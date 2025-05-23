Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Student Asked To Leave House During Roommate’s Party, Wonders If Her Guests’ Comfort Justifies It
Three students decorating a room with string lights during a relaxed roommate party gathering indoors
Entitled People, Social Issues

Student Asked To Leave House During Roommate’s Party, Wonders If Her Guests’ Comfort Justifies It

College has to be one of the most interesting things, and possibly the concept of roommates is even more interesting. There’s the one who somehow interprets “shared house” as “everyone else can leave when I have guests.” But what if you’re the one getting kicked out of your own house because someone else’s friends might feel weird about your very existence?

Welcome to one college student’s world. Today’s Original Poster (OP) shared the story of his roommate who decided her birthday bash needed an overnight upgrade. Her solution was to ask him and the other guy housemate to just vanish for the night.

More info: Reddit

    Sharing a house in college can be a rollercoaster because it’s equal parts fun, chaotic, and occasionally baffling

    Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author lived in a shared house with four others, and one of them wanted to throw a party for her 20th birthday

    Image credits: Majora320

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    The roommate mentioned inviting around 20 guests and having some of them sleep over after the event

    Image credits: Majora320

    Image credits: Timur Weber / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    She then asked him and the other male roommate to vacate for the night, saying that her friends were uncomfortable around unfamiliar men

    Image credits: Majora320

    This left him questioning the fairness of being asked to leave his own home and wondering if he would be wrong to turn down the request

    The OP explained that his roommate was planning her 20th birthday bash during spring break and had invited around 20 friends. However, he was fine with that. Parties weren’t new in their shared house of five roommates (three guys, two girls), and past gatherings had been fun and drama-free.

    But this time, the party came with a condition, as some guests would be sleeping over, and because a few of her female friends weren’t comfortable sleeping in the same house as unknown men, she wanted her two male roommates, including the OP, to leave for the night.

    He clarified that their bedrooms were on the opposite side of the house, with no indication they’d even interact with the guests; however, the birthday girl suggested the guys should just “go home for the night” since it was spring break. The OP admitted he didn’t want to stir up conflict, but he didn’t think the request was reasonable and had intentions of turning it down.

    According to Law Help, co-tenants in a shared rental do not have the legal authority to demand that another tenant leave the property temporarily. Such an action can only be enforced by the landlord or a court, not by a fellow roommate.

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    They acknowledge that while someone hosting a party is welcome to ask others to step out as a courtesy, they cannot require or pressure co-tenants to vacate their own home for any non-emergency reason. In essence, all tenants have equal rights to occupy the space unless formal legal steps are taken.

    The OP believes his roommate’s request was unreasonable, and the Harvard Business Review states that when faced with unreasonable requests, it’s crucial to respond constructively rather than react emotionally.

    To handle such situations effectively, they suggest three key strategies: communicate what would work better next time, offer alternative solutions, and evaluate the dynamics of the relationship involved, as this approach helps maintain both productivity and well-being, particularly when navigating personal boundaries in group settings like shared housing.

    Drawing on insights from BetterUp, when conflicts arise with someone you know, they highlight that it is important to leverage your shared history to reach a common ground. They also recommend articulating clearly what outcome you hope to achieve and coming up with solutions for both parties to be satisfied with the outcome.

    Netizens were strongly in support of the OP, with most agreeing that the roommate’s request was not only unreasonable but also overstepped boundaries. They also emphasized the idea that he didn’t have to vacate his own space just for the comfort of the roommate’s friends.

    What would you do if a roommate asked you to leave your own home for their guests? Would you compromise for the sake of peace, or stand your ground? We would love to hear your thoughts!

    Netizens insisted that it was the author’s place as much a it was the roommate’s, and that he didn’t have to leave to make her friends comfortable

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely, OP is NTA and he needs a lock on his door. If he did decide to leave, he should also have cameras inside his room even if he locked his door before he left.

    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Absolutely, OP is NTA and he needs a lock on his door. If he did decide to leave, he should also have cameras inside his room even if he locked his door before he left.

