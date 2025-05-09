ADVERTISEMENT

Our relationship with the internet, much like with people, evolves over time. At first, there's curiosity, excitement, and then, of course, oversharing. But the embarrassment it often leads to makes us learn our lessons and... adapt.

A new trend has emerged on TikTok, and it invites everyone to post a recent picture of themselves that they thought might be too inappropriate for social media versus the one they had no problem showing the world in the past.

From tacky effects to cringey captions, the old days were certainly wild!