Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add post form top
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

Friendship In Shambles After Serious Accusations Stem From Basic Hygiene Practices
Friends, Relationships

Friendship In Shambles After Serious Accusations Stem From Basic Hygiene Practices

Open list comments 3
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

33

Open list comments

3

Toxic friendships add zero value to anyone’s life. Yet, despite this glaring fact, some people choose to stay in these detrimental relationships, and they have their reasons for doing so. 

This woman went so far as to pay for her friend’s school tuition, only to receive serious accusations stemming from her basic hygiene choices. When she decided to cut off the financial support, the friend gaslighted her to make her feel worse. 

Ultimately, the woman still feels she was being unreasonable for her decision, as she asks the Reddit community if she had overreacted. 

RELATED:

    Some people have toxic friends whom they don’t immediately cut off despite the abuse

    Image credits: Burdun / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    This woman had been putting up with her friend’s judgments about how she takes care of herself

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: hearts4makali

    ADVERTISEMENT

    It all came to a head one day when the friend made serious accusations against her

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: benzoix / Freepik (not the actual photo)

    She decided to cut off financial support as a response, only to be gaslighted in the end

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: hearts4makali

    People stay in toxic friendships because they feel indebted

    There are several reasons why people choose to stay in toxic friendships, despite knowing how abusive things can get. However, according to licensed marriage and family therapist Sarah Epstein, LMFT, it revolves around the feeling of being indebted to the other person for what they have done. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    In an article for Psychology Today, Epstein stated that the top reason is the deep history shared between friends. As she explained, the mere ability to say “we’ve been friends for 20 years” makes it difficult for people to let go of a friendship, no matter how toxic it can get. 

    Epstein also pointed out that many people find it easier to hold on to a depleting friendship than to set boundaries. This is particularly true for those who are non-confrontational and would rather keep the status quo than face the discomfort of shifting the dynamics.  

    People may also keep a toxic friend because of how they were helpful during a difficult time. The author later admitted this in a reply in the comments, stating she was doing it out of care and guilt. 

    If this is the case, Epstein advises asking an important question: What do I owe this friend, and for how long?”

    A friend who triggers bad vibes isn’t worth keeping around

    A clear indication of a toxic friend is the negativity they bring. All of a sudden, a supposedly relaxing night turns sour. For the people dealing with such behavior, it can be draining. 

    But as licensed psychologist Dr. Suraji Wagage notes, some may tolerate it because they are used to this friendship dynamic. 

    ADVERTISEMENT

    “You may frequently feel sad, scared, frustrated, or angry, but may push these feelings away because you are accustomed to putting your friend’s needs first,” Dr. Wagage said

    In such situations, most experts advise setting boundaries, such as limiting contact. The author did her part by cutting off financial support, to which her friend responded violently. 

    Dr. Wagage says this reaction is expected from people who carry these toxic traits. However, she clarifies that, “If this happens, it does not mean you are doing something wrong.”

    The author did the right thing by refusing to tolerate the abuse and damaging accusations hurled at her. She is better off distancing herself from a manipulative person she once called a friend. 

    Commenters didn’t hold back, with some calling out the author for her “doormat behavior”

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    More readers gave their blunt reactions

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook
    Vote arrow up

    33

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    3
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    33

    Open list comments

    3

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Miguel Ordoñez

    Miguel Ordoñez

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Struggling writer by day. Frustrated jazz drummer by night. Space Cowboy 24/7.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People: Stop reducing woman to genital parts! Same People: Your genital parts define you as a child. My advice to OP: Stop hanging out with that absolutely horrific person!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Both OP and her ex-friend have issues and should get therapy. The latter is much more ill though

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    juliet_bravo avatar
    Learner Panda
    Learner Panda
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are no alternatives to this situation, except cut her off completely, block her in every possible way and go deep no contact. She is the one with a mental problem not OP.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    zeljkoklaric78_1 avatar
    Bernd Herbert
    Bernd Herbert
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    People: Stop reducing woman to genital parts! Same People: Your genital parts define you as a child. My advice to OP: Stop hanging out with that absolutely horrific person!

    Vote comment up
    4
    4points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    nilsskirnir avatar
    Nils Skirnir
    Nils Skirnir
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Both OP and her ex-friend have issues and should get therapy. The latter is much more ill though

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    juliet_bravo avatar
    Learner Panda
    Learner Panda
    Community Member
    16 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There are no alternatives to this situation, except cut her off completely, block her in every possible way and go deep no contact. She is the one with a mental problem not OP.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda