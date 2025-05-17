Man Refuses To Babysit Roommate’s Kid After A Night Shift Again, Gets Called Selfish

ADVERTISEMENT

Having a roommate who’s willing to help you out is truly a blessing. But sometimes, people take that blessing and push it way too far. And the moment you call them out on it? Suddenly, you’re the bad guy. The outrage, the guilt-tripping, the drama, it all kicks in like clockwork.

One person shared how he got roped into an eight-hour babysitting session by his roommate and was “paid” with a $6 pizza. Naturally, he refused to help again. When he firmly reminded the couple that their child wasn’t his responsibility, things got tense. What followed was a serious wake-up call about setting boundaries and demanding basic respect.

Keeping kids entertained is quite a task, especially when you have a list of errands to run

A man shared how he babysat his roommate’s child for free and also got thrown up on by their cat

Parents don’t have superpowers, and they shouldn’t be expected to handle everything on their own

As a parent, there are a few things you need to understand, accept, and eventually make peace with. Dr. Katie Stirling, a seasoned Clinical Psychologist, gently reminds us, “Be real about the struggle.” It’s easy to chase the illusion of perfect parenting, but doing so only adds pressure. Being honest about your limits doesn’t make you weak, it makes you aware. The struggle is real, and it’s okay to say it out loud.

Parenting is no joke, it’s one of the hardest jobs out there. Imagine trying to operate on low or no sleep while juggling responsibilities. Research shows that 71.91% of parents don’t get enough sleep at least three nights a week. It’s not just tiredness, it’s emotional weight. Eight out of ten parents report increased stress and guilt when they’re sleep-deprived. And a whopping 95.33% end up delaying bedtime just to reclaim a slice of personal time.

Then there’s the endless stream of tasks that come with caring for a baby: feeding, soothing, cleaning, repeating. And most parents aren’t just doing that, they’re working, managing homes, and juggling everything else. It’s a lot, and it doesn’t stop.

Here’s the truth: a healthy baby needs a healthy parent. That doesn’t just mean physically. It means mentally, emotionally, and spiritually too. You can’t pour from an empty cup, no matter how much love you have. So start by checking in with yourself. Are you surviving, or are you living? The answer will guide you.

Giving yourself some “me time” helps you recharge and face your responsibilities with renewed energy

Learn to tap out when you need to. That’s not quitting, it’s resetting. Stepping back to rest, even for a little while, gives you the strength to step back in fully. Ten minutes in silence, an hour away with a book, or just breathing in fresh air, small things go a long way. And remember, needing a break doesn’t make you a bad parent. It makes you a smart one.

Incorporate physical activity where you can. No need for a fancy gym session, just a walk around the neighborhood can work wonders. Move your body to shift your mood. The goal isn’t perfection; it’s presence. When your body feels better, your mind starts catching up too. Sometimes, that walk can bring clarity no conversation can.

Self-care is different for everyone. For one parent, it might be a podcast and hot tea. For another, it’s ten quiet minutes scrolling memes in the bathroom. It’s not the what that matters, it’s the why. Do it because you deserve peace, not because you earned it.

Try meditating, even for five minutes a day. Guided or silent, sitting or lying down, it doesn’t matter how you do it. What matters is giving your brain a quiet space to land. You’ll be surprised how much calm can come from stillness.

Also, don’t forget your partner in all this chaos. Sometimes parenthood makes couples feel like coworkers on a shared shift. But connection matters. Laugh together, vent to each other, and be honest about your needs. You’re a team, and teams check in. Parenthood doesn’t have to be lonely when you’re in it together.

And if you need help: ask. Whether it’s a friend dropping off dinner or a colleague watching the baby for ten minutes, accept it. Support comes in all forms, and none of it makes you weak. In this particular story, the author’s roommate took his kindness for granted. It’s a reminder: help should be appreciated, not expected. So, what are your thoughts? Has someone ever pushed your kindness too far? Share your story, we’re listening.

People online were not pleased with how the author’s roommate completely disrespected his time

