Total Strangers Try To Impose Dog Walking Rules On Guy’s Private Land, He Plans To Block Access
Okay, so imagine you’re kicking back at home without a worry in the world when suddenly a perfect stranger barges in and starts telling you what to do like they own the place. Not exactly ideal, right?
That’s pretty much what happened to one guy after a grinchy group of dog walkers showed up on his private land demanding he and other visitors keep their dogs leashed at all times. He shared his “Are you kidding me right now?” moment with an online community.
Your home is your castle, as the saying goes, but sometimes even castles get stormed
Image credits: wirestock / Freepik (not the actual photo)
One guy, who lives on his family’s private estate just outside the city in the UK, was more than happy to let people wander the grounds, go fishing in the lake, or walk their dogs
Image credits: anotherxlife / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
One day, a group showed up with their dogs and started telling people they had to keep their dogs leashed at all times, including the guy himself, which kinda spoiled the vibe
Image credits: Jimmy Jiménez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
The entitled bunch even went so far as to put up signs to try and enforce their rule, which the guy took down not long after they went up
Image credits: UnderstandingSmall66
At his wits’ end, the guy considered cutting off all access to the estate, but turned to an online community to get some opinions on the matter before doing anything drastic
The original poster’s (OP) family owns a sprawling UK estate just outside a bustling city. Once farmland and hunting grounds, the land has become a peaceful retreat filled with woods, meadows, and a sparkling lake. These days, it’s home to OP and his partner, their energetic dog, and a charming house nestled away from the property’s paths.
Even though the land is private, OP’s always welcomed respectful visitors. People come from the city to hike the trails, fish at the lake, or let their dogs run wild. For years, everyone coexisted happily under a simple rule: don’t enter the backyard or approach the house, and enjoy the beauty without disturbing anyone else.
Then a particular group began showing up, insisting that every dog be leashed, even OP’s. They’ve argued with other visitors and even put up signs demanding compliance. OP removed the signs, but the confrontations soured the vibe that once made the estate such a treasured escape.
It’s a heartbreaking turn, since OP grew up believing land should be shared, not walled off. After sharing his story online, he received overwhelming support and legal advice. For now, he’s added clearer signs, kept access open, and hopes everyone lets his beloved dog enjoy the woods off leash, the same way other dogs enjoy their backyards.
Image credits: Towfiqu barbhuiya / Unsplash (not the actual photo)
From what OP tells us in his post, his vision of an idyllic escape for city slickers is being ruined by a few bad apples. We’ve all met people like them, right? But what are the rules for using someone else’s private property? And is there any way OP can keep the cranky canine owners off his land and out of his hair? We went looking for answers.
The Gov.uk website says you can access some land across England – it’s known as ‘open access land’ or ‘access land’. Access land includes mountains, moors, heaths, and downs that are privately owned. Your right to wander this land is called the ‘right to roam’. Sounds romantic, doesn’t it?
But what about dogs on open-access land? Well, it’s not exactly a free-for-all dog party. You must keep your canine on a lead, max 2 meters long, between 1 March and 31 July (to protect ground-nesting birds) and when there’s livestock around. Period.
As for giving unwanted visitors the boot, the Sign Shed says that trespassing is actually messing with your property rights. Luckily, there are practical and legal roads you can go down to tackle it. That’s good news for OP and his pup.
You can start with a clear and confident verbal warning. If that doesn’t work out, dropping the threat of ‘reasonable force’ could be a banger follow-up tactic. If the trespasser still won’t take the hint, call in the big guns and get the law involved. Because nothing says, “Get off my land” quite like a couple of cops on the case.
What do you think? Do the complaining canine owners have a right to throw their weight around, or should OP straight up ban them from his piece of paradise? Let us know in the comments!
In the comments, readers weighed in on the risks of letting people roam the grounds, while others offered potential solutions to the problem of the demanding dog walkers
He needs to be very careful and get proper legal advice rather than people on the internet! In some instances, in the UK, if the public has accessed private land for 20 years or more without being stopped by the landowner, a legal right of access can be established. He could make it Permissive Access but still needs to be wary of ramifications. Get proper legal advice!
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
From the UK, owns an estate, but talks like an American...
I agree with Kelly. Please do explain how OP “talks like an American”. Please be aware: I AM English.
Some of the words used are Americanisms (no criticism of that, just a fact). If you are English you should be able to spot them unless you've picked them up from TV and social media. I'll give you a head start. Backyard: in the UK typically refers to a small, paved, and utilitarian outdoor space behind a house, often used for practical purposes like parking, storage, or drying clothes. Not usually something that features on the estates of landowners.
Then you'd know that in the UK we tend to walk our dogs on a lead, not on a leash. Maybe OP, despite growing up here, has some American links. 🤷 Either way, Ryan-James isn't wrong that they are using American terms. As Rosie points out, also, backywards tend to be on smaller houses, often terraced, and instead of gardens. Certainly not land.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
UK also calls it leash - you don't unlead your dogs in the park...
Not in the context that was being used, and who says 'I unleashed my dogs in the park'. Weird.
I would just say 'I let my dogs off the lead'. Just turn the sentence around, it's every easy to make it make sense.
How can you miss it? It's pretty obvious if you know what you're looking for - which an English person should. 🤷♀️
Use of the words downtown, backyard and leash for starters.
Yes, I picked up on those straight away. Leash less so than the others, but still. Oh, and 'the City' is odd usage too, you'd normally say you were 15 minutes from the city or town centre (most UK cities don't have any obvious delineation of an 'edge'). Couple of other things too (someone's already mentioned "the property"), just sounded rather odd, definitely raised a doubt in my mind. And someone in that situation would have a much higher level of awareness from their family history of their rights and obligations as a landowner (another term that they probably would have used). All in all, something about the whole post and the replies in the comments (and even more if you read the whole thread on Reddit) starts to smell a little bit fishy, the more so as the more you think about them...
A few examples: Rather than saying "the land" or "the estate", he refers to it as "the property". In this context, the property in English (as opposed to American English) means the house itself, not the land it's on. Downtown isn't an English word, it's not a thing people say here - we use city centre, town centre, or just city/town. Backyard isn't an English word either. We call it a garden, whereas a yard is a storage area for industrial equipment.
This comment is hidden. Click here to view.
Backyard is a thing if you have a nice house with front and back garden. Estate is used in wills.
In the UK, a "backyard" typically refers to a small, paved area at the rear of a house sometimes called a "yard". In contrast, a "garden" is a cultivated outdoor space with grass, flowers, or other plants, used for leisure and enjoyment. While the term "backyard" is sometimes used, the more common and distinct term for a planted area at the back of a house is the "back garden". Still not what you'd expect from a landowner with clearly many acres!! If you want to ignore the context in which the word "estate"" was used, fine, let's not forget some people live on housing estates! They're not saying these words aren't used ever, just that these words were not used in the context that a British person would generally use them. Complete stretch.
@KatSaidWhat I have a very nice house with a large front and back garden. The back garden is called the back garden, not the "backyard". As a child I lived for a time in a terrace in Brixton, which had a yard at the back called the back yard - two words. Like many English words, "estate" has multiple meanings depending on the context - and for what it's worth, writing a will on an estate car would impractical..
