I saw a joke on the internet the other day saying that Man-Flu is more painful than childbirth. While some may find that funny, or sarcastic, women's pain is no laughing matter. Research reveals that there are actually major discrepancies when it comes to how doctors treat women versus their male counterparts.

One study found that female patients are consistently LESS likely to be prescribed pain medication than men. Experts blame this blatant bias on the myth that women have a higher pain threshold, and beliefs that they exaggerate their pain. But either way, they're being made to suffer... quite unnecessarily.

A recent TikTok video highlighting the sex bias in pain management clocked up thousands of reactions. It was mainly women who commented about how they find it, quite literally, painfully relatable. Many shared their own personal experiences of being overlooked by healthcare professionals. From receiving paracetamol after a C-section, to getting Tylenol for a shattered elbow. Some of these stories might be hard to stomach. But we have put together a list of the most startling ones, to draw attention to what one person has called a public health crisis.

#1

Doctor consulting a patient about pain medications, highlighting gender disparities in prescription practices. The only way my older sister was able to get a certain medicine was by sending her husband in instead, so he claimed he had bronchitis and he got the medication she had been asking ages for

shanks wife , JSB Co. Report

rhondamoore avatar
Mrs Irish Mom
Mrs Irish Mom
Community Member
22 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If i have bronchitis or anything like that I refuse to leave the doctors office without an antibiotic because no.1 I am sick and no.2 I am not paying a doctor 75 euro to tell me I've not got bronchitis when I know I have it for the 4th time this year

    #2

    A woman listens attentively in a medical setting, highlighting disparities in prescribed pain meds for women. Raise ur hand if u ever went to get something checked out and they simply blamed it on ur period!!

    Excuse me , Getty Images Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    No.. don't let them bullshìt you into thinking it's something it's not

    #3

    Woman comforted by man at cemetery, emphasizing disparities in pain meds prescriptions. Just remembering my friend who died from a brain aneurism after being turned away from the ER three times. Rip Lauren Buxton. You deserved better.

    Team , RDNE Stock project Report

    When researchers set out to investigate whether there is sex bias in pain management, they didn’t just look at a couple of hundred, or a few thousand case studies. They dissected data from the hospital discharge notes of more than 21,000 people with pain complaints in the US and Israeli healthcare systems.

    The extensive study was carried out by experts from several Israeli universities, and an international team of researchers. The findings point to blatant bias against female patients, and show that they "are consistently less likely to receive pain medication prescriptions compared to male patients with similar complaints."
    #4

    Doctors performing surgery in an operating room, highlighting disparities in women's pain medication prescriptions. The way they literally do a c section that goes through skin, muscle, fat and what ever else they go through and only give you paracetamol after

    jullian , engin akyurt Report

    rhondamoore avatar
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Mrs Irish Mom
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Was bad after my c.sction and kept leaking nasty smelly fluids for about 1 month after having my kid, offered me paracetamol I refused and told them I needed something stronger for the pain and an antibiotic

    #5

    Woman in pain on bed, highlighting disparity in prescribed pain meds for women. COLPOSCOPY: where they hole punch your cervix for biopsies. You bleed for days after. GETTING AN IUD: where they insert a device into your uterus. BOTH OF WHICH ARE DONE W/O SEDATION OR MEDS AFTERWARD

    scottie_le , cottonbro studio Report

    #6

    Woman in a hospital bed holding a newborn, highlighting disparities in women's prescription of pain meds. I pushed out an 8lb 10oz baby.
    I got Tylenol.

    cynmatters , Wesley Tingey Report

    "The study revealed that female patients are prescribed fewer pain relief medications than male patients, even after considering the levels of pain reported and other variables such as age, medical history, and the type of complaint," reads a press release from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem. "This suggests a systemic issue where women's pain may not be taken as seriously or treated as aggressively as men's pain."

    It further calls for "urgent policy interventions and training for healthcare professionals to address and counteract these biases, ensuring equal pain treatment for all patients."
    #7

    Person in a plaid shirt clutching their arm, expressing pain; highlights disparity in prescribing pain meds to women. I have endometriosis, I had to fight for decent pain meds. Husband hurt his shoulder and had pills thrown at him. Wtf was that about.

    DISCOninja88 , Towfiqu barbhuiya Report

    #8

    A woman appears distressed, holding her head in her hands, highlighting disparity in pain meds prescription for women. Watching the treatment my husband received for his vasectomy versus the way my pain was treated before, during, and after being pregnant/birth haunts me.

    TheRentedNest Report

    #9

    Doctor in a lab coat and glasses contemplates in a medical office, highlighting gender disparity in pain medication prescriptions. I had an ovarian cyst that burst, Dr told me it was probably just constipation.

    user1236269626366 Report

    The researchers believe misconceptions about women's pain are to blame. “Previous work has shown that individuals tend to perceive females’ pain as less intense than that of males. This perception bias has in turn been explained by a gender–pain exaggeration bias: People view females as more emotional and assume that they overreport their experienced pain compared to males," they said.

    “The literature has suggested additional stereotypes that may also explain why female patients receive less pain treatment, such as the perception of females as more capable of physically tolerating pain than males."
    #10

    Colorful round candies scattered randomly on a surface, close-up view with soft focus. I was given a mint after my IUD insertion. Nothing else during before or after

    Autumn , Customerbox Report

    rikkewickberg avatar
    VikingAbroad
    VikingAbroad
    Community Member
    45 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I got a small fruit juice when I fainted from the pain. Because my 'blood sugar must be low'...

    #11

    Woman discussing the disparity in pain meds prescription with a man on a couch. and yet it’s women who have lower pain tolerances, huh??

    llyncooljones , Blake Cheek Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Rubbish, we are champions. When my gall bladder went septic and inflamed my liver, pancreas and bile duct I had no idea how bad it was. Yes it was crazy painful but I was the one who underestimated ĥow much pain I was in until they put me on oxycodine and panadol and I realised I was completely different and suddenly could rest and think. I had it on tap but napped too long and missed a dose, it was my male nurse who worried the most cos I woke up in pain I had forgotten was still there. He told me to never miss dose and stop trying to be a hero. I am female.

    #12

    Woman in discomfort on sofa; highlights gender disparity in pain medication prescriptions. a man in the comments said “ur period isn’t that bad” Mofo how would you know?

    vampwebtea2 , Polina Zimmerman Report

    A British survey of more than 110 000 women found that 50% of them felt that their pain was disregarded or overlooked. And many said their suffering (particularly related to menstrual health) was dismissed as "a natural aspect of being a woman" and therefore didn't warrant medical attention.

    "In the same survey women have reported being left unattended to bleed for hours after miscarriage and sent home with the advice of taking paracetamol, whereas others reported severe pain sustained for years due to endometriosis or fibroids but were told 'it was all in their head'," notes a research paper, which cited the survey.
    #13

    Dentist working on a patient's teeth using tools, highlighting gender disparities in pain medication prescriptions. I had internal bleeding, ruptured organ, I was actively dying, vomiting blood.. and they refused to give me anything more than a few endone. it lasted two days, worse than child birth. my bf had his tooth removed and he was given months supply of endone and valium.. even he noticed how bad drs treat women.

    Nixie , Shedrack Salami Report

    #14

    Woman in a yellow shirt looking distressed, hand on head, highlighting gender disparities in pain medication prescriptions. brought my mom to the er for INTENSE pain, they said stomach bug. week later went to diff ER, she apparently had an acute kidney infection that almost turned septic. didn’t take her seriously at all

    seraphinum , Getty Images Report

    #15

    Woman in bed, looking pensive, highlighting issue of pain meds prescription inequality. me and my brother both had a sinus infection and I also had an ear infection as well so I was in a LOT of pain and they prescribed MY BROTHER 800MG of ibuprofen and told ME TO TAKE OTC TYLENOL.

    June , Daniel Martinez Report

    Another study, published in the Journal of the American Heart Association, revealed that "young female patients (aged 18–55 years) who presented to emergency departments with chest pain had a 29% longer wait time for potential heart attack evaluation compared with their male counterparts."

    Women of color were forced to wait even longer! And were less likely to be prescribed the medication they needed.
    #16

    Husbands vasectomy got him twice as much oxy prescribed as my cesarean. He was told bedrest then low activity.. I was given a newborn and told to get up. 👍 this is our reality

    user19016559835124 Report

    #17

    A woman outdoors with glasses, appearing concerned about gender disparity in prescribed pain meds. We're treated like second class citizens

    Karen , MD Duran Report

    #18

    Doctor gesturing in office, highlighting gender disparity in pain meds prescription for women. All 4 wisdom teeth > Tylenol. Cluster headache > Tylenol. Distal humerus and shattered elbow > guess.. THAT’S RIGHT!! TYLENOL

    ioverthunk , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    The lead researcher of the Israeli study has warned that sex bias in medicine can have major consequences for female patients.

    "Our research reveals a troubling bias in how women's pain is perceived and treated in emergency care settings," said Professor Choshen-Hillel. "This under-treatment of female patients' pain could have serious implications for women's health outcomes, potentially leading to longer recovery times, complications, or chronic pain conditions."
    #19

    Woman in bed, appearing in pain, highlighting issues in being prescribed pain meds. I had a surgery and a male nurse didn't give me oxygen even after the anesthesiologist said I need extra oxygen. And yes anesthesiologist was a woman. I cried and tried to breathe in bed for 3 days

    Alishya , Curated Lifestyle Report

    libstak avatar
    Libstak
    Libstak
    Community Member
    19 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    They can't do that unless it's not listed as required on the chart?

    #20

    I had a heart condition that was misdiagnosed as anxiety and depression until 28yo. I have zero faith in doctors.

    Ally Scholl Report

    #21

    A woman in a waiting room looking at a doctor holding a folder, highlighting gender disparity in prescribed pain meds. A couple weeks ago I went to the er for kidney pain as I have a small kidney that often gets stones. A man infront of me also had kidney stone symptoms. He was sent straight to the dr to be put on IV fluids to help flush his kidneys. Me however with pre existing kidney issues was sat in a waiting room for 5 hours, told to keep hydrated and come back if it gets worse. Had to ask to have my cannula removed as they forgot. He walks out, fully hydrated , given pain meds and never had to sit in the waiting room.

    hakuna_matataakasplash , RDNE Stock project Report

    There seems to be more than enough evidence, along with the posts in this listicle, to suggest that women are not treated the same as men when it comes to their health and pain management. It's clearly an issue that clearly needs serious attention and action asap.

    Have you faced discrimination as a woman when it comes to pain or illness? Let us know in the comments below...
    #22

    Woman sitting on bed in discomfort, highlighting issue of being less likely prescribed pain meds. They think we should just take it because we’re “used to pain from our periods”.

    Reykja Report

    #23

    Doctor in a white coat at a desk, using a laptop, discussing pain meds prescription disparity among women. I’m having a kidney removed this year because 4 male doctors told me my pain and symptoms were all in my head. It took a massive kidney infection that almost killed me for them to believe me.

    Clair🇬🇧 , Lucas Guimarães Bueno Report

    #24

    Doctor writing prescription; study highlights women are less likely to receive pain medication. 100%. I've seen men get oxy for a sore throat, but women can't get anything more than ibuprofen unless they're going in for full surgery.

    lifes_little_adventures , Tima Miroshnichenko Report

    #25

    My husbands pain meds for his vasectomy were stronger than what I was sent home with after my c-section!!

    Amber Grace Report

    #26

    Woman in a beige sweater holding her head in hands, highlighting issues in access to pain medication. My cousin puked all day everyday for 6+ months. She threw up so much she lost 100 pounds. Anytime she went to the ER they accused her of drug seeking. She looked emaciated, they still didn’t listen.

    Melissa , MART PRODUCTION Report

    #27

    Woman in hospital bed, highlighting gender disparity in pain medication prescriptions. I already knew this. I got 12 pills for an evasive abdominal surgery and my husband got two refills for a tooth infection.

    rfk_jrs_brain_worm , Alexander Grey Report

    #28

    Surgeons in a brightly lit operating room, highlighting gender disparities in pain medication prescriptions. I asked for pain relief when I woke up from gallbladder removal surgery, the nurse was surprised I was asking and gave me ibuprofen. I just had an ORGAN removed

    Abbey Lowry , Getty Images Report

    #29

    Elderly woman in wheelchair in hospital corridor, highlighting women's reduced access to pain meds. The fight I had with doctors to advocate for a 85yo woman with shingles and demintia, she thought she was having a heart attack from the pain. They were worried she’d get addicted.

    Madzy , Harry cao Report

    #30

    A woman with tattoos covers her head with her arms, highlighting issues in pain med prescriptions. I went to the doctor for excruciating pain in my side and trouble breathing. the doctor told me "toughen up princess, have some panadol and you'll be okay". I had to call an ambulance that same night

    Deanna , Blake Cheek Report

    #31

    A woman in a pink top gently holding a baby on her lap, highlighting gender disparities in pain medication prescriptions. We are built to give birth, one of the most painful experiences a human can experience. If we say we're in pain, it means we're in PAIN. The type of pain that would bring a man to his knees.

    michellepage217🇨🇦 , Andy Quezada Report

    #32

    Doctor in a surgical room, highlighting gender disparities in pain medication prescriptions. I audit over 2100 randomly selected surgeries every year, I follow pre, intra and post. The study is correct. For the same procedure a male will get up to 3 pain scripts. Women 0-1. Data.

    kerrymenopause🇨🇦 , Anna Shvets Report

    #33

    Doctor and woman discussing pain meds prescription in a clinical setting. the people saying "they just didn't ask" clear do not understand how much we do ask, how many appointments we have to go to, the literal begging just to be listened to.

    Beth , Getty Images Report

    #34

    couple of years I was traying to be diagnosed in the UK ...every time they told me nothing was wrong or I have depression...I had to go to another country to have all the checks done correctly again..

    aleksandradorszew Report

    #35

    They gave ibuprofen when I had a bad tear and extreme hemorrhoid pain after delivery. They gave me IBUPROFEN .

    JuliaMosendz Report

    #36

    I was in extreme pain from a kidney stone and a male doctor told me “oh it can’t hurt that bad” I asked him if he had ever had one and he said no

    caitlin._.1110 Report

    #37

    My gallbladder was so scarred and inflamed it was literally fusing to my other organs and for three years I was told “it’s probably just stress!”

    devdevjol Report

    #38

    And for woman only procedures. Are told “there’s no pain” when it’s incredibly painful. Some after C sections have only been described Tylenol

    Lou FF4TW Report

    #39

    When I miscarried I was told it would be “just a heavy period”. It was nothing like a period.

    nev Report

    #40

    A hospital dismissed my mom’s pain as her fibromyalgia after she said it wasnt that repeatedly, they just sent her home. She ended up having a brain aneurysm!!!

    Finneas Report

    #41

    Major abdominal surgery and they tried to send me home w Tylenol. I fought back. It’s utterly ridiculous

    SamTheDog Report

    #42

    I’ve had nothing for gynaecological surgeries that in my opinion hurt worse than when I got hit by a car

    Jasper Report

    #43

    I had a life saving c-section (bursted ectopic pregnancy) and they wouldn’t give me more then Tylenol even when I cried of how much pain I was in

    Caitie Report

    #44

    My doctor told me he ‘loves giving out pain medication’. 3 weeks later when I told him I would need a script as my pain has flared up, he said no and I need to see my gp instead if it was still bad in a few days. I have terminal cancer

    SnowLouie Report

    #45

    My auntie died because of food poisoning. The doctor told her it was just a stomach ache and that she'll be fine

    pomegranate Report

    #46

    I wasn’t given pain medicine for my kidney stones that had me barely moving but my dad was prescribed as soon as he was diagnosed. They also tried saying it was a uti and not kidney stones for me too

    Aaliyah Report

    #47

    I had bladder cancer. Every treatment session required a catheter. They had numbing gel. Men got it automatically and as a woman I had to ask for it EVERY SINGLE SESSION!

    Nessa Report

    #48

    I was constantly going to my doctor for severe migraines over the course of 4 years. Nothing was done. I only found out in September that it was because of a brain tumor.

    will Report

    #49

    Had a botched liver biopsy. Nothing, two hours relocating a shoulder that was stuck inbetween bone? Nothing tooth implant drilled into my jaw? Forgot to numb me

    ColdMilk Report

    #50

    lmao went to a doctor because my period was over 100 days late. he told me i was underweight. took a female doctor to say that i had pcos. then he was like yeah yeah i agree it does seem like that

    bowlingforsoup69420 Report

    #51

    I pushed out a baby and then six people held my body down as the doctor went elbow-deep to manually rip out my placenta to save my life. Easily 10X more painful than unmedicated childbirth.

    It's me, Julie Report

    #52

    Couldn’t breath for days and had stuff coming out of my lungs to the point I was chocking in my sleep and went to the er was just told to take flu meds . I had pneumonia

    cowboycult1290 Report

    #53

    It's why I don't go near doctors. The medical schools that churn them out seem to still be hugely misogynistic and sexist..

    Elly Report

    #54

    took me from the age of 15 - 32 to get diagnosed with endometriosis. years of being scoffed at and told my pain was in my head.

    Mercy Report

    #55

    This is so true. My hubby got pain meds over the littlest of things but when I got my wisdom out I got nothing. I was in so much pain for weeks.

    idunnoshitboutfak Report

    #56

    my husband was perscribed the same medication for a tooth ache that i was prescribed after a c section

    meg Report

    #57

    We literally tell them we feel bad and the first thing they ask u is “what’s the chance of u being pregnant, are you sure you’re not pregnant, we are gonna run some tests for pregnancy” like what

    ginnym77 Report

    #58

    I gave birth (natural) next day had a tubal, was given Tylenol. A guy friend of mine had a vasectomy, 20.mins out patient, and relieved actual pain killers

    Amy Rousell Report

    #59

    I dislocated a rib, went to the doctor, he confirmed it was indeed dislocated. Then he acted like I was drug seeker. I spent 3 days in excruciating pain. Of course I wanted a pain meds.

    Elspeth Report

    #60

    3 hours after having my gall removed I was refused paracetamol because I had to stand to go ask when no one would come to my room. was told 'if you can stand you don't need it' so I went home.

    HaileysTinyWoodShop🇦🇺 Report

