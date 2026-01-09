Mom Clings To Daughter’s Wedding Dress After Losing Her, Older Daughter Mad Mom Won’t Hand It Over

ADVERTISEMENT

Any story related to the loss of a close relative is incredibly difficult for those who have had to endure such a terrible blow in their life and find the strength to move on. People say time heals all wounds, but that’s not always true.

Today, we want to share the story of a mother who first had to endure the terrible ordeal of losing her daughter, and then, years later, had to deny another daughter her important request. So, let’s read this tale together.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

All the questions related to the late members of the family are incredibly sensitive, especially for the living parents of those people

Young woman in a white robe with a veil preparing near a sparkling wedding dress on a mannequin indoors.

Image credits: vasilij33 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author of the post is 55 years old, she lost her youngest daughter and her fiancé a few years ago, and her youngest daughter is getting married soon

Mom clings to daughter’s wedding dress after losing her, causing older daughter to be mad mom won’t hand it over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text about mom clinging to daughter’s wedding dress after losing her, causing conflict with older daughter.

Text showing a mom refusing to hand over her daughter's wedding dress, causing tension between older daughters.

Mom clings to daughter’s wedding dress, causing tension as older daughter is mad mom won’t hand it over at home.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The bride-to-be asked her mom to let her wear her sister’s unworn wedding gown for her wedding

Mom clings to daughter’s wedding dress after losing her, causing tension with older daughter over the dress handover.

Mom clings to daughter’s wedding dress amid family dispute with older daughter over possession and emotions.

Mom clings to daughter’s wedding dress amid family tension, older daughter upset over dress handover conflict.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text message discussing if someone is being unreasonable, seeking third party opinions with a husband’s supportive view.

ADVERTISEMENT

Worried mom sitting on couch, clinging to daughter's wedding dress after family conflict over dress possession.

Image credits: tsyhun / Freepik (not the actual photo)

However, the mom refused since this dress actually was just a memory of her late daughter, more a symbol than just clothing

Text update about mom clinging to daughter’s wedding dress and family tensions after losing her.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt discussing a mom clinging to daughter’s wedding dress and family tension over handing it over.

Mom clings to daughter’s wedding dress, causing conflict as older daughter wants to alter and use the dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Woman working on daughter's wedding dress, delicately adjusting lace on a mannequin in a bright sewing studio.

Image credits: Getty Images / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The bride-to-be offered money for buying out the gown, but the mom was adamant – and her husband also sided with her

Mom clings to daughter’s wedding dress after losing her, older daughter upset mom won’t hand it over.

Mom clings to daughter’s wedding dress amid family conflict with older daughter over the gown’s significance and ownership.

Mom clings to daughter’s wedding dress after loss, causing older daughter frustration over keeping the dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two women in black mourning at a grave with flowers, reflecting loss and conflict over a daughter's wedding dress.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman admits that her living daughter was sorta golden child years ago, so she just wants to equalize the situation somehow

Mom clings to daughter’s wedding dress, causing conflict with older daughter over the dress’s possession.

Mom clings to daughter’s wedding dress, causing conflict with older daughter over who should keep the dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom clings to daughter’s wedding dress after loss, causing conflict with older daughter over the dress.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom clings to daughter’s wedding dress, creating tension with older daughter over possession of the dress.

Image credits: anonymous

The mom and daughter ended up with a heart-to-heart conversation, and they finally came to an agreement and decided to pick a brand new dress together

The Original poster (OP) is now 55 years old. She and her husband had two daughters, “Opal” and “Amelia.” Opal and her fiancé had left four years ago. Since then, our heroine has kept her wedding dress, which Opal, sadly, never got to wear, in her home. The dress is very beautiful and stylish, and it serves as a memento of her daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amelia recently asked the author to lend her this dress for her own wedding – she wanted to save money for other expenses – but our heroine was adamantly against it. Even when her daughter offered to buy the dress, the original poster still said “No.” And for her, it wasn’t even about money.

The point, says the OP, is that throughout her life, Amelia has been treated more favorably by her parents, and the mother in particular, than Opal. Her older sister could count on leniency in chores, and she received full funding for her education, while Opal had to compromise literally every time. So now the mother wants to “pay her back” – at least this way.

To explain her position – more sentimental than rational – the mother had to meet with Amelia and tell her about her motives in detail. It was a difficult conversation, with tears and touching memories, but the OP says she understood and accepted her point. The mom suggested they choose a new wedding dress together, and the bride-to-be agreed. Let’s hope this puts an end to any disagreements between them.

Teenage daughter sitting on couch holding a glass, talking to an older woman about a wedding dress dispute with her mom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the issue of wearing clothing or jewelry from late relatives at weddings is a very sensitive and controversial one. Some experts do believe it’s a great way to honor the memory of a lost relative. “In any case, this issue should be discussed with all those involved,” says Irina Matveeva, a psychologist and certified NLP specialist, whom Bored Panda asked for a comment here.

According to Irina, this was a problem of different attitudes on the part of mother and daughter. While the former viewed the situation from a moral and ethical perspective – as an opportunity, just years later, to offer her late daughter a belated apology for the unfair treatment she received – the latter most likely just wanted to approach the issue of choosing a gown rationally.

“In this regard, it’s good that mother and daughter finally found the way to sit down and discuss this issue, trying to understand each other. Unfortunately, very often, the parties in such conflicts don’t seek understanding, but instead jump straight to offences and arguments. This approach is unconstructive and leads to nothing but a worsening of family relationships,” Irina Matveeva sums up.

ADVERTISEMENT

Opinions from commenters on the original post were quite divided. Some believed that Amelia just wanted a pretty dress and didn’t care about the memory of her sister. Others wrote that the mother and daughter did the right thing by reaching a consensus and finding a solution by searching for a new dress together. In any case, it’s good that this story didn’t end with a big spat between close people. Ain’t it, our dear readers?

Some commenters criticized the bride for being overly rational here, but almost all of them were glad of the consensus made by the mom and daughter

Comment discussing romantic relationships and a wedding dress in a contentious family situation.

Comment discussing conflict over a daughter’s wedding dress as mom clings to it, causing tension with older daughter.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Screenshot of a forum comment discussing a mom clinging to her daughter's wedding dress and family tensions over it.

Comment discussing the mom clinging to daughter’s wedding dress after losing her and older daughter upset mom won’t hand it over.

Comment about mom clinging to daughter’s wedding dress as older daughter is upset over not handing it over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mom clings to daughter’s wedding dress after losing her, causing older daughter to be mad mom won’t hand it over.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a post about mom clinging to daughter’s wedding dress after losing her, causing conflict with older daughter.

Comment text on a social media post about a mom clinging to her daughter’s wedding dress amid family tension.