Guy Gives Coworker Free Rides For 2 Years, Cuts Him Off After He Won’t Lend Him A Measly Dollar

Doing favors for friends and co-workers is just part of being a decent person, right? After all, a world where nobody helps out others would be a pretty miserable place. In fact, it has all the makings of a post-apocalypse movie.

One guy who’s been going out of his way for two years to give a carless colleague a ride couldn’t believe it when he wouldn’t spot him a lousy dollar at the vending machine. Now he’s cut off the free rides, but asked netizens if doing so makes him a jerk.

OP begins his story by telling the community that, for two years, he went out of his way—literally—to drive his co-worker home, adding five extra miles to his daily commute. No complaints, no favors asked in return.

One day, when he was short just a dollar at the office vending machine, he figured his carless co-worker could spot him. Turns out, nope. He flat-out refused and said he doesn’t “give money to friends or co-workers.” Ouch.

For OP, it wasn’t about the dollar, it was the principle. After all those free rides, the least his co-worker could do was return a tiny favor. But instead of being empathetic, the guy acted like he was being asked for a loan with interest. That moment of pettiness made something click for OP.

So, when the clock hit five that day, he told his freeloading co-worker the free ride service was officially closed. The co-worker wasn’t happy about it, calling him “petty.” But really, was it petty or just setting boundaries? OP has since turned to netizens to ask if pulling the free taxi favor made him a jerk.

We all know that one person who takes, takes, and takes—until one day, you snap and suddenly you’re the bad guy. But is drawing the line really petty? Setting boundaries is a must for any relationship, whether it’s with friends, family, or coworkers. So, what are the best ways to establish and maintain healthy boundaries? We went looking for answers.

In her interview for VeryWellMind, psychotherapist Rachel Astarte says, “As a society, we’re paying more attention to creating environments that foster better mental health. Boundaries have become an important topic of discussion because we’re beginning to realize how vital it is to honor our needs in relationships.”

According to the Calm website, before you can share what you need or expect from others, you have to first get a handle on what those needs are. So, find some time to check-in with yourself on what makes you feel safe and respected in a relationship.

When you’re communicating your boundaries, it’s best to be clear, direct, and confident. Don’t confuse being direct with being mean, though. You’re simply helping the other person understand what you need, which usually makes things easier for everyone.

Perhaps OP laid down the law a little too harshly, but who can blame him? His freeloading colleague made it crystal clear the door doesn’t swing both ways when it comes to helping each other out.

What would you have done if you’d found yourself in OP’s shoes? Do you think he’s being petty, or did his colleague deserve what he got? Let us know your opinion in the comments!

In the comments, readers swiftly concluded that the guy wasn’t a jerk for pulling the free rides favor and slammed his colleague for taking his generosity for granted

