Entitled Lady Thinks She Can Get Free Hairstyles For Life, Trashes Cousin After She Charges $30

The “family discount” is a beautiful, dangerous thing. It starts as a sweet gesture, a way to use your talents to help out the people you love. But that kindness can slowly curdle into expectation. The favor is no longer a gift you give, and it becomes a service they believe they are entitled to.

The real test comes if you dare introduce a little fee once they have grabbed the whole hand. It might not even come as a surprise if the reaction is one of pure outrage. For one woman, all hell was unleashed at a family cookout, leaving a very bad taste in her mouth. And it wasn’t the bad potato salad.

The ‘family discount’ can be a beautiful gesture, until it slowly morphs into an entitled expectation

For a year, a woman did her cousin’s and her kids’ hair for free, a commitment that consumed her weekends and finances

When she finally asked for a tiny $30 fee to cover her costs, her cousin lost it on her

Text excerpt about entitlement and free hairstyles for life, describing unpaid hairdressing and frustration over cousin charging $30.

Text excerpt explaining a cousin charging thirty dollars for hairstyles to cover product costs and work time.

The final straw came when she learned her cousin was telling family she was trying to ‘overcharge’ her

Text about a family dispute over charges for basic hairstyles, including braids taking several hours.

Text message conversation about ending free hairstyles and suggesting to check salon prices before judging the $30 charge.

Fed up with the entitlement and the slander, she fired her cousin as a client for good

A woman with a passion and a talent for doing hair decided to turn her hobby into a small, weekend side hustle from her apartment. Girlbossing! When her cousin asked if she could do her hair and her two daughters’ hair, she happily agreed. And because it was family, she made a generous and ultimately fateful decision to do it all for free.

For a year, she was the family’s personal, on-call, and completely unpaid stylist. The occasional appointment slowly morphed into a full-blown weekend commitment, with her Saturdays and sometimes Sundays consumed by hours of braiding and twisting. The cousin’s entitlement grew with every free session, to the point where she started bringing her friends’ kids over to “squeeze them in.”

Finally, drowning in a sea of free labor and expensive, depleted hair products, the narrator made an incredibly reasonable request. She needed to start charging $30 a head, a pittance meant only to cover her costs. Her cousin “lost it,” accusing her of being “money-obsessed” and declaring that “real family doesn’t keep a tab.”

The most shocking part of the betrayal came when she discovered her cousin had been telling people at a family cookout that she was trying to overcharge her. The audacity of being slandered for a $30 fee for hours of work was the last straw. The narrator promptly fired her one and only freeloader client, telling her to go find out what a real salon charges.

The cousin’s claim of being “overcharged” just shows us how truly out of touch she is. Aisle One details that a professional set of box braids can cost anywhere from $150 to $400 or more, depending on the length and style. The narrator’s requested $30 fee was a nearly 90% discount, a “family rate” so low it was practically free.

If you’d ever wondered what happens when a family member begins to take advantage of another’s generosity, look no further. Therapists at Thrive Works remind us that this dynamic often starts with small favors that slowly escalate into unreasonable demands. This cousin had already set the escelation in motion, and who knows where her entitled demands would have stopped!

But well done on this queen for setting her boundaries! Take Root Therapy suggests that when a family member consistently disrespects your time, energy, and resources, the only healthy response is to create distance. Her “I’m done” declaration was one we can all take notes of, choosing to save her own sanity before things got out of hand.

The cousin’s reaction to being charged basically nothing revealed that the true nature of her appreciation was entirely conditional on the service being free. The moment a price tag was attached, however small, the narrator was no longer “family”; she was a “money-obsessed” villain. Blood might be thicker than water, but so is hair products, which cost a lot of money. So, choose your battles wisely!

How would you have handled this entitled cousin? Let’s plot together in the comments!

The internet was floored by the cousin’s audacity and unanimously declared she got what she deserved

