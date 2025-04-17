ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a scary world out there. Sure, there may be fewer predators these days, but unfortunately, social gatherings, Zoom invites, and checkout small talk are still very much alive. And apparently, our brains have decided those are just as terrifying.

This is a safe space, though. No judgment here for dreading plans you enthusiastically agreed to when you were in a suspiciously good mood. Instead, we’ve got a collection of memes—courtesy of Fear of Going Out—to help us cope with the struggle together.

You’ll find them below. We won’t make you socialize to enjoy them.