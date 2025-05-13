Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“This Is Your Job”: Woman Boycotts Doing Chores At Sexist Parents’ House Until Her Bros Help Clean
Woman wearing cleaning gloves sitting on floor looking frustrated boycotting chores at sexist parents' house with cleaning supplies nearby
Family, Relationships

“This Is Your Job”: Woman Boycotts Doing Chores At Sexist Parents’ House Until Her Bros Help Clean

Gender norms are crumbling fast these days, and we couldn’t be any happier. There’s just no sense in clinging to outdated ideas about what men and women should or shouldn’t be able to do. Sometimes, people still can’t wrap their heads around this fact.

One woman, whose parents expect her and her sister to do all the housework, recently stood up for herself and complained that her three brothers weren’t lifting a finger to help. Now she’s quit doing the chores in protest, but still wonders if that’s a jerk move.

More info: Reddit

    Gender norms are being shattered daily, but this woman’s sexist parents don’t seem to have noticed

    Image credits: The Yuri Arcurs Collection / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    The family house needed a deep clean, so the woman suggested everyone pitch in and help out

    Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    Her mom said that was a great idea, and gave her and her sister chores to do, but not the woman’s three brothers

    Image credits: Tima Miroshnichenko / Pexels (not the actual photo)

    When the woman complained to her mom about the inequality, her mom said cleaning house was a girl’s job

    Image credits: TherealYemmi

    The woman said that it was unfair and quit cleaning in protest, but is now wondering if that makes her a jerk

    When OP suggested a deep clean of the family house, she assumed it would be a team effort. Living at home with her parents, three brothers, and a younger sister, she figured sharing the load made sense. Her mom initially agreed, and the girls were assigned chores. Oddly, however, the brothers weren’t asked to help at all.

    As OP vacuumed and her sister tidied, her brothers lounged in another room, totally off the hook. She waited for her mom to include them; after all, she’d agreed to the plan. When she asked why the boys weren’t contributing, though, her mother dismissed her concerns. Instead of fairness, she was told to be quiet and get to work.

    Things got worse when the OP pointed out the unfairness. Her mother, visibly upset, claimed she was acting shamefully. “They’re boys. You and your sister are girls. This is your job,” her mom said, despite previously agreeing that the boys should help. It turns out fairness wasn’t the priority—gender roles were. And the boys? They’re still glued to their screens playing video games.

    That’s when OP decided enough was enough. She stopped doing chores entirely. Her father mocked her, and her mother labeled her lazy and disrespectful. Her protest sparked outrage, but she wasn’t trying to be rebellious – she just wanted equality. Now she’s left asking an online community if standing up for herself makes her the bad guy.

    From what the OP tells us in her post, her parents are fine with perpetuating gender inequality. Perhaps that’s just how they were brought up, but the OP is well within her rights to rock this particular boat—it’s 2025, after all. So, what can she do to enlighten her parents and promote fairness in her family? We went looking for answers.

    Image credits: namii9 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    According to the UN Women website, traditional notions of masculinity often discourage men from engaging in care and domestic work, as well as from communicating their emotions in open, healthy ways. Challenging such notions, which is key to fostering equality, starts at home.

    According to the Psychology Today website, family quarrels, grudges, and estrangement can have lasting effects, sometimes following members into old age. In a dysfunctional home, there is normally no sense of unity, empathy, or boundaries, and family members can be highly critical of one another.

    In his article for the Educational Foundation for Children’s Care, Leon B. Wellington suggests a few ways to encourage gender equality in the home, including encouraging open conversations, sharing household responsibilities equally, challenging stereotypes in media and books, and encouraging empathy and respect.

    It looks like OP is going to need to sit the whole family down for a not-so-little chat about fair play and outdated gender norms. Anything less, and she’s just going to stay stuck in the same dysfunctional situation until she moves out.

    In the comments, readers agreed that the original poster was not being the jerk in the situation, and some even suggested she move out

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. I love live music, whether it's in a massive stadium or an intimate club setting.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    lilaallen09 avatar
    Lila Allen
    Lila Allen
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Get your stuff together. If possible get a job where you wouldn't need to be able to drive and there was decent public transport. Get an apartment. Get out and then offer your little sister a way out as well. Leave your parents to tend to the man babies they made who contribute nothing.

