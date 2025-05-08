Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Highly Sensitive” SIL Balks After Her High Demands Get Shut Down
Young highly sensitive woman showing disgust while holding a sandwich outdoors in an urban setting.
Family, Relationships

“Highly Sensitive” SIL Balks After Her High Demands Get Shut Down

People with strict dietary requirements live a complicated life. Their enjoyment of food comes with limitations, and as someone from the outside looking in, it’s only proper to empathize with them. 

However, they’re never entitled to make things difficult for the people around them. It’s a problem this woman had to deal with when her peanut-allergic and vegan sister-in-law began making unreasonable demands for staying over. 

She refuses to accommodate the unrealistic requests, but wonders if she was too harsh to treat a family member this way. 

    A woman has been having trouble dealing with her sister-in-law, who is vegan and allergic to peanuts

    Image credits: pexels (not the actual photo)

    Her SIL is planning to stay over and made unrealistic demands to accommodate her dietary restrictions

    Image credits: freepik (not the actual photo)

    But given her busy schedule, she refuses to accommodate them

    People with food allergies carry mental burdens

    People who are forced to follow a restricted diet also carry the mental burdens brought on by their situation. According to the Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) Patient Registry, 62% of people experience anxiety about living with food allergies and food avoidance. 

    At the same time, 54% of people who experienced an allergic reaction reported going through a period of anxiety, while 32% were in panic mode. 

    But it’s not only those suffering who go through these mental struggles. According to FARE, their caregivers also fear for their safety, and many have sought professional help to cope with the worry. 

    Given these burdens, living with dietary restrictions affects relationships. As Medical News notes, families with allergic children end up limiting their social interactions, which can cause a strain within their dynamic. 

    In the story’s case, the sister-in-law’s food allergies began to cause resentment in the author, which can worsen if they don’t deal with their situation properly. 

    It all comes down to compromise. If she intends to cook, the author must understand food safety preparation. As the University of Michigan community educator Nancy Swenderis, MS, RN, emphasizes, trace amounts of an allergen are enough to trigger a reaction for many people. 

    She must clean surfaces and kitchen utensils thoroughly to ensure contamination-free conditions. If necessary, she may need to use separate tools for every meal. While it is a bit of a hassle, it is part of her obligations as a host. 

    However, the sister-in-law could also make things easier by purchasing her premade dishes. The people around her may be too busy to accommodate her requests, and she can do her part to avoid causing tension. No one wants family drama, let alone a rift caused by food preparation methods. 

    Most commenters sided with the author, with some blaming her husband for not taking the initiative to accommodate his sister

    But there were a few who called her out

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Rugile Baltrunaite

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    zora24_1 avatar
    Trillian
    Trillian
    Community Member
    42 minutes ago

    Nut allergies can be pretty severe, so this is a strain on hosts in more than one way. I am not sure if I would be comfortable agreeing if she is deadly allergic. If it's moderate, I would ban all peanut related products and tell her she's welcome to come and cook for herself. As for non-vegan stuff, no sorry. She does not have to eat it, but your choice of diet is your choice and not something you have to move out of the way for her.

    tamrastiffler avatar
    Tamra
    Tamra
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    No. That's a full answer and needs no justification nor explanation to either the SIL or husband. Just NO. This is your home, your rules and your life. Women need to stop feeling like they need to be so accommodating all the time, and constantly taking on the responsibility for other's happiness and well-being.

    impossiblekat avatar
    KatSaidWhat
    KatSaidWhat
    Community Member
    36 minutes ago

    Veganism is much like religion - have your lifestyle, don't force it on me.

