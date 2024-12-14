Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
"A Terrible Excuse": Woman Confesses To Cheating, Didn't See The Consequences Coming
Couples, Relationships

“A Terrible Excuse”: Woman Confesses To Cheating, Didn’t See The Consequences Coming

Interview With Expert
The festive season is upon us, which also means cheating season has arrived. Studies have found that more people step out on their partners during December than at any other time of the year. 85% of people who took part in one survey said the holiday season makes them feel more passionate and excited. They’re also more likely to be out and about, which in turn leads to giving in to the temptation to have an affair.

One man shared how his girlfriend of two years recently admitted to cheating on him with a random guy she met at a bar. As if that wasn’t bad enough, the woman said she only did it because she “wanted to see if she still had it.” The man refused to accept it as a valid excuse. But now his ex and their mutual friends are pressuring him to give the relationship one more chance, and he’s not sure if he should. Bored Panda reached out to psychotherapist and best-selling author Anna Mathur about how to manage misplaced guilt.

RELATED:

    There are several reasons someone might cheat on their partner

    Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    When this guy’s girlfriend decided to hook up with someone else to see if she still “had it,” he immediately showed her the door

    Image credits: RDNE Stock project / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Image credits: Big-Classic-7657

    Image credits: Victoria Romulo / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    The guy feels a tinge of guilt for sticking to his boundaries, and an expert explains why

    Bored Panda asked psychotherapist and best-selling author Anna Mathur to unpack what guilt is, why we feel it, and how to deal with it. She began by telling us that guilt is a prompt that we’ve behaved or acted in a way that doesn’t align with our values somehow.

    “Misplaced guilt is the feeling of guilt that comes when you’ve not actually done anything wrong,” explains Mathur. “This is often rooted in people-pleasing or perfectionism – such as holding a healthy boundary, and feeling guilty because someone is finding it hard to accept.” As in the case of the guy who is being pressured to take back his cheating girlfriend.

    The expert advises people to acknowledge and name the guilt. For example, if you feel bad for upsetting a friend, “Consider whether you did anything wrong that you need to apologise or take responsibility for. ‘I was really blunt with her because I was tired, so I should probably explain that I wasn’t actually annoyed with her.’ Once you have acted upon that step, you can let the guilt go,” Mathur told Bored Panda, stressing that guilt is there to prompt you to act or take responsibility where needed, not make you feel like a bad person.

    Image credits: simonapilolla / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    There are pros and cons to forgiving a cheater

    When researchers examined data collected over a 50-year period, they found that roughly 1 in 5 people cheat. And psychologists say there are several reasons someone might decide to be unfaithful. The main ones being anger, low self-esteem, lack of love, low commitment, need for variety, neglect, sexual desire, and situation or circumstance. In the case of the guy left blindsided, it appears his girlfriend’s low self-esteem played a part.

    People who have low self-worth might choose to seek validation outside of their relationship because it makes them feel more wanted – and better about themselves. But as Brides.com reports, “while taking the unfaithful route might give them a temporary boost of self-confidence, in the long-term, cheating exacerbates low feelings about oneself.” So it’s a vicious cycle.

    Whether you stay with a cheating partner or end the relationship, you’ll still have to decide if you’re willing to forgive them or not. Experts say there are pros and cons to forgiving a cheater. On the upside, forgiveness frees you from resentment and pain, working things out might bring you closer together, and the process of forgiveness can help couples reconnect with each other.

    “Choosing forgiveness can lead to personal growth and introspection. It allows you to confront your emotions, work through them, and develop a deeper understanding of yourself,” notes Marriage.com. “Then again, the periods accompanying a cheating incident will also help you understand your triggers and identify loopholes in your relationship.”

     The cons to forgiving a cheater include the fact they may cheat again, you may constantly be reminded of the hurt, and not addressing the root cause could enable their bad behavior. In the end, only you can decide whether it’s worth the risk.

    “You dodged a nuke, bro”: the internet rallied behind the guy, reassuring him that he did the right thing

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Robyn Smith

    Robyn Smith

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

    MegDragon
1 hour ago
    MegDragon
    MegDragon
    Community Member
    1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I absolutely hate it when people refer to cheating as a “mistake.” Like sure, it’s a mistake in the sense that you shouldn’t have done it. When you knowingly and deliberately betray someone in a way that cannot be undone, that is a decision, and you should use language that shows you understand that. “We all make mistakes” - yes. We forget to pay back a friend for dinner, we merge into another car, we say hurtful things in the heat of the moment. Cheating on your partner is a choice. You can regret all of it, but don’t act like it’s the same thing.

    Nils Skirnir
30 minutes ago
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    30 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are times where it might possibly be possible to accept it, in cases of great duress. This ain’t one of them

    Sergio Bicerra
43 minutes ago
    Sergio Bicerra
    Sergio Bicerra
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    The only mistake that can be linked to cheating is to mistakenly think you're gonna be forgiven. At least I wouldn't.

    jill_3 avatar
    Grenelda Thurber
    Grenelda Thurber
    Community Member
    32 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    "Making a mistake" is like putting two teaspoons of baking powder in the muffin batter instead of the one that the recipe called for. Cheating requires several intentional choices. She admitted that even! It's not a mistake.

