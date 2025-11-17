Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Employee Refuses To Train Replacement Without Pay After Being Laid Off, Boss Threatens Reference
Employee refuses to train replacement without pay after being laid off, while boss threatens reference in office setting.
Relationships, Work

Employee Refuses To Train Replacement Without Pay After Being Laid Off, Boss Threatens Reference

Interview With Expert
2

21

2

ADVERTISEMENT

Sadly, the world has no shortage of toxic bosses as we keep hearing stories about how they try to ruin the perfectly good lives of their employees. They think that they are more important to the company and treat others miserably, then wonder what went wrong.

Speaking of toxic bosses, just look at this one, who fired a woman and got a cheap replacement for her. What’s shocking is that he demanded she train the new hire for two months, without pay, and threatened her when she refused! Here’s what actually happened…

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    The corporate world can be full of toxic drama if you end up with awful managers who don’t care about you

    Employee refusing to train replacement without pay while packing belongings after being laid off in an office setting.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The poster was fired due to “budget cuts”, but a cheaper employee was hired in her place, and her boss asked her to train the new woman for 2 months, without pay

    Text excerpt about employee refusing to train replacement without pay after being laid off, boss threatens reference.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message describing an employee refusing to train replacement without pay after being laid off due to budget cuts.

    Text excerpt discussing an employee refusing to train replacement without pay after being laid off, facing reference threats.

    Text excerpt about employee refusing unpaid training and employer threatening reference during transition period after layoff.

    Image credits: Turbulent-Slide9833

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Two women in an office, one frustrated employee refusing to train replacement without pay after being laid off.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When she refused to work for free, her manager threatened to not give her a good reference, but then, she insisted on leaving in a week instead of 2 months

    Text excerpt showing employee refusing to train replacement without pay after being laid off, discussing work and free labor.

    Text excerpt showing employee refusing to train replacement without pay after being laid off, citing fairness.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text message conversation about employee refusing to train replacement without pay while boss threatens reference.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Employee refuses to train replacement without pay after being laid off, threatening boss on job reference and notice period.

    Image credits: Turbulent-Slide9833

    Man refusing to train replacement without pay, raising hand in disagreement during office conversation with woman.

    Image credits: zinkevych / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Then, the manager backtracked and said that if she didn’t help train the new hire, it would show her poor professional judgment

    Text conversation showing employee demanding pay for training replacement during transition after layoff.

    Screenshot of an employee’s email discussing refusal to train replacement without pay amid layoff and employer threatening reference.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Employee refuses to train replacement without pay after being laid off, facing threats from their boss over job reference.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Employee refuses to train replacement without pay after being laid off, facing threats from boss over reference concerns.

    Image credits: Turbulent-Slide9833

    However, the poster’s friends advised her not to work for free since she was fired, but this just confused her about what she should do

    In today’s story, the original poster (OP) tells us about the toxic drama that took place at her office. She had been working for this company for the past 4 years, but suddenly, she was fired due to “budget cuts.” However, when her boss asked her to train the new hire, she found out that they were just replacing her with someone using a cheaper salary.

    The twist is that her last day is in two months, but after that, the manager expects her to wait another two months, just to train the replacement employee. When she inquired about the salary during that time, he expected her to “be a team player” and do it for free. Obviously, this annoyed her, and she straightaway refused to do free labor, but the man got triggered.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    He threatened that if she didn’t do it, then he couldn’t give her a good reference. Well, our lady also stood her ground and retorted that she would leave at the end of the week if he did that. That caught him off guard, as he didn’t expect her to fight back, but all he said was that “he will see what he can do.” He didn’t make any promises, so it all sounds very doubtful.

    Now, the poster got an email from the new hire (Jessica), asking her about the training. Well, OP’s coworker said that it’s not the woman’s fault, so she should just do it, but her roommate pointed out that she shouldn’t do it for free. Meanwhile, her boss said that it would show her poor professional judgement if she didn’t. This left the poster super confused, so she vented online.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Stressed employee refusing to train replacement without pay after layoff, facing boss threatening negative reference.

    Image credits: drobotdean / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Netizens said that she definitely shouldn’t do it for free, and it was actually illegal what the guy was demanding. To get better insights, Bored Panda got in touch with Apoorva Kale, an industrial and organizational psychology practitioner. She claimed that the situation involved a severe breach of the psychological contract. 

    “This unfair treatment jeopardizes the morale of the remaining staff. Witnessing their manager demand free labor and threaten their future will inevitably cause other workers to lose trust, reduce their organizational commitment, and increase their own desire to leave. They can clearly see that loyalty and hard work are not valued during separation,” she narrated.

    Our expert believes that the manager’s request for unpaid consulting reveals an exploitative culture that prioritizes cost-cutting over integrity and respect. It shows incompetence, as a professional manager would have budgeted for proper knowledge transfer, rather than resorting to threatening a good reference to secure free labor, she added.

    Basically, he is sabotaging the company’s reputation by having a toxic working environment. Apoorva noted that not only is it unprofessional, but this behavior is also ethically appalling. “It’s a huge misuse of managerial power that shows a lack of integrity,” she concluded. Well, it definitely sounds like the boss was on a power trip, trying to exploit the poster.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Do you think she should just leave immediately or sue him like a few Redditors suggested? Leave your thoughts in the comments!

    Folks online claimed that she didn’t owe anything to the toxic manager, whose demand sounded completely illegal

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing employee refusal to train replacement without pay after layoff.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment refusing to train replacement without pay after layoff, highlighting worker rights concerns.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    User discussing how an employee refuses to train replacement without pay and boss threatens negative reference after layoff.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment explaining legal rights when an employee refuses to train replacement without pay after being laid off.

    Screenshot of an online comment discussing employee refusal to train replacement without pay after being laid off.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit comment discussing employee refusing to train replacement without pay after being laid off and boss threatening reference.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of a forum comment discussing employee refusal to train replacement after being laid off and boss threatening reference.

    Comment criticizing a boss for threatening a reference after employee refuses unpaid training post layoff.

    Comment on forum discussing employee refusing to train replacement without pay after being laid off and boss threatening reference.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    21

    2

    21

    2

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Rutuja Dumbre

    Rutuja Dumbre

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Hey, am Rutuja! A storyteller at heart and a writer at Bored Panda. I have a strange love for words, and I mostly survive on coffee which is the driving force behind my writing. I enjoy working on articles that purely entertain our readers. When am not writing or trekking, you can find me staying up late and watching all the matches of Football Club Barcelona!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do the job you are hired to do. Do your best to leave the work in a state where another person trained to the same level as you could step in and do the work. If 'training' is not listed as one of your responsibilities, don't train your replacement. If you would like to make some additional money, agree to become a consultation, but this should be at a competitive hourly rate. And make sure you tell the replacement what were your responsibilities and how much you were being paid.

    0
    0points
    reply
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The new hire's onboarding and training is not your concern, they should have thought of that when they decided to get rid of you

    0
    0points
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    laura_ketteridge avatar
    arthbach
    arthbach
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Do the job you are hired to do. Do your best to leave the work in a state where another person trained to the same level as you could step in and do the work. If 'training' is not listed as one of your responsibilities, don't train your replacement. If you would like to make some additional money, agree to become a consultation, but this should be at a competitive hourly rate. And make sure you tell the replacement what were your responsibilities and how much you were being paid.

    0
    0points
    reply
    jameskramer avatar
    James016
    James016
    Community Member
    37 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The new hire's onboarding and training is not your concern, they should have thought of that when they decided to get rid of you

    0
    0points
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Homepage
    Next in Relationships
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT