Artist Illustrates Her Struggles With Anxiety And Depression Through A Pigeon Character With These 66 New Comics
Chuck Mullin, a London-based artist, channels her battle with anxiety and depression into her artwork by creating comics centered around... well a pigeon protagonist. Initiating this creative journey at seventeen as a means to navigate her mental health struggles, she discovered that pigeons were an ideal medium to convey the intricacies of mental struggles people go through.
Her book, "Bird Brain," showcases this journey with humor and poignancy, offering a window into her experiences with anxiety, isolation, and the occasional triumphs of optimism, thereby resonating with a wide audience online.
