The Rise of RPG Games

Playing RPGs can stimulate the imagination. Players get to immerse themselves in diverse worlds filled with unique characters, stories, and challenges that encourage creative thinking and problem-solving (4).

The reference to RPGs in popular mainstream media and the social trend of sharing DnD memes contribute to their increasing popularity. What was once considered nerdy has become trendy, and the number of people playing RPGs is constantly rising.

Playing RPGs also offers a sense of stability and control. Psychology Today claims that while playing RPGs may have restrictive parameters, having a rule book provides relief (5).

Knowing the possibilities and being able to predict outcomes offers comfort. Most RPGs follow a logical path of cause and effect that directs the game. So, players have no right to complain when things go South. They’re in it for the possibility that things can eventually turn up.