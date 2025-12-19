Picky Eater Demands Brother’s In-Laws Change Entire Christmas Menu For Him, Gets A Reality Check

ADVERTISEMENT

People become picky eaters for several reasons, including genetics, learned behaviors, and underlying medical or psychological conditions. Whatever the case, their preferences can sometimes pose a problem for those around them.

Take this man, for example. His aversion to all seasonings except for salt has made him a headache to deal with. He even caused a rift in his sister-in-law’s family, whose Christmas dinner plans had been ruined by his dietary restrictions.

The woman tasked with cooking dinner has gone on a rant online, which you will read below.

RELATED:

It can be difficult to deal with a picky eater

Young woman arranging Christmas menu dishes at table, illustrating picky eater demands and family meal adjustments.

Image credits: Freepik (not the actual photo)

This woman had to deal with a dinner guest who had an aversion to all seasonings except salt

Text excerpt discussing family Christmas menu planning challenged by a picky eater demanding changes to accommodate preferences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text discussing a picky eater’s dietary restrictions causing Christmas menu changes requested from brother’s in-laws.

Woman with glasses and beige outfit holding phone, discussing picky eater demanding family change entire Christmas menu.

Image credits: Polina Zimmerman / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The issue escalated into a full-blown holiday drama

Text excerpt showing a picky eater demanding a simple salt-only menu, causing tension with brother’s in-laws over Christmas food.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change entire Christmas menu as part of a family discussion.

Text excerpt about picky eater causing family conflict over Christmas menu changes and getting a reality check from relatives.

Man in striped shirt and glasses looking stressed while holding his head, illustrating picky eater dilemma at Christmas dinner.

Image credits: Karola G / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman now wonders whether she was out of line

Text excerpt discussing a picky eater demanding changes to the Christmas menu, highlighting family conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message conversation about a picky eater causing issues and a family Christmas menu conflict.

Text about picky eater Ben with no dietary issues, demanding changes to the Christmas menu, sparking a reality check.

Image credits: asiahashes

ADVERTISEMENT

The author clarified some parts of her story

Text excerpt discussing a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change Christmas menu and receiving a reality check.

Text excerpt from a story about a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change the Christmas menu and facing a reality check.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt from a picky eater demanding Christmas menu changes and receiving a reality check in a family setting.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing Ben staying with his older brother during Christmas, highlighting picky eater family dynamics.

Text excerpt discussing conflict involving a picky eater demanding a Christmas menu change and receiving a reality check.

Text excerpt showing a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change the Christmas menu to accommodate him.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Picky eater demands brother’s in-laws change entire Christmas menu, sparking family discussion and a reality check.

Man in black jacket sitting in chair with clenched fists and eyes closed showing frustration over picky eater demands.

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

Text excerpt discussing a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change the entire Christmas menu and facing a reality check.

ADVERTISEMENT

She also shared a similar story involving Ben

Text excerpt discussing a picky eater demanding changes to a Christmas menu and causing drama at a family event.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt describing a picky eater demanding changes at a family event and causing a scene during a wedding party.

Image credits: asiahashes

Young man enjoying noodles with chopsticks, highlighting picky eater demands affecting family Christmas menu choices.

Image credits: MART PRODUCTION / Pexels (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Genetics plays a role in people who grow up to be picky eaters

Ben’s food restrictions have caused a ton of frustration to the host family, which is understandable. However, he may not be entirely to blame.

According to Smithsonian Magazine, a specific gene known as TAS2R38 determines how strongly a person perceives bitter flavors. Further studies have found that adults with this bitter receptor have grown particular with their food preferences, some of whom have steered clear of sweets.

The report also noted that human taste is heavily influenced by environment and personal experiences. If a person is repeatedly exposed to specific foods at a young age, they are more likely to accept them as adults.

Mental conditions may also cause strict food preferences. While the author noted that Ben is “perfectly normal and healthy,” she may not be aware of other factors at play.

According to Monell Chemical Senses Center researcher Marcia Pelchat, depression may affect appetite in multiple ways. Worse, their pickiness may also exacerbate their mental state due to social impacts like the inability to go to restaurants or share meals with others.

Empathy and understanding are advised when dealing with picky eaters, such as offering them suitable food choices. The author did provide Ben with different options, which he declined and, instead, requested an unfair menu overhaul. Her refusal to comply was understandable, given that Ben wasn’t the only guest.

ADVERTISEMENT

The woman answered some questions from readers

Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change the Christmas menu and facing backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Picky eater demands brother’s in-laws change Christmas menu, sparking debate over food allergies and family boundaries.

Online discussion about a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change entire Christmas menu and facing a reality check.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online discussion about a picky eater demanding a Christmas menu change at family gathering.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of online discussion about a picky eater demanding a Christmas menu change from brother’s in-laws.

Reddit discussion about a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change Christmas menu and facing backlash.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change Christmas menu.

Many people sided with her

Reddit comment discussing picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change entire Christmas menu, facing a reality check.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change entire Christmas menu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment criticizing a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change the entire Christmas menu.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change the Christmas menu.

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing unreasonable picky eater demands affecting Christmas menu choices.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment criticizing a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change the entire Christmas menu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reddit comment discussing picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change Christmas menu and receiving a reality check.

Reddit comment discussing a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change the entire Christmas menu.

Comment discussing a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change Christmas menu and receiving a reality check.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change Christmas menu and receiving a reality check.

Comment discussing a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change entire Christmas menu and receiving a reality check.

Comment explaining challenges of picky eating and resistance to changing family Christmas menu for one person.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment responding to a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change the Christmas menu.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a picky eater demanding his brother’s in-laws change the entire Christmas menu.

Reddit comment discussing a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change entire Christmas menu for him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment defending a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change entire Christmas menu.

However, some of them called her out for making fun of their guest

Online discussion about picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change entire Christmas menu and facing backlash from family.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a picky eater demanding an in-laws’ Christmas menu change and the need for compassion and respect.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing challenges of accommodating a picky eater during family meals and holiday menu changes.

Screenshot of a comment discussing picky eater demands and family boundaries during holiday and wedding events.