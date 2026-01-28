Mom Wishes Her Daughter Were A Cheerleader Instead Of Building Tiny Cottages, Feels Deep Resentment

ADVERTISEMENT

When your teenager finally finds a hobby they love, it’s supposed to be a moment of pure parental relief. You celebrate the fact that they’re not just doomscrolling in their room, shaving their head, or smoking something weird under a bridge.

But what happens when that passion drives you, for some inexplicable reason, completely up the wall? And we aren’t talking about them playing the saxophone badly. One mom couldn’t quite pinpoint why her daughter’s innocent hobby drove her nuts, but she knew she had to put an end to it. Or did she?

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

A teenager’s passion can be a source of parental pride, unless, for some reason, it just drives you up the wall

Detailed miniature cottages arranged outdoors, illustrating a daughter’s cottage building hobby sparking mom’s cheerleader wish.

Image credits: XENIA BOTALOVA / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

A mom was deeply annoyed by her 17-year-old daughter’s ‘creepy’ and ‘useless’ hobby of building miniatures

Mom feeling resentment as her daughter spends money on building tiny cottages instead of becoming a cheerleader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a mom's deep resentment wishing her daughter were a cheerleader instead of building tiny cottages.

Alt text: Mom feels deep resentment as her daughter spends time building tiny cottages instead of being a cheerleader.

Young woman crafting tiny cottages from colorful paper, reflecting creative hobbies over cheerleading ambitions.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

She wished her daughter were a cheerleader and wanted her to find a hobby that was better for her ‘resume’ instead

Mom feels deep resentment as her daughter prefers building tiny cottages over cheerleading and other activities.

Text about a mom feeling resentment as her daughter builds tiny cottages instead of becoming a cheerleader.

Text shows a mom expressing resentment wishing her daughter were a cheerleader instead of building tiny cottages.

Image credits: nomoreminiatures

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman sitting on couch looking distressed, reflecting mom's resentment over daughter not being a cheerleader.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

She then took her frustration to the internet, where she was promptly and overwhelmingly told she was the jerk

Text post about a mom feeling deep resentment as her daughter chooses building tiny cottages over cheerleading hobbies.

Alt text: Text about a mom feeling resentment over her daughter building tiny cottages instead of being a cheerleader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt reflecting a mom’s deep resentment as she wishes her daughter were a cheerleader instead of building tiny cottages.

Hands assembling tiny cottages with building blocks, illustrating a mom's resentment toward cheerleader ambitions.

Image credits: Sebastien Bonneval / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

While she initially ignored the criticism, a few comments forced her into a moment of deep self-reflection

Text excerpt expressing a mom's feelings of sacrifice and resentment towards her daughter's cottage building instead of cheerleading.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a mom expressing deep resentment wishing her daughter were a cheerleader instead of building tiny cottages.

Alt text: Mom feels deep resentment wishing her daughter were a cheerleader instead of building tiny cottages.

Mom and daughter painting tiny cottages together at a table, highlighting mom’s mixed feelings about daughter's hobby.

Image credits: user20177777 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

She realized her annoyance wasn’t about her daughter at all, but her own buried resentment over her lost dreams

Text excerpt expressing a mom's deep resentment over her daughter's choice to build tiny cottages instead of becoming a cheerleader.

Text image with a quote about a mom feeling deep resentment towards her daughter for not being a cheerleader.

Text excerpt showing a mom’s reflection on her concerns about her daughter’s hobbies and their improving relationship.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text showing a mom expressing regret and resentment as her daughter builds tiny cottages instead of becoming a cheerleader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Thank you note with black text on white background expressing appreciation for everything.

Image credits: nomoreminiatures

In a heartwarming twist, she started building miniatures with her daughter, healing their relationship

A mother found herself in a strange and frustrating predicament. Her 17YO daughter, Ann, had finally found a hobby. She was building intricate, tiny miniatures. But instead of feeling proud, the mom was just… annoyed. She couldn’t explain why, but watching her daughter spend hours building a “tiny cottage with tweezers” while she heard about other kids starring in plays and playing soccer drove her crazy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mom admitted her daughter was a good kid, but she couldn’t shake the feeling that this hobby was a waste of a life. She wanted her daughter to have a more social, “useful” hobby, something for her resume. Her husband, on the other hand, thought they were sweet and even started displaying them around the house, forcing the mom to have constant reminders of what she saw as her daughter’s isolating obsession.

She took her bizarre frustration to the internet, asking if she would be a jerk for telling her daughter to find a new hobby. The internet’s verdict was swift and brutal, telling her she was being cruel. Commenters accused her of living out her own high school fantasies and pointed out that hobbies are for fun, not “resume fodder.”

While she initially ignored the flood of criticism, a few comments managed to break through her defenses. She had a moment of self-reflection and realized the problem wasn’t her daughter’s hobby but rather was her own deep-seated resentment. She was bitter that her daughter was free to pursue a passion while she had been forced to sacrifice her own dreams for her family.

ADVERTISEMENT

In a heartwarming update five months later, she revealed that everything had changed. She had started joining her daughter, even helping her build a miniature restaurant. The resentment was gone, replaced by a genuine connection. Her story became an unexpected lesson in how a little public shaming can lead to a private, and beautiful, moment of healing.

Two women sitting and smiling, illustrating a mom wishing her daughter were a cheerleader instead of building tiny cottages.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother’s desire for her daughter to have a hobby was a healthy instinct. Counseling experts say that hobbies and extracurricular activities are crucial for adolescents. They help build self-esteem, develop social skills, and provide a healthy outlet for stress. The mother’s concern that her daughter was isolating herself with this hobby was understandable but greatly misdirected.

Her dismissal of miniatures as a “useless” hobby was a massive misjudgment of its real-world value. LifeConnect24 reassures us that model building develops incredible skills like patience, focus, and planning. As many commenters also correctly pointed out, the fine motor skills required are exactly what employers and universities look for in fields ranging from dentistry to museum conservation.

ADVERTISEMENT

The mother’s journey of self-discovery led her to the real root of the problem: parental envy. As psychologist Dr. Carl E. explains, it is not uncommon for parents to feel a sense of envy when they see their children enjoying freedoms they were denied. This can lead to a parent trying to direct or even sabotage their child’s interests to soothe their own buried resentment.

Her honest admission that she was “bitter that everyone else seemed free to chase their passions” is a perfect example of this phenomenon. Her ability to recognize this, take responsibility for her own feelings, and then actively join her daughter in her hobby is an inspiring model (pun intended…) of self-awareness and what it takes to repair a parent-child relationship.

Do you think this hobby is too self-isolating for a teen? Tell us how you would have handled this situation in the comments!

Although the internet was harsh initially, they applauded her ability to flip the script and heal her wounds

Screenshot of a social media comment discussing a mom’s resentment over her daughter building tiny cottages instead of being a cheerleader.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment stating the mentality that hobbies must serve a purpose is heinous, related to cheerleader vs cottage building.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text post expressing frustration about the idea that high school is the best years, feeling resentment and joyless slog afterward.

Comment on parenting and acceptance, discussing a mom's resentment over her daughter building tiny cottages instead of cheerleading.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a mom’s envy of her daughter for not being a cheerleader but building tiny cottages.

Comment about mom’s resentment over daughter building tiny cottages instead of being a cheerleader in a personal story.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a Reddit comment discussing high school memories, related to mom wishing daughter were a cheerleader instead of building cottages.

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of an online comment discussing a mother’s resentment toward her daughter’s hobby of building tiny cottages instead of cheerleading.

Reddit comment criticizing a post about a mom's resentment toward her daughter's hobby of building tiny cottages.

Text post discussing a mom’s resentment over her daughter building tiny cottages instead of cheerleading.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment discussing a mom’s resentment as her daughter chooses building tiny cottages instead of cheerleading.