Some teenagers spend surprise snow days sleeping until noon or doom-scrolling on their phones. Others, however, answer neighborhood calls to babysit that sound harmless enough until disaster unfolds right before their very eyes.

Today’s Original Poster (OP) thought he was just helping out a neighbor babysit, but was met with a child who wouldn’t sit still. So when she called again and asked if he could babysit for her again, he chose his sanity even though it didn’t sit well with her.

More info: Reddit

There are few things that make people lose sympathy faster than entitlement, especially when it’s directed at someone caring for your children

Teen caring for a young child playing with colorful toys on the floor in a bright home setting.

Image credits: Ketut Subiyanto / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author agreed to watch his neighbor’s two young kids for a few hours, but one of them couldn’t sit still and was running around, screaming and crashing things

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

When the neighbor returned, she apologized for her child’s behavior and explained that he wasn’t used to being so far from her which the author understood

Reckless 8-year-old girl yelling while holding a handheld game console, sitting on a patterned carpet.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, he later discovered that the Nintendo switch he had given the kid was broken so when the neighbor called the next day and asked him to babysit again, he refused

Image credits: Mammoth-Ad-9654

He explained that he already had another babysitting gig and that he wouldn’t babysit for her again until he could fix his Nintendo switch, leaving her furious

The OP shared that he regularly babysat for families in his neighborhood. He often worked on weekends or days when school was out, and didn’t demand outrageous pay. One day when his school closed due to bad weather, her accepted a babysitting request from his neighbor who needed someone to watch her younger children while she took her teens to a doctor’s appointment.

The babysitting gig involved a calm three-year-old and a very energetic eight-year-old, but he was down as he would be getting $100 after three hours. While he came prepared with snacks and even his Nintendo Switch, often a peacekeeping tool for kids, the eight-year-old refused to settle down.

He ran around screaming and crashing things, unable to sit still for at most three minutes. The OP having to constantly supervise him quickly turned the job into an exhausting ordeal. Still, he got the job done. When the neighbor returned, she paid the agreed amount and apologized, explaining that her eight-year-old wasn’t used to being away from her.

He accepted her explanation until later when he discovered his Nintendo Switch was broken. The next day, the neighbor asked him to babysit the same child again but he refused, telling her he already had his hands full with another babysitting gig and that he wouldn’t want to babysit for her again until he could get his console fixed. In return, she called his mother angrily and accused him of being ungrateful.

Teen frustrated and angry while looking at phone outdoors, representing babysitting conflict with reckless 8-year-old.

Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Raising Children points out that while teen babysitting often feels informal, it should be taken seriously and treated professionally as it is still real work that requires clear expectations, boundaries, and safety planning.

HuffPost further clarifies where responsibility lies, noting that while babysitters handle immediate care and supervision, parents remain legally and ethically responsible for the setup itself. This includes deciding whether a teen is capable of handling certain children, how many kids they can safely manage, and for how long.

They also emphasize that teen babysitters should be respected as “someone else’s child”, underscoring that conflicts often arise when parents shift responsibility onto teens instead of acknowledging their own role or taking responsibility of their children’s behavior.

Finally, Salience Health frames the OP’s refusal as a healthy boundary rather than a personal slight, highlighting that agreeing to uncomfortable situations can lead to resentment and burnout, especially when trust has been damaged or personal property has been disrespected. In this cases, declining further responsibilities isn’t hostile behavior but a form of self-protection.

Netizens sided with the teen, agreeing he was not in the wrong for declining to babysit again. They emphasized that babysitting is a job, not an obligation, and that he had every right to say no especially after already committing to watch other children. Others noted that the mom should have disclosed behavioral challenges beforehand and taken responsibility for the damage instead of lashing out.

What do you think about this situation? Was the OP right to refuse babysitting again after his property was damaged? We would love to know your thoughts!

The neighbor called him ungrateful, but netizens saw nothing wrong in what he did and rather criticized her for not taking responsibility for the damage her son caused

