40 “DnD” Memes To Help You Slay The Boredom
The “Dungeons and Dragons” game world is rife with crazy obstacles set by the Dungeon Master (DM), and these dramatic moments make for hilarious memes that avid players can relate to.
We scoured the web to find the funniest “DnD” memes that will entertain seasoned and introduce new players to the unpredictable nature of the “DnD” world. Follow the game trail for hearty giggles, and don't forget to tag all of your crew!
Level 0
“When The Run Is Too Good to Be True”
“It's the First Word in the Title”
“He’s Gotta Stay“
12 Facts About “DnD” You Probably Didn’t Know
- “Dungeons and Dragons,” first published in 1974, is credited with being the first commercially available role-playing game (1).
- Creators Gary Gygax and Dave Arneson developed the game in their basements.
- The original “Dungeons and Dragons” was heavily inspired by medieval culture, mythology, and Tolkien’s ”The Lord Of The Rings.”
- Vin Diesel, Stephen Colbert, and Joe Manganiello are celebrity fans of “Dungeons and Dragons,” showcasing the game’s broad appeal.
- True “Dungeon” is a live-action role-play experience where players navigate a physical dungeon at Gen Con.
- Gary Gygax’s 11— and 9-year-old children were among the first to playtest “Dungeons and Dragons” and chose the name (2).
- The largest ever “Dungeons and Dragons” game occurred in Utah on April 22, 2023, with 1,227 people playing together simultaneously. Some games can extend days or even months on end.
- Some popular video games that incorporate “Dungeons and Dragons” themes and designs include “Final Fantasy,” “Baldur’s Gate 3,” and “Pathfinder.”
- Marvel made a “Dungeons and Dragons” cartoon and produced a 27-episode animated series.
- “Dungeons and Dragons” went from simply nerdy to cool and became mainstream through celebrated TV shows like “Big Ban Theory” and “Stranger Things.”
- January 26 is Dungeons and Dragons Day, so game lovers hold celebratory campaigns in its honor.
- Before it became a standalone game, “Dungeons and Dragons” was initially marketed as a fantasy variation add-on of the widely popular “Chainmail” wargame (3).
“When Legendary Loot Trivializes Your BBEG”
The Risky Business of Warlock Pacts
“The Mimic It Is”
The Rise of RPG Games
Playing RPGs can stimulate the imagination. Players get to immerse themselves in diverse worlds filled with unique characters, stories, and challenges that encourage creative thinking and problem-solving (4).
The reference to RPGs in popular mainstream media and the social trend of sharing DnD memes contribute to their increasing popularity. What was once considered nerdy has become trendy, and the number of people playing RPGs is constantly rising.
Playing RPGs also offers a sense of stability and control. Psychology Today claims that while playing RPGs may have restrictive parameters, having a rule book provides relief (5).
Knowing the possibilities and being able to predict outcomes offers comfort. Most RPGs follow a logical path of cause and effect that directs the game. So, players have no right to complain when things go South. They’re in it for the possibility that things can eventually turn up.
The Sunk Cost Fallacy Explained
“The Time Travel Portals Are to Blame”
“When Deception Fails”
Why Do People Love “Dungeons and Dragons?”
The popularity of “DnD” lies in its unique ability to unite people at the table, says Jos Cerelius in an article he shared on Medium in 2023 (6). Nerds can battle with jocks, frenemies can become allies, and all kinds of folks who’d otherwise not interact in real life can pool together and play.
“DnD” also offers versatility, which has kept it on shelves for over 50 years. There isn’t just one way to play,” explains Cerelius. All kinds of Player strategies are welcome at the table — from those who love role-playing and the action-seekers who dive straight into the action to those who observe and immerse themselves in the creative storytelling.
According to Own Biniecki’s 2020 article on The Goodness Exchange, “Dungeons and Dragons” also builds a feeling of purpose among its players (7). This sense of community is further amplified and strengthened through tasks that people do together.
Not Just for Barbarians
Awkward DnD Socials
Forever DM
The DM's Dilemma
DnD 5e vs Pathfinder 2e
Deus Ex Machina
“They Had Us in the Firat Half”
“When Nat 20 Meets Immunity”
Confused LGP
“Might As Well Be Useful...”
Devine Soul Sorcerers
Don’t Underestimate Creatures
The Last Man Standing
“Unlimitted Power!”
Passive Perception Panic
“Roll in the Damage”
Late Introduction
“When Mage Hand Solves Everything”
“What Do You Do?”
“Kaboom”
DM Saves the Day
“When Your Character Dies”
Power Level Disparity
The Chaos of Saving the World
The Impenetrable Fortress
A Recap on “Useful” Facts
The Gold Rule
Vegan Diet
The Ultimate “DnD” Setup
Campaign Dreams
