“Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Let Influencers Take Pictures Of My Food?”

ADVERTISEMENT

Social media influencers might look cool from their content, but it doesn’t give you the full picture of their personality.

Recently, Reddit user 123myopia ended up with a few of them at the same restaurant table, and the person said the behind-the-scenes were quite appalling, actually.

The influencers began recording everything for their uploads, and after 123myopia got sick and tired of the couple photographing their food, the Redditor intervened and started eating.

However, later they were having doubts if they should’ve been more cooperative. So they made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ asking its members to share their opinions.

It can be quite annoying to be around social media influencers who are always on the hunt for content

Image credits: ROMAN ODINTSOV (not the actual photo)

Especially at a restaurant table

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: u/123myopia

As the story went viral, its author provided more information in the comments

People thought they did nothing wrong

ADVERTISEMENT