Picky Eater Demands Brother’s In-Laws Change Entire Christmas Menu For Him, Gets A Reality Check

People become picky eaters for several reasons, including genetics, learned behaviors, and underlying medical or psychological conditions. Whatever the case, their preferences can sometimes pose a problem for those around them.
Take this man, for example. His aversion to all seasonings except for salt has made him a headache to deal with. He even caused a rift in his sister-in-law’s family, whose Christmas dinner plans had been ruined by his dietary restrictions.
The woman tasked with cooking dinner has gone on a rant online, which you will read below.
It can be difficult to deal with a picky eater
Young woman arranging Christmas menu dishes at table, illustrating picky eater demands and family meal adjustments.
Genetics plays a role in people who grow up to be picky eaters
Ben’s food restrictions have caused a ton of frustration to the host family, which is understandable. However, he may not be entirely to blame.
According to Smithsonian Magazine, a specific gene known as TAS2R38 determines how strongly a person perceives bitter flavors. Further studies have found that adults with this bitter receptor have grown particular with their food preferences, some of whom have steered clear of sweets.
The report also noted that human taste is heavily influenced by environment and personal experiences. If a person is repeatedly exposed to specific foods at a young age, they are more likely to accept them as adults.
Mental conditions may also cause strict food preferences. While the author noted that Ben is “perfectly normal and healthy,” she may not be aware of other factors at play.
According to Monell Chemical Senses Center researcher Marcia Pelchat, depression may affect appetite in multiple ways. Worse, their pickiness may also exacerbate their mental state due to social impacts like the inability to go to restaurants or share meals with others.
Empathy and understanding are advised when dealing with picky eaters, such as offering them suitable food choices. The author did provide Ben with different options, which he declined and, instead, requested an unfair menu overhaul. Her refusal to comply was understandable, given that Ben wasn’t the only guest.
The woman answered some questions from readers
Screenshot of a Reddit thread discussing a picky eater demanding brother’s in-laws change the Christmas menu and facing backlash.
I am a Visual editor at Bored Panda, I'm determined to find the most interesting and the best quality images for each post that I do. On my free time I like to unwind by doing some yoga, watching all kinds of movies/tv shows, playing video and board games or just simply hanging out with my cat
