It’s a scary world out there. Sure, there may be fewer predators these days, but unfortunately, social gatherings, Zoom invites, and checkout small talk are still very much alive. And apparently, our brains have decided those are just as terrifying.

This is a safe space, though. No judgment here for dreading plans you enthusiastically agreed to when you were in a suspiciously good mood. Instead, we’ve got a collection of memes—courtesy of Fear of Going Out—to help us cope with the struggle together.

You’ll find them below. We won’t make you socialize to enjoy them.

#1

Anti-social meme about weekend plans, expressing disbelief at people doing activities after a busy week.

KevinFarzad Report

sarah_a_tate avatar
Upstaged75
Upstaged75
Community Member
24 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I remember being young and doing things non-stop on the weekends. After I had worked full time all week and was attending grad school classes at night. Just thinking about it makes me need to take a nap. :)

    #2

    Relatable anti-social meme comparing compliments to awkward vending machine transactions.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #3

    Keaton Patti tweets about a relatable anti-social meme featuring a playful Kate Bush interview mock-up.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #4

    Anti-social meme about going out and finding the public present, highlighting relatable experiences for introverts.

    TrevShow Report

    #5

    Anti-social meme about living alone with a skunk in a cottage, enjoying solitude and independence.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #6

    Anti-social meme about lacking critical thinking skills posted on Twitter.

    courtnationnn Report

    nathanhibbs avatar
    Peter Griffin
    Peter Griffin
    Community Member
    49 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Believing socialism would work isn’t exactly critical thinking either Mr. Stolen Person

    #7

    Anti-social meme comparing excuses for staying home.

    fearofgoingout Report

    markglass avatar
    Lotekguy
    Lotekguy
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not quite right. At that point, you ARE the higher power.

    #8

    Anti-social memes highlighting the irony of balancing anxiety and depression by leaving or staying home.

    fearofgoingout Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Having a balcony helps. I can get fresh air, watch people, crush their heads between my fingers and not leave my home. (Some of you may not get that KITH reference.)

    #9

    Relatable anti-social meme with a tweet about a vest-wearing dog learning to be around people.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #10

    Anti-social meme highlighting humor in avoiding an approachable appearance.

    AbbyHasIssues Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    57 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    A part of me would like to look nicer at work. But a bigger part of me dreads the inevitable backhanded compliments, gushing and crowding. Last time I wore something nice, half the staff rush around me trying to touch what I was wearing. Then they got offended that I told them to back off. I know in their culture they are very touchy-feely, but d**n. I never wore it to work again.

    #11

    Tweet about anxiety medicine refills, highlighting relatable anti-social humor.

    davidiserson Report

    #12

    Relatable anti-social meme about introverts and extroverts with humorous advice on social interactions.

    fearofgoingout Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    51 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Why do some want to always hear people yap yap yap. Comfort in silence among company is the ultimate sign of a secure, cozy relationship.

    #13

    Anti-social meme about introverts avoiding social interactions like asking for the trash bin location.

    ohhelloitsmax Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    15 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Just FYI being an introvert doesn't automatically mean you're incapable of social interaction. Introverts just need a lot of alone time to recharge their social battery. I'm not shy at all and enjoy socializing to a point. But when my battery is drained I'm done with people for a while.

    #14

    Anti-social meme text about avoiding group projects and cults, seen in a humorous Twitter post.

    VeryBadLlama Report

    #15

    Funny anti-social meme text about aliens avoiding Earth and locking doors.

    fearofgoingout Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    We can't even keep up with their flying machines. They just fly by and go "Nope".

    #16

    A humorous anti-social meme featuring a conversation about trained service bees attacking people.

    AbbieEvansXO Report

    #17

    Anti-social meme about choosing between self-checkout and cashier to avoid human interaction.

    PleaseBeGneiss Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Self checkout is the introvert's dream! I'm so thankful for them. Because I'm always sure the cashier is judging my purchases. :) And there was also that time one of them made a super loud comment about my menstrual products. That scarred me for life!

    #18

    Anti-social meme about staying silent during an unwanted haircut, highlighting relatable social awkwardness.

    zachsilberberg Report

    #19

    Relatable-Antisocial-Adult-Memes

    Anti-social meme about introverts wanting compensation for team activities.

    KatieDeal99 Report

    sarah_a_tate avatar
    Upstaged75
    Upstaged75
    Community Member
    7 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My last employer thought a "staff retreat" was the ultimate in teambuilding. (And that we'd all be SO excited to travel/stay together) Sorry, but being forced to spend all day with my coworkers while we're not even working is cruel and unusual punishment. We don't all need to be best friends to do our jobs.

    #20

    Anti-social meme about people's fascination with ancestry over current family.

    fearofgoingout Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    54 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's bad, but it's sorta interesting to see how far back the insanity goes.

    #21

    Anti-social meme with text about missing social distancing from 5 years ago.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #22

    Sign with "Ew, People" text on a shelf, reflecting anti-social sentiment in a humorous meme format.

    LizerReal Report

    #23

    Anti-social meme: "Sorry that my guest room made you think I wanted guests," by Emotional Support Cheese.

    Emotionalcheese Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    53 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Not having a guest room, nor a comfy anything for guests, really bothers family. Wonder why.

    #24

    Text tweet about choosing to stay in and laugh with husband instead of going out, embodying anti-social memes humor.

    skittle624 Report

    #25

    Anti-social meme discussing doomsday scenarios with a humorous twist.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #26

    Anti-social meme featuring honey cake, humorous tweet about its preparation time.

    keelyflaherty Report

    #27

    Tweet by ellie schnitt expressing her anti-social feelings about universal love versus selective acceptance.

    holy_schnitt Report

    #28

    Anti-social meme about the constant challenges of adulting and endless to-do lists.

    fearofgoingout Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    48 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get rid of the to-do list and problem solved. I swear people put too much of a load on themselves just to make themselves seems "productive". Give yourself one weekend every 2 weeks to just do nothing important, sleep in, take naps and you'll feel so much more relaxed.

    #29

    Anti-social meme with two tweets about talking to 15 people a day.

    fearofgoingout Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    29 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I don't think I'm close to that many people. I don't even talk to everyone at work.

    #30

    Anti-social meme about declining an invitation, captioned by VeryBritishProblems on a black background.

    fearofgoingout Report

    lesbonds70 avatar
    Bored Boo
    Bored Boo
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This works!!! I tried it at work and now have one less person to talk to!

    #31

    Tweet about anti-social mood with Mary Maloney ringing a bell next to Winston Churchill.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #32

    Anti-social meme about a child's clever exit strategy from a playdate, humorously highlighting relatable social anxieties.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #33

    Anti-social meme about hippos being dangerous but vegetarian, highlighting their hostility without predation.

    rebmasel Report

    hea_c avatar
    StrangeOne
    StrangeOne
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Haven't people been eaten by hippos? Has anyone seen that one video of the hippo butterfly swimming, chasing a boat?

    #34

    Anti-social meme about a dental surgery experience and catcalling with a witty response on social media.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #35

    Anti-social meme about attempting a day of zero stimulation for personal reflection and humor.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #36

    Anti-social meme with text expressing loss of faith in humanity.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #37

    Relatable-Antisocial-Adult-Memes

    "Anti-social meme with text: 'Sorry I can't come out tonight, I have Bed'."

    fearofgoingout Report

    #38

    Tweet about being anti-social: "I'm no social butterfly but if you want a disassociating moth hmu," gaining likes and replies.

    Lottie_Poppie Report

    #39

    Anti-social meme about missed calls, humorously stating assurance they were not missed.

    ughfinewhatever Report

    #40

    Anti-social meme about fearing card game rules in social settings.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #41

    Anti-social meme about not attending a Halloween party after planning to dress as Amelia Earhart.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #42

    Anti-social meme about finding comfort in the fetal position as a new way to cope with people.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #43

    Anti-social meme: A humorous tweet about canceling plans on Tinder due to depression and lack of interest.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #44

    Anti-social meme about social anxiety and drinking to feel normal.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #45

    Anti-social meme text about avoiding a meeting by pj, shared September 13, 2022.

    pjayevans Report

    #46

    Anti-social meme about struggling with adult responsibilities.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #47

    Tweet about coworker expressing anti-social feelings, feeling relatable.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #48

    A humorous anti-social meme about always having a vigilant expression.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #49

    Toad expresses anti-social sentiment, preferring a cozy bed over winter's beauty, capturing a relatable humor moment.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #50

    Anti-social meme highlighting humorous dislike for physical contact.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #51

    Anti-social meme about introverts reacting to song lyrics by John Lennon.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #52

    Relatable anti-social meme about not enjoying others' presence and showing discomfort openly.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #53

    Two users humorously discuss mental breakdowns to the tune of "The Final Countdown," reflecting anti-social meme humor.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #54

    Anti-social meme with a witty response to "I haven't seen you in forever," suggesting they aren't close friends.

    bridger_w Report

    #55

    A humorous tweet about taking a week off to scream, highlighting anti-social feelings.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #56

    Tweet about enjoying an antisocial Thanksgiving with family in comfort, watching movies, and eating food.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #57

    Tweet exchange about introverts in leadership roles, featuring a humorous take on anti-social behavior.

    fearofgoingout Report

    #58

    Person sharing humorous anti-social meme showing limited availability for replies.

    fearofgoingout Report

