HOA Board Member Refuses To Follow Pet Ownership Rules, Neighbor Gets Police Involved
Person walking outdoors with a dog running closely behind on grass near trees, illustrating pet ownership rules conflict.
Entitled People, Social Issues

HOA Board Member Refuses To Follow Pet Ownership Rules, Neighbor Gets Police Involved

Imagine walking out of your own front door and being pounced on and injured by a big dog. Not once but twice…

That’s exactly what happened to one person whose entitled neighbor simply refuses to keep their pet on a leash while going for walks. They’ve told how the dog runs free all over the neighborhood, posing a risk not only to residents but to itself as well. The dog’s owner doesn’t see the big deal and wants people to mind their own business.

RELATED:

    It’s illegal to have dogs off-leash in many neighborhoods around the world

    Person running on grass with a brindle dog chasing behind, illustrating HOA board member pet ownership conflict.

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    But one man refuses to follow the rules, even after his dog injured a neighbor – not once but twice

    Neighbor gets police involved after HOA board member refuses to follow pet ownership rules, causing property injuries.

    Text excerpt showing a complaint about an HOA board member refusing to follow pet ownership rules, causing neighbor conflict.

    Text excerpt about neighbor accusing someone of using techniques and telling them to mind their own business before being scratched, related to HOA pet rules conflict.

    Injured hand with white bandage being held, symbolizing conflict involving HOA board member and pet ownership rules.

    Image credits: rawpixel / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Neighbor describes dog scratches and concerns over HOA board member refusing to follow pet ownership rules in neighborhood.

    Text excerpt about HOA board member ignoring pet ownership rules, neighbor concerned and involving police for safety.

    Person arguing about pet ownership rules with neighbor over off-leash dog and driveway parking dispute in HOA community.

    Neighbor confronts HOA board member over pet ownership rules dispute, escalating tensions between residents.

    Man in a denim shirt looks frustrated while discussing HOA board member refusing to follow pet ownership rules.

    Image credits: pressmaster / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt showing concern about unleashed dog, related to HOA board member refusing pet ownership rules issue.

    Text excerpt showing a confrontation involving an HOA board member refusing to follow pet ownership rules.

    Text-based image showing a statement about a neighbor running for HOA board, related to HOA board member and pet rules conflict.

    Text expressing frustration about those ignoring rules and using offensive language, mentioning HOA Board members.

    The neighbor gave an update, revealing that animal control had been contacted

    Stressed man sitting on a couch with laptop, frustrated over HOA board member refusing to follow pet ownership rules.

    Image credits: Svitlana Hulko / freepik (not the actual photo)

    Text excerpt about pet ownership dispute in an HOA neighborhood highlighting rules and police involvement.

    Text post expressing gratitude for support regarding HOA neighborhood challenges and pet ownership conflicts.

    Text excerpt from city animal control explaining limits on handling non-aggressive dogs in HOA pet ownership dispute.

    Image credits: Anon298398498

    “Actually feel sorry for the dog”: The neighbor gave quite a bit more info when prompted by netizens

    Online forum discussion about HOA board member refusing pet ownership rules and neighbor involving police.

    Screenshot of an online discussion about HOA board member refusing to follow pet ownership rules and involving police.

    Screenshot of an online discussion where a user comments on minding their own business in a neighborhood dispute about pet rules.

    Comments discussing pet injury liability in an HOA dispute with a board member refusing pet ownership rules.

    Screenshot of an online comment thread discussing an HOA board member refusing to follow pet ownership rules.

    Online discussion about HOA board member not following pet ownership rules and neighbor involving police over conflict.

    Conversation about an HOA board member refusing to follow pet ownership rules, causing neighbor to involve police.

    Reddit comments discussing legal actions related to HOA board member refusal to follow pet ownership rules.

    Forum discussion text about challenges of being an HOA board member amid neighborhood conflicts over pet ownership rules.

    Commenters discussing traumatic dog attack experiences related to HOA board member refusing pet ownership rules.

    “My dog is well-behaved” is not an excuse to have them off-leash in public areas

    White dog barking on leash in park with people nearby, illustrating HOA board member pet ownership rules conflict.

    Image credits: Akshat Jhingran / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Many cities around the world have laws regarding where dogs can and can’t be off-leash. The point is to protect people, pets, and wildlife from unexpected encounters.

    Failing to comply with these leash laws can result in serious consequences for dog owners. You could face fines, legal liability for injury or damages, being banned from certain spaces, and, at worst, losing your dog or being held responsible should a fatal attack take place.

    “In most cities and towns, leashes are mandatory in shared spaces like sidewalks, parks, and neighborhoods,” notes safer-america.com. “Typically, leashes are limited to six feet or shorter to ensure better control over dogs.”

    Some people ignore leash laws because they believe their dogs are well-behaved enough to run free. But experts say this isn’t the best attitude to have. And a few would even label it as entitlement…

    “When you are out in public spaces, please consider that it’s not just about you and your dog. You need to be considerate of other people who are using the same areas,” writes Shannon Viljasoo, director of online training and content for McCann Professional Dog Trainers. “Whether they are riding a bike, walking alone or with a dog, their opportunity to use a public area should not be challenged. They have just as much right to be there.”

    Viljasoo adds that she’s been “told off” on multiple occasions by people who think it’s okay to allow their off-leash dogs into her dog’s space. And she’s not the only one.

    “One of our instructors was recently threatened quite seriously by someone out on a walk when she tried to stop an out-of-control dog from posturing over hers,” reveals the expert. Her view is that if dogs are to be allowed to greet, it should be consensual.

    “There should be a clear exchange by BOTH owners where permission is given to allow the dogs to say hello,” Viljasoo advises. “Anything short of that is unfair and could very well be putting both dogs and humans at risk.”

    What if you’re in a dog park where off-leash is allowed?

    Young woman hugging her black dog outdoors, illustrating pet ownership rules conflict involving HOA board member.

    Image credits: A. C. / unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Even in places where off-leash dogs are allowed (like certain dog parks), owners need to use their common sense.

    According to the dog training experts at YES!DOG, there is a super important law that is “almost universally applicable” to all public places where having off-leash dogs is legal.

    “This law states that all off-leash dogs must be under control at all times,” warns the site. “That means that if your dog does not have a 100% reliable recall (that is, if your dog cannot come when called 100% of the time, regardless of what is going on in the environment), it is not legal for you to have your dog off leash.”

    Again, there are many reasons for this, including your own dog’s safety. “Not all dogs want to meet other dogs. Some simply don’t enjoy it, and some are fearful of other dogs and will respond defensively,” adds YES!DOG’s site.

    If your dog doesn’t have good recall, approaching a dog that doesn’t enjoy your dog’s company (or doesn’t want to be approached) might not end well. You could be putting both dogs in danger.

    “You are traumatizing their dog,” cautions YES!DOG. “And the truth is that you may very well be traumatizing your own.”

    “I pepper spray unleashed dogs that come at me”: People shared a range of reactions

    Comment discussing HOA board member refusing pet rules with neighbor involving police intervention in dispute.

    Comment suggesting legal action against an HOA board member refusing to follow pet ownership rules.

    Comment text discussing pepper spraying unleashed dogs during a dispute involving HOA board member pet ownership rules.

    Comment advising to document pet ownership rule violations for HOA board enforcement, highlighting HOA board member responsibility.

    Screenshot of a Reddit comment about a neighbor’s aggressive dog and threats to involve law enforcement.

    Commenter expressing frustration with HOA board members ignoring pet ownership rules in a neighborhood dispute.

    Comment advising to record dog trespassing and consult a lawyer about HOA board member pet rule dispute.

    Comment about HOA board member refusing to follow pet ownership rules causing neighbor to involve police over off-leash dog behavior.

