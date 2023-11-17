Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Let Influencers Take Pictures Of My Food?”
32points
Friends, Relationships

“Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Let Influencers Take Pictures Of My Food?”

Social media influencers might look cool from their content, but it doesn’t give you the full picture of their personality.

Recently, Reddit user 123myopia ended up with a few of them at the same restaurant table, and the person said the behind-the-scenes were quite appalling, actually.

The influencers began recording everything for their uploads, and after 123myopia got sick and tired of the couple photographing their food, the Redditor intervened and started eating.

However, later they were having doubts if they should’ve been more cooperative. So they made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ asking its members to share their opinions.

It can be quite annoying to be around social media influencers who are always on the hunt for content

Image credits: ROMAN ODINTSOV (not the actual photo)

Especially at a restaurant table

Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)

Image credits: u/123myopia

As the story went viral, its author provided more information in the comments

People thought they did nothing wrong

“Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Let Influencers Take Pictures Of My Food?” Shares stats

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication.

Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Ilona Baliūnaitė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Ilona is a photo editor at Bored Panda with an MA in Communication Of Creative Society.

angelbomb1318 avatar
Nova
Nova
Community Member
1 hour ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

props to the guy for waiting two minutes. if someone tried to pull that influencer c**p, I would've dug right in!

jeffersonselvy_1 avatar
Jefferson Selvy
Jefferson Selvy
Community Member
12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Unless they are paying me, (he did say that they had paid content) or I gave my word before hand, I owe them nothing. And any delay in eating food I paid for is, frankly, unacceptable. also, "no" is a complete statement. It requires no further elucidation. Then again I readily admit I am an AH.

