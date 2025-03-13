Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Gives Coworker Free Rides For 2 Years, Cuts Him Off After He Won’t Lend Him A Measly Dollar
Entitled People, Social Issues

Guy Gives Coworker Free Rides For 2 Years, Cuts Him Off After He Won’t Lend Him A Measly Dollar

20

3

Doing favors for friends and co-workers is just part of being a decent person, right? After all, a world where nobody helps out others would be a pretty miserable place. In fact, it has all the makings of a post-apocalypse movie. 

One guy who’s been going out of his way for two years to give a carless colleague a ride couldn’t believe it when he wouldn’t spot him a lousy dollar at the vending machine. Now he’s cut off the free rides, but asked netizens if doing so makes him a jerk.

More info: Reddit

    When you do someone a favor, you might reasonably expect them to return it one day, but this guy’s colleague thinks otherwise

    Image credits: Ekaterina Belinskaya / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    After giving him free rides to and from work for two years, the guy asked his colleague to spot him a dollar at the vending machine one day

    Image credits: simonapilolla / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The freeloading colleague flat-out refused, claiming he doesn’t give money to friends or co-workers

    Image credits: BeginningJoke3830

    At the end of the day, he let his stingy co-worker know his free rides had come to an end, but later asked netizens if that was a jerk move

    OP begins his story by telling the community that, for two years, he went out of his way—literally—to drive his co-worker home, adding five extra miles to his daily commute. No complaints, no favors asked in return. 

    One day, when he was short just a dollar at the office vending machine, he figured his carless co-worker could spot him. Turns out, nope. He flat-out refused and said he doesn’t “give money to friends or co-workers.” Ouch.

    For OP, it wasn’t about the dollar, it was the principle. After all those free rides, the least his co-worker could do was return a tiny favor. But instead of being empathetic, the guy acted like he was being asked for a loan with interest. That moment of pettiness made something click for OP.

    So, when the clock hit five that day, he told his freeloading co-worker the free ride service was officially closed. The co-worker wasn’t happy about it, calling him “petty.” But really, was it petty or just setting boundaries? OP has since turned to netizens to ask if pulling the free taxi favor made him a jerk.

    Image credits: senivpetro / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    We all know that one person who takes, takes, and takes—until one day, you snap and suddenly you’re the bad guy. But is drawing the line really petty? Setting boundaries is a must for any relationship, whether it’s with friends, family, or coworkers. So, what are the best ways to establish and maintain healthy boundaries? We went looking for answers.

    In her interview for VeryWellMind, psychotherapist Rachel Astarte says, “As a society, we’re paying more attention to creating environments that foster better mental health. Boundaries have become an important topic of discussion because we’re beginning to realize how vital it is to honor our needs in relationships.”

    According to the Calm website, before you can share what you need or expect from others, you have to first get a handle on what those needs are. So, find some time to check-in with yourself on what makes you feel safe and respected in a relationship.

    When you’re communicating your boundaries, it’s best to be clear, direct, and confident. Don’t confuse being direct with being mean, though. You’re simply helping the other person understand what you need, which usually makes things easier for everyone. 

    Perhaps OP laid down the law a little too harshly, but who can blame him? His freeloading colleague made it crystal clear the door doesn’t swing both ways when it comes to helping each other out.

    What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think he’s being petty, or did his colleague deserve what he got? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

    In the comments, readers swiftly concluded that the guy wasn’t a jerk for pulling the free rides favor and slammed his colleague for taking his generosity for granted

    Image credits: Felicity Tai / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    20

    Open list comments

    3

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    perdyr2167
    Somebodys grandmother
    Somebodys grandmother
    Community Member
    50 minutes ago

    My husband drives every day to and from work. Sometimes he takes colleagues with him in the car. They always pay. He never ask. It's normal... And It's 12 km...

    sonjahackel
    sturmwesen
    sturmwesen
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    I got a ride with my >now< best friend, then fellow student, regulary and hid money in her car when she wouldn't take it... I would not expect a free ride if it's a common thing

