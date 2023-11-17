“Am I The Jerk For Refusing To Let Influencers Take Pictures Of My Food?”
Social media influencers might look cool from their content, but it doesn’t give you the full picture of their personality.
Recently, Reddit user 123myopia ended up with a few of them at the same restaurant table, and the person said the behind-the-scenes were quite appalling, actually.
The influencers began recording everything for their uploads, and after 123myopia got sick and tired of the couple photographing their food, the Redditor intervened and started eating.
However, later they were having doubts if they should’ve been more cooperative. So they made a post on the subreddit ‘Am I the [Jerk]?‘ asking its members to share their opinions.
It can be quite annoying to be around social media influencers who are always on the hunt for content
Image credits: ROMAN ODINTSOV (not the actual photo)
Especially at a restaurant table
Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio (not the actual photo)
Image credits: u/123myopia
props to the guy for waiting two minutes. if someone tried to pull that influencer c**p, I would've dug right in!
Unless they are paying me, (he did say that they had paid content) or I gave my word before hand, I owe them nothing. And any delay in eating food I paid for is, frankly, unacceptable. also, "no" is a complete statement. It requires no further elucidation. Then again I readily admit I am an AH.
