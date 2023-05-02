Man Feels Entitled To Stepmom’s Heirloom Engagement Ring Despite Never Treating Her Like Family

People from the very beginning were known to be social creatures as they need other people to survive, develop their human abilities, and carry on their activities. Despite there being many types of social ties, taking any of them for granted is to be ignorant of their nature to connect live human beings. One such common mistake involves not putting effort into building a relationship or even being destructive towards it, while still for some reason expecting to get all the benefits associated with such a connection. As were the expectations of this Redditor’s stepson.

Image credits: u/Shot-Management-2196

Image credits: u/Shot-Management-2196

She explains that despite her efforts to build a relationship and treat her stepchildren as she would her own, her stepson never stopped being hostile and disrespectful toward her, as opposed to his sister, who warmed up after some time, and started calling her mom and seeing her as a trusted confidant.

One cannot force love, and it would be similarly unreasonable to demand that one call his stepmother ‘mom’ against his wishes, but respect in such a situation might be reasonably expected. It is true, though, that the boy was just a kid when his stepmother entered his family; he was 9 at that point.

It is difficult to evaluate the parenting that preceded the traumatic experience associated with the loss of his mother and it would be wrong to put the blame or full responsibility on the stepson for his actions as a child. However, as a 31-year-old man, one cannot expect to treat others disrespectfully and face no consequences.

As noted by the woman, even after reaching adulthood and moving out eventually, her stepson still does not treat her well. For this reason, her stepson calling “out of the blue” to ask if he could have his stepmother’s engagement ring, which has been an heirloom for several generations in her family, might already seem inappropriate.

And even if one might justify this man asking for the ring while being suspicious about there obviously being only pragmatic reasons on his end, and while his history of attitude toward his stepmother might make this a disrespectful and out-of-place request, the man’s behavior reached its peak when he got a no for an answer.

Despite the woman explaining that she would not pass the ring she got from her mother to someone who sees her as vermin and will give it to his sister when she gets engaged, the man snapped and accused her of ‘playing favorites’. Finally, the stepmom had to hang up as he wouldn’t stop insulting her.

In her book “Setting Boundaries with your Adult Children” Allison Bottke describes the pain parents often have to go through when their children experience yet another meltdown, as parents are often trying to figure out what went wrong when they had all of the best intentions while raising their children.

Bottke discusses the common pattern of parents who behave as enablers of their children’s behavior that they don’t approve of. She claims, based on her experience, most parents of dysfunctional adult children have to some extent become enablers. She explains that enabling is different from helping, as it is doing something for a person who can and should be doing something by himself.

According to her, “enabling creates an atmosphere in which one’s adult children can comfortably continue their unacceptable behavior.” However, she insists that despite creating a pattern of such enabling, the nagging feeling inside usually makes such parents feel that they might be doing something wrong.

Bottke warns that excuses like: “It’s just so hard for kids today” or “but I am only trying to help” often keep parents from actually helping rather than simply enabling the dysfunctional patterns in their adult children.

She suggests that despite one being at least partly responsible for the person their child has grown to be, the parent must stop feeling guilty and establish healthy boundaries instead if they want to help their adult child. Bottke explains that painful experiences are often meant to teach people the consequences of their actions, which is a key part of the growth process.

