58 Relatable Anti-Social Memes For People Who Just Can’t With Other People (New Pics)
It’s a scary world out there. Sure, there may be fewer predators these days, but unfortunately, social gatherings, Zoom invites, and checkout small talk are still very much alive. And apparently, our brains have decided those are just as terrifying.
This is a safe space, though. No judgment here for dreading plans you enthusiastically agreed to when you were in a suspiciously good mood. Instead, we’ve got a collection of memes—courtesy of Fear of Going Out—to help us cope with the struggle together.
You’ll find them below. We won’t make you socialize to enjoy them.
I remember being young and doing things non-stop on the weekends. After I had worked full time all week and was attending grad school classes at night. Just thinking about it makes me need to take a nap. :)
Believing socialism would work isn’t exactly critical thinking either Mr. Stolen Person
Having a balcony helps. I can get fresh air, watch people, crush their heads between my fingers and not leave my home. (Some of you may not get that KITH reference.)
A part of me would like to look nicer at work. But a bigger part of me dreads the inevitable backhanded compliments, gushing and crowding. Last time I wore something nice, half the staff rush around me trying to touch what I was wearing. Then they got offended that I told them to back off. I know in their culture they are very touchy-feely, but d**n. I never wore it to work again.
Why do some want to always hear people yap yap yap. Comfort in silence among company is the ultimate sign of a secure, cozy relationship.
Just FYI being an introvert doesn't automatically mean you're incapable of social interaction. Introverts just need a lot of alone time to recharge their social battery. I'm not shy at all and enjoy socializing to a point. But when my battery is drained I'm done with people for a while.
We can't even keep up with their flying machines. They just fly by and go "Nope".
Self checkout is the introvert's dream! I'm so thankful for them. Because I'm always sure the cashier is judging my purchases. :) And there was also that time one of them made a super loud comment about my menstrual products. That scarred me for life!
My last employer thought a "staff retreat" was the ultimate in teambuilding. (And that we'd all be SO excited to travel/stay together) Sorry, but being forced to spend all day with my coworkers while we're not even working is cruel and unusual punishment. We don't all need to be best friends to do our jobs.
It's bad, but it's sorta interesting to see how far back the insanity goes.
Not having a guest room, nor a comfy anything for guests, really bothers family. Wonder why.
Get rid of the to-do list and problem solved. I swear people put too much of a load on themselves just to make themselves seems "productive". Give yourself one weekend every 2 weeks to just do nothing important, sleep in, take naps and you'll feel so much more relaxed.
I don't think I'm close to that many people. I don't even talk to everyone at work.
Haven't people been eaten by hippos? Has anyone seen that one video of the hippo butterfly swimming, chasing a boat?