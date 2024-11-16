Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Woman Called Out For Refusing To Share Inheritance After Discovering A Family Secret
Family, Relationships

Woman Called Out For Refusing To Share Inheritance After Discovering A Family Secret

Interview With Expert
Coping with a death in the family is generally not easy. There’s the emotional aspect of grief. And there are the practicalities that need to be sorted. Then, of course, there’s honoring their last wishes, which often come in the form of a will and testament.

One woman caused quite a bit of confusion when she cut her son out of her inheritance and left his share to her granddaughter instead. She also penned an explosive letter before her death, unearthing a long-held family secret that her son had been keeping all along. The granddaughter is torn between keeping her inheritance and the dark secret, or sharing it with her father and brother. She turned to the internet for advice. Bored Panda reached out to Dale Sperling, the CMO of Trust & Will, a company specialising in estate planning. He gave us his opinion on the matter.

We can choose to take secrets to our grave, or we can reveal them before we die

Image credits: Jessika Arraes / Pexels (not the actual photo)

This woman’s grandmother spoke to her from beyond the grave by dropping a bombshell in the form of a letter

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: prostooleh / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: rawpixel.com / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Image credits: combientu

Image credits: Aaron Burden / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

“Secrets can ripple through generations”: an expert weighs in

“This story is a poignant reminder of how secrets and unresolved family dynamics can ripple through generations,” said Dale Sperling during our interview. “While the grandmother’s letter provides clarity, it also unveils a hidden truth that could deeply affect the family.”

Sperling added that the granddaughter’s decision to honor her grandmother’s wishes shows respect for the estate plan. “However, she should weigh whether withholding the letter’s content protects her family or perpetuates the secrecy that caused this situation. Transparency can sometimes heal wounds, but it may also open new ones,” added the estate planning expert.

He said that in situations such as these, it’s crucial to balance respect for the deceased’s wishes with the emotional well-being of the family. “Consulting with a neutral third party, such as a therapist or estate mediator, can help navigate such sensitive decisions,” suggested Sperling.

“An important takeaway is the value of open communication while drafting an estate plan,” he added. “Addressing family concerns early can prevent misunderstandings and disputes.”

It’s not unusual for people to write letters that are meant to be read after their death

Sperling told Bored Panda that it’s common for people to leave letters for their loved ones. “These letters often serve as a way to express sentiments that may have been difficult to articulate during life, explain decisions made in the estate plan, or share final messages of love and guidance,” he said.

But added that letters can be a “double-edged sword”. “While some letters bring closure and comfort, others might inadvertently stir conflict, especially if they reveal long-held secrets or contain emotionally charged explanations,” warned Sperling.

Tammy McDonald is a life coach who specializes in grief and loss. She recommends that people plan ahead and gift their loved ones with a letter that they can treasure forever. McDonald suggests including things like ‘I love you’. Or an apology for leaving them. You can also ask for forgiveness, give forgiveness, release them to live their lives, comfort them, and of course, say goodbye.

“The letter isn’t about you or your death. It is about your loving your family and wanting to care for them even after you are gone,” said McDonald. The life coach says you should be mindful of what you write, and warns against leaving negative messages that could cause pain or confusion.

Once our physical body takes its last breath and the heart beats the last time, things on earth are no longer about us. They shift to being about comforting those who are left behind,” she said. Some of the things McDonald believes you should avoid are noting the flaws or failures of loved ones, pitting family members against each another, blaming, attacking or having a ‘last dig’ at someone.

Image credits: Pablo Merchán Montes / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

Some people pay big money to confess their secrets after they die

Bill Edgar considers himself a ‘concierge for the dying’, and helps carry out people’s final wishes. Sometimes this means making sure a secret stays buried, other times it’s to let the skeletons out of the closet. In 2020, he was charging a flat fee of 10,000 Australian dollars for his unique services.

The private investigator, who hails from Australia, got dubbed the ‘Coffin Confessor’ after he started gatecrashing funerals and dropping bombshells left, right and center. “I don’t just crash a funeral to let loose on the bad stuff. I’ve let some beautiful messages go, or some really funny ones, or I’ve done a face-to-face delivering gifts from the afterlife, things like that.”

Edgar says that everyone goes to the grave with at least one secret. “Every person on the planet has a skeleton in the closet. It’s just a matter (of) if you want to let it out or not,” he said. “It could be good, bad, funny or sad, it doesn’t matter what it is.” The “Coffin Confessor” says he once had to tell mourners at a biker’s funeral that his client was gay. And his lover was in the audience.

Not everyone agrees with spilling the beans after your death. Psychologist Shona Innes believes people should resolve things while they’re alive. “It’s certainly not healthy,” she said, adding that dropping “a bombshell” from the grave, then leaving grieving relatives to deal with it, could be very dangerous.

“Think about it real hard”: many netizens felt the woman was wrong for not sharing the money

Other people felt the woman was justified in keeping the entire inheritance

Some netizens felt that everyone, except the brother, needed a reality check

Robyn Smith

Robyn Smith

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

Robyn Smith

Robyn Smith

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Robyn is an award-winning journalist who has produced work for several international media outlets. Made in Africa and exported to the world, she is obsessed with travel and the allure of new places. A lover of words and visuals, Robyn is part of the Bored Panda writing team. This Panda has two bamboo tattoos: A map of Africa & the words "Be Like The Bamboo... Bend Never Break."

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Rugilė Žemaitytė

Author, BoredPanda staff

As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have a problem. I met this woman in college, she was pregnant but single. We hit it off, we decided to get married before the baby was born, and I raised him as my own. My father was extremely against our relationship, refused to speak with me ever again, and never met my kids. I never told my adopted son (and later, my biological daughter) that he wasn't my biological son. After my father died, my mother reached out to us, and she became part of our family life; the kids loved having a grandma & I thought things were good. Mom just passed away, and I was informed that her estate will be divided into three (between my sister number one, my sister number two, and my daughter... the only biological heir). Even after all these years being part of the family again, looks like my mom never didn't accept me, my wife or son. All inheritance is going to our daughter, and she refuses to share it with her brother. AITH for being upset about this?

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
hogeterprose avatar
Breadcrumb.
Breadcrumb.
Community Member
43 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Imagine being dumped with such a huge family secret. Tell a therapist but no one else until you've given yourself enough time. I feel bad for o.p. Whatever they end up doing, I hope is the best choice for them.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
sparklystuffbyrae avatar
Lyoness
Lyoness
Community Member
8 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

This is why I hate hearing about people dropping surprises in their wills. FFS, be honest up front. If you're willing to do something this crappy from beyond the grave, have the guts to do it in person. Edited to add that of course there's no legal reason she should share the money but if she doesn't, she'll know the exact dollar value she places on her relationship with her dad and brother.

Vote comment up
0
0points
Vote comment down
reply
