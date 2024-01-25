ADVERTISEMENT

Chuck Mullin, a London-based artist, channels her battle with anxiety and depression into her artwork by creating comics centered around... well a pigeon protagonist. Initiating this creative journey at seventeen as a means to navigate her mental health struggles, she discovered that pigeons were an ideal medium to convey the intricacies of mental struggles people go through.

Her book, "Bird Brain," showcases this journey with humor and poignancy, offering a window into her experiences with anxiety, isolation, and the occasional triumphs of optimism, thereby resonating with a wide audience online.

More info: Instagram | linktr.ee

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#2

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
9points
Add photo comments
POST
#3

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
#4

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
7points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#5

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#6

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#7

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#8

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#9

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#10

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#11

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#12

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#13

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#14

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
#15

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#16

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
5points
Add photo comments
POST
#17

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
4points
Add photo comments
POST
#18

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#19

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#20

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#21

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#22

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#23

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#24

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#25

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#26

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#27

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#28

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#29

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#30

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
#31

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#32

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#33

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#34

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#35

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#36

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#37

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#38

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#39

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST
#40

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#41

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#42

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#43

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#44

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#45

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#46

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#47

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#48

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
2points
Add photo comments
POST
#49

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#50

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
ADVERTISEMENT
See Also on Bored Panda
#51

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#52

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
1point
Add photo comments
POST
#53

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#54

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#55

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#56

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#57

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#58

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#59

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#60

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#61

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#62

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#63

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#64

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#65

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST
#66

This Artist Creates Comics About Mental Illness Using Pigeons (New Pics)

chuckdrawsthings Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
0points
Add photo comments
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!