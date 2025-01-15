ADVERTISEMENT

Aging is an interesting thing; most of us do it, if we're fortunate enough. But knowledge and wisdom aren't the only things age brings us. We also start aching in the places where we used to play, as Leonard Cohen sang.

Today, we're shining the light on young midlifers: the folks in their 40s. We've gathered up the most hilarious and relatable posts from the people on X (Twitter) about what life is like once you hit 40, and present it to you, Pandas. Care to see what's waiting for you ahead or want to know if anybody else has your midlife struggles? Scroll away!

Bored Panda wanted to know more about keeping up with good health when you're in your 40s, so, we reached out to the health and wellness coach Youna Angevin-Castro. She shared some realistic health and fitness goals for people entering their 40s, debunked some common misconceptions, and pointed out some overlooked aspects of self-care every 40-something year old should know. Read her expert insights below!

More info: Thrive Over 40

#1

Tweet about life in your 40s: "In your 40s, movies are just white noise for couch naps."

IHideFromMyKids Report

Youna Angevin-Castro is a wellness coach specializing in midlife health. When working with her clients, she invites them to shift their focus from purely aesthetic goals to optimising their overall wellbeing and longevity.

"For many of us – especially women – our forties are only the halfway mark, and we may have another 30-40 years ahead of us, so the focus should be on staying fit and healthy for as long as possible," she told Bored Panda.

"In our 40s, both men and women begin experiencing natural muscle loss and changes in metabolism," Angevin-Castro explains. That's why strength training is essential if we want to maintain bone density and muscle mass. 

"I recommend setting goals around functional activities – being able to carry groceries easily, play with children or grandchildren without getting winded, and maintain good posture and mobility throughout the day," the wellness coach says.
    #2

    Tweet by Jessica Valenti humorously reflecting on thoughts from teenage years while being in your 40s.

    JessicaValenti Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I will still be thinking about those things in vivid excruciating detail well after I have forgotten what year it is or what my name is

    #3

    Tweet about being in your 40s humorously describing it as everything becoming a symptom.

    eleniZarro Report

    kar_wo_li avatar
    Mr.Mister
    Mr.Mister
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Hi im Johnny Knoxville, welcome to J@ckass. And this is "your 40s".

    Women in their 40s have another thing to deal with – perimenopause. Angevin-Castro emphasizes the importance of adapting health routines to hormonal changes. "Women may find that exercise routines that once worked for them are no longer as effective as they once were," she says. "Rest and recovery become much more important to long term wellbeing."

    "There are no hard and fast rules because everyone's experience of perimenopause is individual, but I encourage my clients to focus on consistent, sustainable movement that energises rather than depletes your body. Find something you love doing and do it regularly – even better if you can do it with friends. And make sure to build adequate rest into your weekly routine," the health and wellness coach notes.
    #4

    Happy potato vs. wrinkled potato humorously depicts aging in your 40s.

    Pandamoanimum Report

    #5

    Tweet about turning 40, humorously noting it's not a midlife crisis but just being awake.

    NotTodayEric Report

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Right! First thing first! What on God's green EARTH is "midlife crisis"? Believe me! In my now 40 years of age (yeah! I know, I'm way old!) and I've done sooo many things that...well, what's out there that can help me to get some awesome adrenaline rush?

    #6

    Screenshot of a tweet about being in your 40s, highlighting self-acceptance and energy conservation.

    emily_tweets Report

    As you'll see from the tweets we've collected here, many people think that exhaustion, weight gain, and loss of vitality are just natural parts of aging. But Angevin-Castro says it's not true. "While both men and women experience age-related changes, these shouldn't significantly impact quality of life."

    "For women, there are additional misconceptions around perimenopause and menopause," she adds. Many believe these transitions must be endured with suffering. But with the right support and understanding, women can navigate these changes while maintaining energy and wellbeing. The idea that mood swings and weight gain are inevitable is a myth," the wellness coach explains.
    #7

    Tweet about entering your 40s humorously contrasts "good health" with "good health for your age."

    CooperLawrence Report

    #8

    Tweet humorously capturing life in your 40s, about memory quirks.

    robin_991 Report

    vagabundor6 avatar
    R1MV4Superleggera
    R1MV4Superleggera
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What is with this "40's" rubbish? Honestly, I'm not mad or anything because this year, I will be 40! Are these people saying those things because their miserable frames cannot do anything exciting and don't have the guts to do so? Now that is sad!

    #9

    Tweet by Princess Lay Ya joking about songs from youth now being oldies, highlighting life in your 40s.

    hopeygilmore Report

    The wellness coach points out that while everyone ages differently. However, hormonal changes can make it more challenging, especially for women. She urges individuals to look for support. "Start a conversation with [your] healthcare provider about what's happening and discuss the options available to [you] to alleviate negative symptoms," Angevin-Castro says.

    #10

    Tweet by Henpecked Hal humorously describes life in your 40s with grocery store DJ playing hits.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    #11

    Tweet about being in your 40s, humorously comparing it to a body's warranty expiration.

    everywhereist Report

    #12

    Tweet about life in your 40s, humorously noting it takes 3 days to recover from any activity, by Crazy Stalker Mom.

    texasstalkermom Report

    Good habits and self-care are important throughout our lives, even when we're in our 40s. Angevin-Castro points to the nervous system and says that its health becomes crucial. "Chronic stress can accelerate aging and impact everything from sleep quality to immune function."

    "This makes stress-management practices like meditation, deep breathing, or regular nature walks essential self-care tools. Gut health also deserves special attention, as it affects so many aspects of health, including mood and inflammation levels," she adds.

    #13

    Tweet by user: "Welcome to your 40s, you pee now 'just in case'," highlighting life in your 40s.

    sofarrsogud Report

    #14

    Tweet about entering your 40s humorously noting favorite songs now play in grocery stores.

    jctwritesstuff Report

    #15

    Tweet about life in your 40s humorously noting your "winter body" is permanent.

    NotTodayEric Report

    Another thing even younger people often overlook is prioritizing sleep. "Sleep plays a really important role in maintaining brain health and cognitive function," Angevin-Castro says. "But it is also closely intertwined with physical and psychological health more broadly."

    "Poor sleep not only makes life a lot harder than it needs to be, but it's also associated with negative health outcomes, such as increased risk of cardiovascular disease, metabolic disease and poor mental health," the health and wellness coach explains.

    #16

    Tweet about being in your 40s and finding retirement homes appealing.

    treydayway Report

    #17

    Tweet humorously depicting life in your 40s, featuring a relatable exchange about waking up too early.

    Birdeckler Report

    #18

    Tweet about being in your 40s, humorously noting rediscovering childhood interests with more financial freedom.

    dougboneparth Report

    What should midlifers do? Angevin-Castro recommends maintaining regular routines. Start with getting up and going to bed roughly at the same time every day. Also, make sure you're getting a decent amount of sleep – 7-9 hours, ideally. "Unfortunately, stress and worry can negatively impact our sleep, so finding ways to manage negative thoughts, such as mindfulness practices or journalling, may help," the expert adds.
    #19

    Clippy on a note paper with caption about AI, #SignsYoureInYour40s.

    scottinthe503 Report

    tucker_cahooter avatar
    Tucker Cahooter
    Tucker Cahooter
    Community Member
    31 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    But one thing we will definitely not look back on with nostalgia

    #20

    Tweet about life in your 40s, humorously mentioning having one pillow that doesn’t cause neck problems.

    huntergraybeal Report

    #21

    Tweet humorously depicting life in your 40s about unexpectedly injuring your shoulder while sleeping.

    pinkmagiclala Report

    Angevin-Castro once again directs her attention to women in their 40s and beyond. She says they should pay particular attention to some specific aspects of self-care. "Regular health screenings become more important, including mammograms and bone density scans. Supporting liver health through diet and lifestyle choices can also help," she says.
    #22

    Tweet humorously describes life in your 40s about using subtitles due to character accents.

    HenpeckedHal Report

    #23

    Tweet about the humorous reality of being in your 40s, mentioning sleeping issues and neck pain.

    x.com Report

    #24

    Tweet about 40s: falling asleep early but waking up in the night without reason.

    emily_tweets Report

    The health and wellness coach observes that a lot of men and women start reassessing their relationship with alcohol once they hit 40. "The hangovers and anxiety become more pronounced, and the negatives start to outweigh the benefits. Additionally, women may find that their nutritional needs change as they try to maintain muscle mass and support bone health."

    #25

    Tweet about being in your 40s and valuing furniture for napping comfort.

    kristabellerina Report

    #26

    Tweet humorously commenting on being in your 40s, suggesting to find a wife instead of being a player.

    777jorgeivan Report

    #27

    Tweet about finding a pill organizer cute, humorously capturing life in your 40s.

    whinecheezits Report

    But physical health isn't the only thing 40-somethings should be paying attention to. "For both men and women, nurturing meaningful connections and maintaining strong social support networks becomes increasingly important for mental and emotional wellbeing. Learning to set boundaries and prioritise rest isn't selfish – it's essential for thriving in midlife."

    "Many people in their 40s are juggling career demands with family responsibilities, making it even more important to create space for rest and recovery," Angevin-Castro adds.

    #28

    Tweet humorously captures what it’s like being in your 40s, mentioning practical pillow talk about phone access after death.

    IHideFromMyKids Report

    #29

    Tweet about turning 40s: "I'm too old for this" is now your excuse for everything.

    pinkmagiclala Report

    #30

    Tweet by Bird Eckler humorously describing communication challenges in your 40s.

    Birdeckler Report

    Youna Angevin-Castro believes that your 40s can be a time of profound positive transformation. "I've witnessed clients discover new levels of energy, confidence and wellbeing by embracing changes rather than fighting them."

    "While men and women may face different challenges, both can thrive by prioritising their health in smart, sustainable ways. For women especially, understanding and working with their changing hormones rather than against them can lead to unexpected improvements in energy, mood and overall quality of life," the wellness coach says.

    #31

    Tweet humorously describes reacting to younger ages after turning 40s.

    Birdeckler Report

    #32

    Tweet highlighting life at 40s: "Welcome to your 40s, your nose runs when you eat now."

    Birdeckler Report

    #33

    Tweet about life in your 40s: frustration over lights left on at home.

    emily_tweets Report

    #34

    Tweet about life in your 40s humorously describes "pregaming" as taking ibuprofen and peeing before leaving.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #35

    Tweet about dating in your 40s humorously discussing red flags and relationships.

    _indica_sky Report

    #36

    Tweet about relationships in your forties, joking about flirting with a spouse by planning a Costco trip.

    simoncholland Report

    #37

    Tweet about turning 40 and feeling liberated, caring less about opinions, and enjoying comfort like wearing sweatpants.

    MarlenaStell Report

    #38

    Text conversation humorously depicting life in your 40s about being picked up from school.

    annxhoss Report

    #39

    Tweet about being in your 40s: "Welcome to your 40s. All your favorite foods now upset your stomach."

    FatherWithTwins Report

    #40

    Tweet from @Design_Assassin about life in your 40s humorously mentioning "Ibuprofen" as a safe word.

    Design_Assassin Report

    #41

    Tweet about being in your 40s: "night driving is now considered a dare devil sport."

    dadmann_walking Report

    #42

    Tweet about turning 40s and focusing on property damage in action movies, by Bird Eckler.

    Birdeckler Report

    #43

    Tweet by NotTodayEric about realizing someone is a doctor in your 40s.

    NotTodayEric Report

    #44

    Tweet about being in your 40s humorously mentions shoulder injury while reaching into the backseat.

    hunbothered Report

    #45

    Tweet about being in your 40s, humorously mentioning saving "good bags," from user Whatever_Amy.

    Whatevah_Amy Report

    #46

    Tweet about being in your 40s: shift from alcohol to drinking challenge of 8 full glasses of water.

    envydatropic Report

    #47

    Tweet about being in your 40s jokes that a nostalgic song is now used for mutual fund ads.

    dreamthievin Report

    #48

    Tweet about being in your 40s humorously states you're likely hungry or horny, or both.

    highprobably1 Report

    #49

    Tweet humorously depicting life in your 40s: discussing naps.

    cellapaz Report

    #50

    Tweet about life in your 40s, humorously noting increased appreciation for a good soup.

    mom_tho Report

    #51

    Tweet about the challenges of being in your 40s, highlighting friendships with both grandparents and new parents.

    thakenyan Report

    #52

    Tweet humorously describes life in your 40s with a joke about prescription ointments.

    trishimal25 Report

    #53

    Tweet about being in your 40s, stating that the 90s had the best music.

    Shelfwhispers Report

    #54

    Tweet about being in your 40s, finding excitement in ordering a new pillow.

    dadmann_walking Report

    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    At 75 I built myself a bigger bed. New pillows, flannel sheets, a nice new comforter. I just woke up from a two-hour nap in my living room chair.

    #55

    Tweet about being in your 40s: multitasking to avoid getting up from the couch repeatedly.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #56

    Tweet about the excitement of vacuuming in your 40s, shared by Emily, highlighting a humorous take on life changes.

    emily_tweets Report

    #57

    Tweet about being in your 40s humorously connects cleaning habits to guests needing reading glasses.

    kristabellerina Report

    #58

    Tweet about the joy of sitting on the patio in your 40s, highlighting simple pleasures.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #59

    Tweet about being in your 40s: "Welcome to your 40s: let’s drive down this street just to look at the houses."

    NotTodayEric Report

    #60

    Tweet about being single in your 40s, featuring humor about maintaining a full head of hair.

    highprobably1 Report

    #61

    Tweet humorously comparing hangovers in your 20s to daily life in your 40s.

    antoniogm Report

    #62

    Tweet about being in your 40s reads: "Welcome to your 40s. Your medicine cabinet has now moved to a full cabinet in the kitchen."

    TheCatWhisprer Report

    #63

    Tweet about entering your 40s and forgetting what you were going to say.

    hunbothered Report

    #64

    Tweet about being in your 40s, humorously discussing dieting or feasting like there's no tomorrow.

    LoveNLunchmeat Report

    #65

    Tweet humorously describes 4 days in Las Vegas in your 40s feeling like 400 days.

    Parkerlawyer Report

    #66

    Tweet about enjoying long walks in your 40s, highlighting the unexpected benefits and enjoyment of this simple activity.

    fesshole Report

    #67

    Tweet about finding a matching sock in the 40s, highlighting unexpected joys and challenges of being in your 40s.

    threetimedaddy Report

    #68

    Funny tweet about life in your 40s, debating between buying a food processor or Instant Pot with a gift card.

    Six_Pack_Mom Report

    #69

    Tweet by Dan Regan humorously describing life in your 40s with a joke about foreplay and walk-in closets.

    DanRegan_Comedy Report

    #70

    Tweet humorously describing life in your 40s: People over 40 out after 9 PM likely took a nap earlier.

    DanRegan_Comedy Report

    #71

    Sweet Momissa tweet about life in your 40s, humorously mentioning car headlights always seeming too bright.

    sweetmomissa Report

    #72

    Tweet about being in your 40s, mentioning half-listened audiobooks on World War I.

    rianjohnson Report

    #73

    A tweet humorously describes walking like Frankenstein in your 40s after getting out of bed.

    huntergraybeal Report

    #74

    Tweet about being in your 40s, humorously noting having a favorite pen.

    bowerygirl Report

    #75

    Tweet about being in your 40s: excitement over the next lawn fertilizer application.

    Whatevah_Amy Report

    #76

    Tweet about being in your 40s, mentioning unexpected importance of birds.

    citizenkawala Report

    #77

    Tweet from a husband in his 40s joking that his New Year's resolution is to sneeze louder. 549 likes.

    huntergraybeal Report

    #78

    Tweet about life in 40s, humorously describing a "walk of shame" to retrieve wallet and keys left at a neighbor's.

    Whatevah_Amy Report

    #79

    Tweet by Not Today Eric about life in your 40s, humorously noting the concept of "house clothes."

    NotTodayEric Report

    #80

    Tweet humorously discussing life changes in your 40s, challenging the midlife crisis stereotype.

    IHideFromMyKids Report

    #81

    Tweet mentions experience of being in your 40s, humorously discussing compression sock color preference.

    Whatevah_Amy Report

    #82

    Tweet about packing a medicine cabinet for vacation in your 40s, capturing the essence of being in your 40s.

    envydatropic Report

    #83

    Tweet about being in your 40s: "Welcome to your 40s, winter lasts four times as long as it used to."

    Darlainky Report

    #84

    Tweet humorously discussing the financial habits of people in their 40s.

    _wangwe Report

    #85

    Tweet humorously capturing life in your 40s about avoiding aunt's green bean salad.

    JasonNotEvil Report

    #86

    Tweet humorously depicts life in your 40s, mentioning the struggle of getting off Disney rides.

    Chhapiness Report

    #87

    Tweet humorously describing Friday nights in your 40s, by @mom_tho, with engagement statistics.

    mom_tho Report

    #88

    Tweet about being in your 40s, mentioning weekend parties now involve discussing recipes and home decor.

    Chhapiness Report

    #89

    Tweet about entering your 40s, highlighting a daily fiber intake goal.

    dadmann_walking Report

    #90

    Tweet humorously reflecting on being in your 40s, about setting reminders for parenting tasks.

    itssherifield Report

    #91

    Tweet about embracing your 40s with humor, balancing nostalgia for Nirvana with practical plans to avoid traffic.

    Ivsy01 Report

    #92

    Tweet humorously describes life in your 40s, highlighting the joy of heated car seats after a long day.

    barbell_chick Report

    #93

    Tweet about daily medication, a relatable sign of life in your 40s, with hashtag #SignsYoureInYour40s.

    zvjezdanpatz Report

    #94

    Tweet displaying humor about being in your 40s, mentioning more hair in a brush than on the head.

    BRNekked42 Report

    #95

    Clear jelly sandals with a tweet caption reminiscing about being in your 40s.

    msgenae Report

    #96

    Tweet humorously noting "Welcome to your 40s: here’s your Skechers." Engagement includes 439 likes.

    NotTodayEric Report

    #97

    Tweet by Maddy about life in your 40s, humorously advising to grab a railing when seen.

    MadHatterMommy Report

    #98

    Tweet about turning 40s, humorously noting fatigue: "Welcome to your 40s. Sit down, you’re probably tired."

    mom_tho Report

    #99

    Tweet about 40s humor: excitement over a new rice cooker delivery.

    Mom_Overboard Report

    #100

    Tweet about being in your 40s, understanding why your mom disliked night driving, by user That Mom Tho.

    mom_tho Report

    #101

    Tweet reads, "Flirting in your 40s: I have icy hot patches," humorously capturing life in your 40s.

    emily_tweets Report

    #102

    Tweet humorously captures the 40s experience: forgetting where you parked and needing to pee.

    kryzazzy Report

    megapod1949 avatar
    Robert Trebor
    Robert Trebor
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Walmarts and large supermarkets likely have the cleanest. At Walmart go to the back ones.

    #103

    Tweet by Pratik Patel about fit dads in their 40s compared to young fitness gurus.

    PratikxPatel Report

    #104

    Tweet about life in your 40s: striving to stay awake till 8 PM.

    rawrritskatie Report

    #105

    Tweet about pharmacy visits and routines in your 40s with hashtag #SignsYoureInYour40s.

    KelKass Report

    #106

    Tweet by Rian Johnson humorously comparing life in your 40s to a zombie movie and Archie Bunker.

    rianjohnson Report

    #107

    Tweet humorously depicts life in your 40s, embracing mundane joys like loving a cutting board.

    NotTodayEric Report

    #108

    Tweet about being in your 40s: "It now hurts to stretch."

    Bootyfuluni Report

    #109

    Tweet about being in your 40s: Staying up past midnight makes it hard to recover the next week.

    sweetmomissa Report

    #110

    Tweet by Joel Jeffrey humorously describing life and quirks of being in your 40s, mentioning bones cracking when walking.

    joeljeffrey Report

    #111

    Tweet about being in your 40s: "Welcome to your 40s: you live in your workout clothes now."

    NotTodayEric Report

    #112

    Tweet humorously comparing age perceptions in your 40s versus 30s.

    MadHatterMommy Report

    #113

    Tweet by lil duval about life changes by your 40s, humorously noting unpredictable shifts in friend circles.

    lilduval Report

    #114

    Tweet about wearing comfortable shoes in your 40s with hashtag #SignsYoureInYour40s.

    vancesanders Report

    #115

    Tweet by Not Today Eric humorously states, "Welcome to your 40s: the waitress is not hitting on you dude."

    NotTodayEric Report

    #116

    Tweet about being in your 40s, expressing humorous complaints about favorite things.

    MadHatterMommy Report

    #117

    Tweet by Joanna about lifestyle changes in your 40s, noting appearance and health shifts post-40.

    MsWired Report

    #118

    Tweet about life in your 40s: opinions on effective bug sprays and weed killers.

    markbland Report

    #119

    Tweet humorously suggesting owning multiple Birkenstocks is typical for life in your 40s.

    WineMummy Report

    #120

    Tweet humorously highlights life in your 40s with phrases like “freshly grated cheese” being thrilling.

    mom_tho Report

