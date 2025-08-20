Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Guy Won’t Take Shoes Off In Friend’s House Due To Medical Condition, Takes Heat From Friend’s Wife
Man tying shoes indoors related to medical condition causing him to keep shoes on in friendu2019s house
Friends, Relationships

Guy Won’t Take Shoes Off In Friend’s House Due To Medical Condition, Takes Heat From Friend’s Wife

What problems might you run into during a game of Dungeons & Dragons with friends? A fire-breathing dragon? A cunning and powerful sorcerer? A horde of bloodthirsty goblins? Not really – after all, any monsters are purely left there to slay. Real life actually can be way more difficult than any magical mission.

The author of our story today, the user u/NameNo5495, had to deal with a much more serious problem – his medical condition doesn’t allow him to walk barefoot, and the owners of the house where he and his friends gathered for the session have a baby, and they recently introduced a no-shoes policy.

More info: Reddit

    The author of the post is a 38-year-old man who is very fond of board games, especially Dungeons & Dragons

    Image credits: Wavebreak Media / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    So recently, the group of friends decided to gather for another game session

    Image credits: NameNo5495

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    When the author arrived, he found out that the hosts had a crawling baby and thus had introduced a strict no-shoes policy

    Image credits: NameNo5495

    Image credits: korrawinj / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    It became an issue for the guy since he can’t walk barefoot due to his medical condition

    Image credits: NameNo5495

    The man flatly refused to take off his shoes or put grocery bags over them and just left, thus ruining the session for all

    So now meet the Original Poster (OP), a 38-year-old man who is very fond of Dungeons & Dragons. The author and his friends were recently getting ready for another game session, and one of them, “Alex,” offered his house. But when the guests started to arrive, our hero was faced with an unexpected problem – the hosts’ no-shoes policy.

    On the one hand, it all made sense – Alex and his wife had a crawling baby at home, so the parents were worried about cleanliness. On the other hand, the OP has a medical condition called epidermolysis bullosa simplex (EBS), which makes the skin on his feet extremely fragile and sensitive to anything, even tiny things on the floor. In fact, it could really lead the man to bleed and cause pain.

    Our hero flatly refused to take off his special orthopedic shoes with soft soles, or to put grocery bags or socks over his shoes. The bickering with Alex’s wife got to the point that the author was faced with a dilemma – he either had to obey or leave. He chose the latter, and as he was leaving, he heard that the hosts preferred to cancel the game session for everyone.

    So now the man is in two minds on whether he was wrong here or not. His friends’ opinions were also divided – some believe that the hosts had the right to set any rules in their home, while others say that Alex and, especially, his wife, probably overreacted. So the author decided to ask netizens for their opinion – just in case.

    Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    Well, epidermolysis bullosa simplex is indeed a very unpleasant genetic disease, and in some people, it can cause the inability to walk at all. This disease is usually caused by disturbances in the genes responsible for regulating the structure of proteins that form the skin and mucous membranes.

    Accordingly, doctors strongly don’t recommend walking barefoot for people suffering from this disease. On the other hand, the very idea of putting on shoe covers (sold in any drugstore) or simply putting grocery bags over shoes seems quite sound – and the health of a baby crawling on the floor would also be safe.

    The vast majority of people in the comments were also simply surprised that the original poster didn’t bring indoor shoes, simply because it’s indeed a common practice among all people with this condition when they visit someone.

    Moreover, a no-shoes policy is also a common practice in families with little kids. So, yes, the hosts overreacted by canceling the game session, but the author was also definitely wrong in his stubbornness, the responders believe.

    In any case, the man should not have been stubborn and, as a last resort, should have agreed to wrap his shoes in something, since his friends actually suggested this option, netizens concluded. After all, it shouldn’t have created a serious issue. “You aren’t even walking during a DnD game,” someone noted rather reasonably. So what’s your opinion on this case?

    People in the comments noted that he should’ve just taken his indoor shoes with him, and accused the man of being rather unreasonable here

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    Denis Krotovas

    Denis Krotovas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I am a Visual Editor at Bored Panda. While studying at Vilnius Tech University, I learned how to use Photoshop and decided to continue mastering it at Bored Panda. I am interested in learning UI/UX design and creating unique designs for apps, games and websites. On my spare time, I enjoy playing video and board games, watching TV shows and movies and reading funny posts on the internet.

    Read less »
    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     55 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    OP doesn't ever need to be invited back. If he's had this condition for more than a day, he should know how to deal with "No shoes in the house" places. Can't he afford "indoor only" shoes? He's totally the AH.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    elesar18 avatar
    elesar18
    elesar18
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Alex told him to not worry about it when he asked, so he didn’t bring his indoor shoes. Of course he still could have taken them, but Alex is also at fault.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    Load More Replies...
