Chuck Mullin is a London-based artist who uses her comics to explore the complexities of anxiety, depression, and mental health through the relatable figure of an anxious pigeon, a character she developed at seventeen as a way to process her own struggles and connect with others facing similar challenges. Her work is marked by humor, vulnerability, and an unflinching look at the small yet overwhelming worries of modern life, making it resonate widely with readers who see themselves in her honest depictions of overthinking, self-doubt, and social unease.

Her book Bird Brain offers an extended look at these themes, using the pigeon as a stand-in for the messy, emotional, and sometimes hopeful realities of navigating mental health, and has helped build a large online following.

