for them are no longer as effective as they once were," she says. "Rest and recovery become much more important to long term wellbeing."
"There are no hard and fast rules because everyone's experience of perimenopause is individual, but I encourage my clients to focus on consistent, sustainable movement that energises rather than depletes your body. Find something you love doing and do it regularly – even better if you can do it with friends. And make sure to build adequate rest into your weekly routine," the health and wellness coach notes.
Right! First thing first! What on God's green EARTH is "midlife crisis"? Believe me! In my now 40 years of age (yeah! I know, I'm way old!) and I've done sooo many things that...well, what's out there that can help me to get some awesome adrenaline rush?
As you'll see from the tweets we've collected here, many people think that exhaustion, weight gain, and loss of vitality are just natural parts of aging. But Angevin-Castro says it's not true. "While both men and women experience age-related changes, these shouldn't significantly impact quality of life."
"For women, there are additional misconceptions around perimenopause and menopause," she adds. Many believe these transitions must be endured with suffering. But with the right support and understanding, women can navigate these changes while maintaining energy and wellbeing. The idea that mood swings and weight gain are inevitable is a myth," the wellness coach explains.
What is with this "40's" rubbish? Honestly, I'm not mad or anything because this year, I will be 40! Are these people saying those things because their miserable frames cannot do anything exciting and don't have the guts to do so? Now that is sad!
The wellness coach points out that while everyone ages differently. However, hormonal changes can make it more challenging, especially for women. She urges individuals to look for support. "Start a conversation with [your] healthcare provider about what's happening and discuss the options available to [you] to alleviate negative symptoms," Angevin-Castro says.
Good habits and self-care are important throughout our lives, even when we're in our 40s. Angevin-Castro points to the nervous system and says that its health becomes crucial. "Chronic stress can accelerate aging and impact everything from sleep quality to immune function."
"This makes stress-management practices like meditation, deep breathing, or regular nature walks essential self-care tools. Gut health also deserves special attention, as it affects so many aspects of health, including mood and inflammation levels," she adds.
Another thing even younger people often overlook is prioritizing sleep. "Sleep plays a really important role in maintaining brain health and cognitive function," Angevin-Castro says. "But it is also closely intertwined with physical and psychological health more broadly."
"Poor sleep not only makes life a lot harder than it needs to be, but it's also associated with negative health outcomes, such as increased risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease and poor mental health," the health and wellness coach explains.
What should midlifers do? Angevin-Castro recommends maintaining regular routines. Start with getting up and going to bed roughly at the same time every day. Also, make sure you're getting a decent amount of sleep – 7-9 hours, ideally. "Unfortunately, stress and worry can negatively impact our sleep, so finding ways to manage negative thoughts, such as mindfulness practices or journalling, may help," the expert adds.
But one thing we will definitely not look back on with nostalgia
Angevin-Castro once again directs her attention to women in their 40s and beyond. She says they should pay particular attention to some specific aspects of self-care. "Regular health screenings become more important, including mammograms and bone density scans. Supporting liver health through diet and lifestyle choices can also help," she says.
The health and wellness coach observes that a lot of men and women start reassessing their relationship with alcohol once they hit 40. "The hangovers and anxiety become more pronounced, and the negatives start to outweigh the benefits. Additionally, women may find that their nutritional needs change as they try to maintain muscle mass and support bone health."
But physical health isn't the only thing 40-somethings should be paying attention to. "For both men and women, nurturing meaningful connections and maintaining strong social support networks becomes increasingly important for mental and emotional wellbeing. Learning to set boundaries and prioritise rest isn't selfish – it's essential for thriving in midlife."
"Many people in their 40s are juggling career demands with family responsibilities, making it even more important to create space for rest and recovery," Angevin-Castro adds.
Youna Angevin-Castro believes that your 40s can be a time of profound positive transformation. "I've witnessed clients discover new levels of energy, confidence and wellbeing by embracing changes rather than fighting them."
"While men and women may face different challenges, both can thrive by prioritising their health in smart, sustainable ways. For women especially, understanding and working with their changing hormones rather than against them can lead to unexpected improvements in energy, mood and overall quality of life," the wellness coach says.
At 75 I built myself a bigger bed. New pillows, flannel sheets, a nice new comforter. I just woke up from a two-hour nap in my living room chair.
Walmarts and large supermarkets likely have the cleanest. At Walmart go to the back ones.
A lot of these sorts of issues are covered in books like "Dave Barry Turns 40". He then followed that book with "Dave Barry Turns 50". I guess he was too depressed when he turned 60 to do another book (he's now well in his 70s). I love his humour but envy him for his full head of hair
A lot of these sorts of issues are covered in books like "Dave Barry Turns 40". He then followed that book with "Dave Barry Turns 50". I guess he was too depressed when he turned 60 to do another book (he's now well in his 70s). I love his humour but envy him for his full head of hair