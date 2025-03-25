Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Woman Ghosts Friend When Things Get Tough For Her, Comes Back With Pregnancy News, Gets Blocked
Friends, Relationships

Woman Ghosts Friend When Things Get Tough For Her, Comes Back With Pregnancy News, Gets Blocked

Interview With Expert
Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

25

Open list comments

3

ADVERTISEMENT

Friendships can be tricky, especially when they come with unexpected ghosting episodes. Imagine being in the middle of grief and loss, expecting comfort from your best friend, only to find out that your support system has disappeared.

Well, today’s Original Poster (OP) found herself in this exact position when her friend ghosted her not once, but twice, and let’s just say, her response to the situation was nothing short of a social conundrum.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    There’s nothing quite like facing a crisis to reveal who your true friends are

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The author’s best friend had a habit of ghosting her whenever she was in emotional pain, like when she lost her dog or her father

    Image credits: Electronic_Wolf1967

    Image credits: yannamelissa / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    She had made peace with it, until the friend reached out randomly one day

    Image credits: Electronic_Wolf1967

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: pressahotkey / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She used the opportunity to tell her friend how much her actions had hurt her, but in turn, her friend announced that she was pregnant

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: Electronic_Wolf1967

    This left the author wondering how to respond to the announcement as she didn’t want to be manipulated back into the friendship

    The OP had lost her dog, and in the middle of grieving, her college best friend completely ghosted her. However, what was baffling was that this wasn’t the first time it had happened. Years ago, the same friend disappeared when her father passed away. While the OP worked through the hurt with the help of therapy, she had long given up on seeking comfort from her friend.

    Fast forward to one random day, and her friend suddenly reached out. Naturally, the OP was skeptical, however she laid it all out there, calling out how hurt she was by her absence during some of her darkest moments.

    However, this was where the plot thickened. Her friend dropped a bombshell when she told the OP that she was pregnant, meaning she would soon become an aunt. Now, we’ve all heard of people rekindling old relationships via a “life event”, but in this case, the OP refused to be roped back into the friendship via a child.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    After wondering how to respond to the message in such a way that showed her disinterest in being friends with her again, she left a simple congratulatory message. However, in an update, the OP mentioned that her friend wasn’t happy with her response. Still, the OP reminded her that at least she hadn’t ignored the message the way she had always dismissed her in times of grief.

    Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    To better understand why people ghost their friends, especially during difficult times, Bored Panda reached out to psychologist Christabell Madondo for insight. According to her, some individuals may withdraw due to emotional instability or an inability to process both their own and others’ emotions.

    “Some people struggle with offering comfort, so they instinctively distance themselves,” she explained, adding that ghosting can be both intentional and subconscious depending on the person’s coping mechanisms. However, she emphasized that true friendship requires presence and support, stating, “A person isn’t your friend if they’re not there to support you in your darkest moments.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Being abandoned by a close friend during a crisis can leave lasting emotional scars. She noted that it often triggers feelings of loneliness, rejection, and abandonment, making someone question the authenticity of the friendship.

    This pain is even deeper for those with past abandonment issues, as it reinforces insecurities and distrust. “The emotional distress from being ghosted can also lead to frustration and resentment,” she explained, pointing out that these experiences can make it harder to trust and build future relationships.

    When asked how someone can decide whether to give an old friend another chance or protect their peace, she suggested a pros and cons list as a useful tool. “Has your life improved without them? Do you feel happier and healthier without their presence?” she advised, encouraging self-reflection on the emotional impact of their absence.

    If there’s lingering uncertainty, she recommended giving yourself time to process the decision. Ultimately, the most important factor is personal desire, “Do you truly want them back in your life?” The answer to that will determine the next step.

    Netizens supported the OP’s decision to stand firm and not tolerate the mistreatment from her friend. They insisted that she was not in the wrong for expressing her hurt and setting boundaries. Others even speculated that her friend’s sudden reappearance likely has selfish motives, stating, “She is thinking of baby gifts and free babysitting.”

    ADVERTISEMENT

    If you were in the OP’s shoes, would you consider forgiving your friend, or would you walk away for good? Please, let us know what you think!

    Netizens urged the author to stand firm on not letting the friend back into her life

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    25

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    25

    Open list comments

    3

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Ifeoluwa Adesina

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a writer and bookworm (eyes glued to an e-book, more accurately) who happens to have a suspiciously deep knowledge about pop culture. When I'm not writing, I can most likely be found taking yet another online quiz to find out which soda matches my personality.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    Monika Pašukonytė

    Monika Pašukonytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a visual editor here. In my free time I enjoy the vibrant worlds of art galleries, exhibitions, and soulful concerts. Yet, amidst life's hustle and bustle, I find solace in nature's embrace, cherishing tranquil moments with beloved friends. Deep within, I hold a dream close - to embark on a global journey in an RV, accompanied by my faithful canine companion. Together, we'll wander through diverse cultures, weaving precious memories under the starry night sky, fulfilling the wanderlust that stirs my soul.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    Add photo comments
    POST
    kimberly_blizzard_blizzard avatar
    ThisIsMe
    ThisIsMe
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a "friend" like that who would just never acknowledge someone else's loss. She would send tulips with standard florist card (she thought tulips were her "signature" flower) and that's it. Never attend a funeral, memorial, celebration of life, anything like that because she didn't "do death". When my father passed away suddenly, my aunt hosted a lunch at her home for family and friends as a celebration of life prior to the formal memorial. My so-called best friend wasn't going to attend until her husband made her (he had also been friendly with my daddy). But she wouldn't allow her kids to come because "she didn't want to expose them to death". How in the world did I ever consider her my best friends?!? Or a friend at all?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    romy_kern avatar
    Romy Rösli
    Romy Rösli
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with the commenters saying the „friend“ wanted something from OP. Baby shower, gifts, free babysitting, or whatever.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    POST
    kimberly_blizzard_blizzard avatar
    ThisIsMe
    ThisIsMe
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I had a "friend" like that who would just never acknowledge someone else's loss. She would send tulips with standard florist card (she thought tulips were her "signature" flower) and that's it. Never attend a funeral, memorial, celebration of life, anything like that because she didn't "do death". When my father passed away suddenly, my aunt hosted a lunch at her home for family and friends as a celebration of life prior to the formal memorial. My so-called best friend wasn't going to attend until her husband made her (he had also been friendly with my daddy). But she wouldn't allow her kids to come because "she didn't want to expose them to death". How in the world did I ever consider her my best friends?!? Or a friend at all?

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    romy_kern avatar
    Romy Rösli
    Romy Rösli
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I agree with the commenters saying the „friend“ wanted something from OP. Baby shower, gifts, free babysitting, or whatever.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda