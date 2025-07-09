ADVERTISEMENT

Chuck Mullin is a London-based artist who uses her comics to explore the complexities of anxiety, depression, and mental health through the relatable figure of an anxious pigeon, a character she developed at seventeen as a way to process her own struggles and connect with others facing similar challenges. Her work is marked by humor, vulnerability, and an unflinching look at the small yet overwhelming worries of modern life, making it resonate widely with readers who see themselves in her honest depictions of overthinking, self-doubt, and social unease.

Her book Bird Brain offers an extended look at these themes, using the pigeon as a stand-in for the messy, emotional, and sometimes hopeful realities of navigating mental health, and has helped build a large online following.

More info: Instagram | linktr.ee

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Illustration of a pigeon depicting anxiety and depression with internal negative and positive self-talk in four panels.

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
RELATED:
    #2

    Illustration showing anxiety and depression through the eyes of a pigeon, highlighting struggle with daily tasks and to-do lists.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Illustration of a pigeon showing anxiety and depression, contrasting hopeful and overwhelmed emotions in vibrant colors.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    9points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #4

    Illustration of a pigeon battling anxiety and depression, turning negative thoughts into motivation with spitting power.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #5

    Illustration shows a pigeon depicting anxiety and depression through social settings and self-confidence shifts.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    7points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Comic panels showing a pigeon illustrating anxiety and seasonal depression through its expressions and interactions with autumn leaves.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Comic strip illustrating anxiety and depression through the perspective of a pigeon struggling with worrying thoughts.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    Illustration showing anxiety and depression through the perspective of a pigeon in a four-panel comic style.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Illustration of a pigeon depicting feelings of anxiety and depression through expressive comic-style panels.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #10

    Illustration of a pigeon showing emotions linked to anxiety and depression in four colorful comic panels.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    Illustration of two pigeons showing anxiety and depression through a conversation about facing fears and catastrophizing.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #12

    Illustration showing a pigeon struggling with anxiety and depression, reflecting on past self with frustration.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #13

    Illustration of living with anxiety and depression through the eyes of a pigeon facing job rejection and self-doubt.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    Illustration of pigeons expressing feelings of anxiety and depression through changing identities and self-doubt.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Illustration showing a pigeon depicting anxiety and depression emotions with supportive inner voice in four panels.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #16

    Illustration of a pigeon expressing feelings of anxiety and depression through relatable comic panels.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    Illustration of a pigeon showing the experience of anxiety and depression, struggling but finding a way out.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #18

    Illustration of two pigeons depicting social anxiety and awkwardness through a note explaining feelings of anxiety and depression.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Comic of two pigeons illustrating anxiety and depression, showing support and coping with difficult emotions.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #20

    Illustration showing a pigeon expressing anxiety and depression through thoughtful and stressed poses.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #21

    Illustration showing a pigeon experiencing anxiety and depression through rainy, gloomy scenes.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #22

    Illustration of a pigeon depicting anxiety and depression through colorful and dark scenes showing emotional struggles and hope.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #23

    Illustration of a pigeon depicting anxiety and depression through conversations about feeling guilty, sick, and useless.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #24

    Comic of two pigeons illustrating living with anxiety and depression through honest conversation and self-confidence advice.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #25

    Illustration of pigeons showing anxiety and depression through expressive emotions and dialogue in a bedroom setting.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #26

    Comic strip illustrating anxiety and depression through the eyes of a pigeon, showing emotions and coping struggles.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #27

    Illustration showing pigeons depicting anxiety and depression, with one calming down using a pink pillow.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #28

    Comic-style illustrations showing a pigeon expressing feelings of anxiety and depression on a sunny day.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #29

    Illustration of a pigeon showing anxiety and depression struggles through expressive comic panels about motivation and guilt.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #30

    Illustration of a pigeon showing anxiety and depression while reflecting on feelings and job rejection.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #31

    Illustration of a pigeon depicting anxiety and depression through daily struggles and emotional challenges.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #32

    Illustration of a pigeon experiencing anxiety and depression through daily pressures and self-care routines.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Four-panel comic showing a pigeon illustrating anxiety and depression through self-critical and reassuring conversations.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #34

    Comic panels showing a pigeon illustrating anxiety and depression, facing fear, despair, and finding inner strength.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Illustration of a pigeon expressing anxiety and depression with a smaller angel pigeon offering reassurance and support.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    Illustration of anxiety and depression through the eyes of a pigeon with conflicting thoughts and emotions.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Cartoon pigeons illustrating anxiety and depression through a casual conversation about mental health and awareness.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Illustration of a pigeon showing anxiety and depression struggles through exercise and mental health challenges.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Pigeon illustration showing anxiety and depression symptoms through different times of the day under a blanket.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Cartoon pigeon illustrating anxiety and depression through its thoughts and inner dialogue in a colorful comic style.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #41

    Illustration of a pigeon showing feelings of anxiety and depression while resting and struggling to get back up.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #42

    Illustration showing life with anxiety and depression through the eyes of a pigeon during social events and self-care.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #43

    Comic panels showing a pigeon illustrating life with anxiety and depression, featuring dialogue about mental health and coping.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    Illustration of pigeons expressing feelings of anxiety and depression through relatable everyday conversations.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #45

    Comic strip of a pigeon depicting living with anxiety and depression, struggling to find happiness and joy.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #46

    Illustration showing anxious pigeons doubting a friendly invitation, portraying life with anxiety and depression.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    Comic strip illustrating anxiety and depression through the eyes of a pigeon struggling with stress and extreme coping methods.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #48

    Illustration showing pigeons portraying anxiety and depression through daily struggles and feelings of productivity.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Two pigeons discuss improved mental health and brain fog, illustrating anxiety and depression through pigeon characters.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #50

    Illustration of a pigeon depicting anxiety and depression, showing overwhelming worry growing with blue flowers.

    chuckdrawsthings Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!