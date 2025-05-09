ADVERTISEMENT

Our relationship with the internet, much like with people, evolves over time. At first, there's curiosity, excitement, and then, of course, oversharing. But the embarrassment it often leads to makes us learn our lessons and... adapt.

A new trend has emerged on TikTok, and it invites everyone to post a recent picture of themselves that they thought might be too inappropriate for social media versus the one they had no problem showing the world in the past.

From tacky effects to cringey captions, the old days were certainly wild!

#1

Side-by-side pics showing hesitant versus confident photo posts featuring a woman taking a mirror selfie and a couple outdoors.

ksurve69 Report

    #2

    Side-by-side pics showing a hesitant mirror selfie and a confident dance pose for social media posts.

    wbk.ems Report

    To gain a better understand of what our online activities reveal about us, we got in touch with Art Markman, PhD, who is a Professor of Psychology at the University of Texas at Austin and the author of Bring Your Brain to Work and Smart Change: Five Tools to Create New and Sustainable Habits in Yourself and Others.

    "We share personal moments online to create a communal experience that can actually enhance our memory for those events," Markman told Bored Panda.

    "By taking the time to record and post these events, we are helping them to stand out from the rest of our daily lives in ways that improve our memory for them and make us feel more connected to our social media community."

    So, whether you're 15 or 35, the desire to upload your photo online is understandable. Now, what that photo is is a different story.
    #3

    Side-by-side pics comparing photos people hesitated to post versus those posted with confidence.

    lunaaax.001 Report

    #4

    Side-by-side pics showing hesitant and confident posts, featuring selfies with different styles and backgrounds.

    keanuverhasselt_ Report

    #5

    Side-by-side pics showing the photo hesitated to post versus the photo confidently posted with tonsil removal context.

    kristinak101 Report

    There's a paper published in Psychological Reports that presents a scale to measure oversharing.

    The researchers gave a questionnaire to teenagers asking how much of their thoughts, emotions, and personal life events they put online. Then, the researchers asked if the teens enjoyed sharing this information and if they thought there was anything "too personal" to disclose online.

    Upon cross-referencing the results with the teens' mental health assessments, they found that teens who shared a lot online compared to their peers had higher levels of anxiety and attention-seeking tendencies. These teens also reported higher levels of worry and an excessive attachment to social media, and many had an "intense urge to post."
    #6

    Side-by-side pics showing hesitant selfie versus confident upside-down handstand photo posted online.

    livs.glees Report

    #7

    Side-by-side photos showing hesitation to post versus confident posting moments with blurred effects and neutral settings.

    iamnotcamel Report

    #8

    Side-by-side pics showing a hesitant selfie versus a confidently posted blurred photo from 2020 with social media interface.

    elizakp Report

    #9

    Side-by-side pics showing photo hesitated to post versus photos shared with confidence on social media.

    562.zion Report

    The oversharing scale that the researchers used was based on a psychological concept from 1973 called social penetration theory (SPT), from Irwin Altman and Dalmas Taylor.

    Altman and Taylor thought that "self-disclosure" was critical to how people develop relationships; as time goes on, we disclose more personal information with one another. In SPT, there are two ways to self-disclose: with breadth, the number of topics you share about; and with depth, how deep you go on one topic. Breadth usually comes first, then depth.

    Too much or too little sharing can slow down a relationship. We want our level of intimacy with others to be more or less the same—we don't want to share very intimate details when someone does not reciprocate.

    #10

    Side-by-side pics showing what people hesitated to post and what they posted confidently through the years.

    summerfox___ Report

    #11

    Side-by-side photos showing what people hesitated to post versus photos posted with confidence.

    courtneycaldwelll Report

    #12

    Side-by-side pics showing what people hesitated to post compared to photos they shared with confidence.

    sophixyl Report

    #13

    Side-by-side comparison of photos people hesitated to post versus photos posted with confidence in a social media context.

    tvz.povx Report

    But like so many things in life, the internet isn't inherently bad to us—it's how we use it that matters.

    "A healthy relationship with social media is one in which it is an addition to your life without being a distraction from it," Markman said. "When you find yourself engaging more with your virtual friends than the actual people in your life, then you will want to scale back.

    "In addition, it is natural to compare your life to the ones you see portrayed in your social media feeds. If those comparisons make you feel sad or anxious about your life, then that is another good sign that you should reduce your social media engagement."
    #14

    Side-by-side pics showing hesitation to post versus confidence, highlighting self-perception and social media sharing choices.

    kissingqirlz Report

    #15

    Side-by-side pics comparing photos people hesitated to post versus those posted with confidence.

    luciesw__ Report

    #16

    Side-by-side pics of people hesitating to post compared to posts shared with confidence in different settings.

    hxnry17 Report

    #17

    Side-by-side pics showing a woman hesitating to post a selfie and a confident girl standing in a school uniform.

    rhonamcfadz Report

    Markman said, "The decision of how much to share online is certainly a personal one. But it is useful to imagine yourself six months in the future, looking back on your social media feed."

    The professor suggests stepping into the shoes of this slightly idealized version of yourself and asking if you think you would find the amount you are sharing now to be acceptable/valuable or not.
    #18

    Side-by-side pics showing hesitation versus confidence in what people posted on social media in 2020.

    damientyr_ Report

    #19

    Side-by-side pics showing a woman hesitating to post one photo and confidently posting another with creative makeup.

    niamhadams2 Report

    #20

    Side-by-side pics comparing photos people hesitated to post versus those shared with confidence.

    jassmmoneyyy Report

    #21

    Side-by-side pics showing a woman hesitating to post a beach photo and confidently posting a stylish outfit photo.

    cocotallulah Report

    "As a check on this, go back and look at your feed from six months or a year ago," Markmad added.

    "Does the level of engagement and sharing that you see from your past feel right to you, or does it feel like too much? That can be a useful perspective for making decisions moving forward."

    And if it is, maybe you can join this challenge.
    #22

    Side-by-side pics showing people hesitated to post one photo but posted another with confidence outdoors.

    eviemayhutchings Report

    #23

    Side-by-side pics showing what people hesitated to post versus what they posted with confidence in different outfits.

    izzy3003 Report

    #24

    Side-by-side pics of a woman showing hesitation to post one photo and confidence posting another with a phone selfie.

    prettyr1ckyy Report

    #25

    Side-by-side selfie comparison showing what people hesitated to post versus what they posted with confidence.

    tlasecaaa Report

    #26

    Side-by-side pics showing what people hesitated to post versus what they posted with confidence

    lilly.keatman Report

    #27

    Side-by-side photos comparing hesitant versus confident posts illustrating social media hesitation and confidence.

    libbedumb Report

    #28

    Side-by-side pics showing hesitant versus confident selfies with creative effects and text overlays in bathroom mirrors.

    curlynoirette Report

    #29

    Side-by-side pics showing what people hesitated to post versus what they confidently shared online.

    maddyxmayx Report

    #30

    Side-by-side pics of a woman showing photos she hesitated to post versus photos posted with confidence on social media stories.

    marnissecretspam Report

    #31

    Side-by-side pics showing a hesitant mirror selfie and a confident selfie with heart emojis and text messages.

    kiviiii_u Report

    #32

    Side-by-side pics showing what people hesitated to post in 2025 and posted confidently in 2010.

    meganrayner25 Report

    #33

    Side-by-side pics showing what people hesitated to post versus what they posted with confidence, featuring selfies and poses.

    lollyclarkx Report

    #34

    Side-by-side pics showing a woman hesitating to post one photo and confidently posting another with smiley face stickers.

    florence.zoe Report

    #35

    Side-by-side pics showing a hesitant photo and a confident selfie post from 2017, illustrating social media sharing choices.

    meganrosebuxton5 Report

    #36

    Side-by-side pics showing what people hesitated to post and what they posted with confidence in different years.

    8mystique Report

    #37

    Side-by-side pics showing a hesitant mirror selfie and a confident outdoor levitating photo posted in 2021.

    defnotionaa Report

    #38

    Side-by-side pics comparing hesitant versus confident posts with selfies in different settings and styles.

    miabulz Report

    #39

    Side-by-side pics comparing a hesitant photo vs a confident photo posted by the same person in different settings.

    karmapilled Report

    #40

    Side-by-side pics showing what people hesitated to post versus what they posted confidently on social media.

    flyin89 Report

    #41

    Side-by-side pics of a woman showing hesitation versus confidence while posting on social media.

    katieeboot Report

    #42

    Side-by-side photos showing what people hesitated to post versus what they confidently posted online.

    abbiekaycool Report

    #43

    Side-by-side pics of a woman’s hesitant versus confident posts showing contrast in self-expression and outfit choices.

    od1355x Report

    #44

    Side-by-side pics showing what people hesitated to post versus what they posted with confidence.

    diese_rhianna Report

    #45

    Side-by-side pics showing hesitation versus confidence in social media posts with groups and solo portraits.

    abihildred99 Report

    #46

    Side-by-side photos showing what people hesitated to post versus what they posted with confidence in selfies.

    kace2507 Report

    #47

    Side-by-side photos showing what people hesitated to post versus what they confidently posted online in 2013.

    debsticle Report

    #48

    Side-by-side pics showing what people hesitated to post versus what they confidently posted in 2021.

    xchloe_grwmx Report

    #49

    Side-by-side pics showing difference between hesitant and confident photo posts by individuals.

    carawatsca Report

    #50

    Side-by-side pics showing hesitant versus confident posts featuring selfies and playful school photo with a filter applied.

    1h3arttaylorswif Report

    #51

    Side-by-side pics showing what people hesitated to post versus what they posted with confidence.

    hall3._.spamzzz Report

    #52

    Side-by-side pics showing what people hesitated to post versus what they posted with confidence in selfies and fashion.

    sonialeaxx Report

    #53

    Side-by-side pics showing a hesitant selfie and a confident photo posted years earlier with face paint on Instagram.

    cazxnxx Report

    #54

    Side-by-side pics of a hesitant photo versus a confidently posted picture with heart and rainbow emojis frame.

    kalliefornia_roll Report

    #55

    Side-by-side pics showing a woman hesitant to post a recent photo and confident posting an older Instagram photo from 2019.

    oliviacarlinggx03 Report

    #56

    Side-by-side pics showing a man hesitating to post one photo but confidently sharing a very different selfie in 2016.

    henry.ng Report

    #57

    Side-by-side pics showing what people hesitated to post versus what they confidently shared on social media.

    josefinawww Report

    #58

    Side-by-side pics of two women showing outfits they hesitated to post versus outfits posted with confidence.

    floramayhew1 Report

