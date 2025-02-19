Unfortunately, sometimes after getting hitched, certain people start second-guessing their decision, and this can lead to a lot of problems. The married people in this list reveal how often they’ve regretted tying the knot and why they feel like that. It’s surprising to see the vast differences in all their experiences.

Marriage is a lifelong commitment that people shouldn’t just enter into on a whim . Couples who choose to marry should do it because they really adore their partner and don’t want to live life without them.

#1 I’m not even 100% happy with myself 100% of the time.

Is it fair to imagine that I could be 100% happy with another person 100% of the time?

RELATED:

#2 My emotions are a constant roller coaster!!! One minute I love him, the next I know I could do better. It's so hard to go thru this all of the time. I'm told it's normal, but doesn't feel it.

#3 Never. Even in the hard times, I would choose him again and again if given the chance.

It might seem surprising to think that anyone could regret getting married to the love of their life, but these feelings are apparently way more common than you’d expect. Studies have found that 10% of couples began having second thoughts the day after they got hitched. This means that within the first 24 hours, they began doubting or even regretting their decision. ADVERTISEMENT The excitement that comes with getting married often fades faster than folks would expect. This might make a person feel worried about losing the spark or passion in their relationship. What’s important to note is that people who reach the 5-year marriage mark often tend to have less regret because the intensity of the feeling starts settling as time passes.

#4 I don’t ever fully regret marrying him… but sometimes I question my choice. Especially when I’m pmsing. But I was 23 when we got together and now I’m 44. What I want/need is SO different from what I wanted when I was younger. If I were to do it again, I most likely would not choose him.

ADVERTISEMENT

#5 My wife married her first husband when she was 18 and he was 20. They were married for 24 years before they divorced. When we were getting to know each other she admitted if she'd met him when she was 25 or so, she never would have married him.

#6 Here or there. Always during irrational / heightened moments. NEVER voiced. Just the grass is greener mentality, what ifs and what nots inner dialogue and mind wandering. Always passes.

There could be many reasons why people decide to tie the knot with someone they are not fully certain about. One of the most common reasons is due to external pressure. Especially if a couple has been dating for a long time, there might be expectations that they’ll get hitched soon, and this might end up snowballing into a proposal and a quick marriage. Sometimes, it’s only after the wedding, when people start their life together, that they realize who their partner actually is. They might not like what they have learned about the other person or might not be able to put up with their quirks or habits. Over time, this can lead to resentment, which starts taking a toll on the relationship. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 Once, when he got a DUI on my birthday.

#8 A few times per day.

ADVERTISEMENT

#9 Never ever. I felt that way with husband one. I get annoyed with my hubs and he with me but I would never trade him for anyone else or even to be alone.

When two people come together in marriage, they need to keep working on their relationship so that they can maintain and strengthen their bond. A popular reason why people regret getting hitched is the monotony of their day-to-day life. It’s possible that folks stop trying their best after getting married to their spouse, which then makes them feel like they’ve settled into a rut. ADVERTISEMENT A shocking reason for the post-marriage remorse that folks feel is related to attraction. According to a survey, around 10% of people no longer feel physically attracted to their partner and hence feel trapped in the relationship. Whether it’s attraction, money, communication, lack of effort, or other reasons, if people want their marriage to thrive, they need to put in the hard work for it.

#10 Almost daily since I found out about the cheating.

#11 Married for 9, been together for 11. Probably the last few years I’ve regretted every single damn day of my life. But with kids involved, it’s not easy to just divorce and walk away…..

ADVERTISEMENT

#12 Recently. Most of the time sadly. Dead bedroom has really ruined us and she doesn’t seem to care.

The more time people spend with their partner, the more they learn about the person. This can either help them grow in love or can make them feel a sense of annoyance toward the other person. Folks who truly want to heal their marriage need to first understand that their spouse will keep growing and changing as a person and that that’s okay. The next thing to do is to work on their emotional connection and really open the lines of communication in a loving and respectful way. The more emotionally in tune couples are, the easier they will be able to rekindle their passion. Another thing to keep in mind is not to criticize or blame one’s partner but rather to give them respect and really pay attention to what they’re saying.

#13 Being completely honest, there were a few times during our first year of marriage, mainly due to communication issues and unmet expectations. We held on and worked through it together and now 7 years + one child later I can 100% say I have no regrets at all.



I feel like having regrets isn’t always a marriage ender, but it probably does signify issues that need to be communicated and resolved.

ADVERTISEMENT

#14 About four times a year I wonder if she will be the woman I want her to be... then I remember she will never be that but that she is enough, and perhaps she is in many ways better than I could have imagined.



About 4 times a year I wonder if she will ever be the woman I see inside her, unburdened by her past, traumas and pain. And then I realize that she may or may not, but that we have both grown leaps and bounds in our time together and that I am so grateful for her pursuits of personal growth and knowledge as well as how much she has propelled me to my own growth I the world.



And so I keep trucking on and loving the s**t out of her and trying to be a better human being.

#15 Never. 19 years and I really don’t think there is anyone who could be as compatible as we are together. Have we gone through difficult times? Of course, but I have never had regrets.

ADVERTISEMENT

A loving marriage doesn’t just happen; it must be consciously cultivated. In exceptional cases, the reasons people regret their relationship might be justified, especially if they involve dire circumstances. In other situations, those feelings of remorse can be improved upon so that people can have a happy and healthy marriage.

#16 I don't. I think I have been extraordinary lucky with my choice in a life partner.

#17 Never. Married 22 years. Never a day that I regret. I married my best friend who doesn’t expect me to be anything or anyone other than me.

#18 I never did, until I uncovered his dirty little secret… and now I regret it every day!

#19 No, even when we are not speaking. If you think that, then you have some decisions to make.

ADVERTISEMENT

#20 Never! I often say that I picked him as my husband and the father of my children. He’s the best I could have picked. BUT- I understand people who do feel this way. Marriage is not easy. Co-living is hard, managing money is hard. I hope you find peace in your marriage 😥.

#21 My husband is on a lot of medication & he sometimes is erratic/chaotic & it gives me major anxiety. We have 2 teens, have a pretty good life but there are times I just want to get away from him. We been together 17 years. We are very codependent on each other. I look at it like a disability he can’t control. I don’t regret marrying him but I do sometimes wonder what my life would be if I never met him. I wouldn’t have my kids so I don’t dwell on it.

ADVERTISEMENT

#22 When we first had our daughter and I was going through PPD, we fought constantly. Literally for like a year. I regretted a lot in that year and felt like I’d chosen wrong. But we’re 5 years on now and I haven’t felt like that in a very, very long time. We have both grown tremendously and these days I find myself worrying about what I would do if anything happened to him rather than regretting anything. And since we got married after having our babies, I’ve never *technically* regretted marrying him 😂.

#23 I would say I never regret marrying, but sometimes I wonder if marriage is the best path forward for us. I still hope we make it to forever, but maybe monthly I have doubts.

ADVERTISEMENT

#24 Never, marrying my husband will always be the single best decision I ever made



I don’t think it’s normal to regret marrying your spouse.

#25 I could never regret it.

My biggest fear was ending up hating the only man I ever loved. I'm hanging in and hopefully it changes.

#26 So far, never. We're in our 40s and have been together for 8 years, married for 6.

#27 Rationally, I'm 100% glad I married my wife. Emotionally I've doubted every major choice I've made in my life at one point or another. My marriage isn't an exception. Maybe some people don't have doubts or consider how their lives could have gone different, but I'm not gonna act like every moment I think I've made the perfect choices. If I ever have doubts, I remember how much happiness she's brought to my life and how much better of a person I've become by sharing my life with her.

ADVERTISEMENT

#28 Never once. 34 years.

#29 I never ever did in all 15 years of my first marriage and I was blindsided when he left me. Regardless of how often you question the decision to be married, the real question is: how honest are you with yourselves and each other about whether your needs are being met, about what fulfillment looks like? What are your favorite things about each other? What gets on your nerves?



I’m in my second marriage and we are going through a challenging period. I find myself questioning the decision sometimes. But I use that as a reminder to check in on the questions I mentioned above. And, sure enough, my uncertainty usually reflects a breakdown in our communication and/or an unmet need.

ADVERTISEMENT

#30 I wish I had the chance to think more about it when he asked me. Proposals often happen when we are young and trying to find our way, leaving home and learning how to live in the world on our own. Sadly I think I believed getting married would help me break free from my father's control. When someone asks you to get married- how can you say no? I mean really? I didn't want to say yes right away but there was so much pressure and honestly it felt like the only option at the time. Well over a decade later - I love my husband, he was best friend. But, it doesn't seem fair, it feels like a trick, a way to keep us, women especially trapped in one patriarchal relationship after another. I suspect this will be a very unpopular opinion! But I think about it time to time, and how my life could have been different. Maybe not better. Just feels like decisions were made without me even realizing.