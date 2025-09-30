Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Teen Refuses To Cancel His Plans To Babysit Stepsiblings, His Family Accuses Him Of Abandoning Them
Man discussing and a confused teenage boy reacting while refusing to babysit stepsiblings at home.
Family, Relationships

Teen Refuses To Cancel His Plans To Babysit Stepsiblings, His Family Accuses Him Of Abandoning Them

Open list comments 0
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

23

Open list comments

0

ADVERTISEMENT

Let’s be honest, regular family life comes with its ups and downs, but being part of a blended family can be the whole theme park experience. It gets even trickier if there are teenagers in the mix who get roped into responsibilities they never signed up for.

One teen, who’d much rather hang out with his mom, is forced by legal stuff to do time with his distant dad, stepmom, and three stepsiblings. Not exactly winning the family lottery, right? When his dad demanded he start babysitting the kids permanently (because nothing says “quality time” like involuntary childcare), he straight-up refused, and that’s when things got ugly.    

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

    Life in a regular family comes with its curveballs, but blended family life can be like standing at the wrong end of a three-story driving range

    Father talking to confused teenage stepsibling who is hesitant about refusing to babysit stepsiblings at home.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    One teen, who prefers to live with his mom, found himself forced by law to spend time with his emotionally distant dad, stepmom, and three stepsiblings, all under 8

    Text excerpt about a 16-year-old refusing to babysit stepsiblings under age 8, discussing refusing babysit stepsiblings.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt explaining refusing babysit stepsiblings due to lack of closeness and unwillingness to be part of their family.

    Woman refusing babysit stepsiblings, sitting on a couch and having a serious conversation with a upset child.

    Image credits: Vitaly Gariev / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    When his stepmom got ill, his dad started demanding he spend even more time with them, complete with babysitting duties he never signed up for

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text excerpt highlighting family conflict and refusal to help step-siblings, related to refusing babysit stepsiblings.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Teen refusing babysit stepsiblings during weekend visits with dad, facing family pressure and strained relationships.

    Young woman in glasses attentively listening in a medical setting, reflecting on refusing babysit stepsiblings concerns.

    Image credits: Kateryna Hliznitsova / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT

    When he told his dad there was no chance, his dad threw a text tantrum, calling him a jerk and accusing him of abandoning the kids when they needed a big brother

    Text message describing refusing to babysit stepsiblings after a bad treatment reaction and family conflict over it.

    Text excerpt discussing refusing babysit stepsiblings and the conflict about bonding and responsibilities from an older sibling.

    Image credits: Silly-Kangaroo-5309

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The teen clapped back, claiming that the dad was “hardly a parent,” but still turned to an online community to ask if he was being a jerk for giving forced childcare a skip

    ADVERTISEMENT

    The 16-year-old original poster (OP) shared that he mostly lives with his mom, only seeing his dad every other weekend. His dad is married to Shana, who has three kids, all under 8. The arrangement was working out fine until life threw everyone a curveball: Shana got a cancer diagnosis, and his dad pushed him to start babysitting so she could rest up and get treatment. Plot twist: he’s not interested. 

    He explains that he’s never been close to his dad, Shana, or her kids, and doesn’t want to be forced into a phony “big happy family” relationship. Every time he shows up at their place, they’re already guilt-tripping him into childcare duty anyway, so his refusal to play nanny has upset everyone, especially since Shana has no family nearby.

    When Shana had a nasty reaction to treatment, his dad demanded he drop everything and babysit on the double so she could rest and possibly head to the ER. When he said no again, his dad unleashed a phone-bombing campaign, throwing around words like “cruel” and “ungrateful.” 

    But OP fired back, telling his dad he was barely a parent himself, so Shana wasn’t one either. Absolute mic-drop moment. Now he’s accused of being heartless for refusing to step up. But from where OP’s sitting, it’s pretty unfair to force someone into a role they never auditioned for, much less accepted. Frustrated, he turned to an online community for a sense check.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Older sibling reading to a toddler stepsibling, illustrating family moments related to refusing babysit stepsiblings.

    Older sibling reading to a toddler stepsibling, illustrating family moments related to refusing babysit stepsiblings.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    From what OP tells us, his dad was never really there for him, so it’s pretty rich of him to ask him to suddenly step up, and into a parenting role, no less. We’ve all met them – people who strut through life thinking the world owes them something. 

    But OP’s problem goes deeper than just entitlement. The pros call it parentification, and it’s pretty much when a kid gets dumped into a parenting position way before they’re ready. It often starts with an innocent: “Hey, can you watch your sister for an hour?” Before you know it, it’s full-blown parenting and you find yourself running a mini daycare

    But here’s what people forget: kids aren’t built for that kind of pressure. So, over time, parentification can absolutely wreck their sense of independence, crank up anxiety to eleven, torch their relationships, and even lead straight to burnout city. 

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Yup, burnout isn’t restricted to cubicle farms; it happens to teens, too. When every free minute is gobbled up by chores, grades, and childcare, stress can ramp up fast. If a teen’s running on empty 24/7 while watching their social life disappear into the void, something’s going to snap. And trust us, it won’t be pretty when it does.

    What do you think? Is OP being unreasonable, or is it time his dad got a reality check? Share your thoughts in the comments!

    In the comments, readers mostly asked the teen what his dad’s family’s problem was with Shana, but seemed to agree he wasn’t the jerk in the whole mess

    Online discussion about refusing babysit stepsiblings, highlighting family acceptance and complex emotions in blended families.

    Online conversation showing a user explaining family issues when refusing babysit stepsiblings in a text thread.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online forum discussing refusing to babysit stepsiblings with a question about the stepkids' father.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Reddit discussion about refusing babysit stepsiblings due to family tensions and non-blood relationships in blended families.

    Text post explaining reasons for refusing babysit stepsiblings, emphasizing being a minor and lack of obligation.

    Comment discussing refusing babysit stepsiblings, emphasizing a 16-year-old's limits and need for parental support.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Text post sharing a personal view on refusing babysit stepsiblings, emphasizing self-respect and boundaries in favors.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Comment discussing refusing babysit stepsiblings and suggesting reviewing custody arrangements due to unpaid babysitting pressure.

    Comment on refusing to babysit stepsiblings, emphasizing choice and not being entitled to free babysitting.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Screenshot of an online comment explaining refusing babysit stepsiblings and setting boundaries during visitation visits.

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    23

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    0
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    23

    Open list comments

    0

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Ivan Ayliffe

    Ivan Ayliffe

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    After twenty years in advertising, I've decided to try my hand at journalism. I'm lucky enough to be based in Cape Town, South Africa and use every opportunity I get to explore everything it has to offer, both indoors and out. When I'm not reading, writing, or listening to podcasts, I spend my time swimming in the ocean, running mountain trails, and skydiving. While I haven't travelled as much as I'd like, I did live in !ndia, which was an incredible experience. Oh, and I love live music. I hope you enjoy my stories!

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    User avatar
    POST
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT