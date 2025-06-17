“AITA For Not Letting My Buddy Crash At My Place After He Roasted It In Front Of Everyone?”
If you ever want to be invited back to someone else’s home, houseguest etiquette matters. No host wants to welcome back a guest who criticized them or left their house a mess. So it’s important to be respectful of one’s space to maintain amicable relationships and score another invite.
Unfortunately, this guy completely ignored basic courtesy when coming to a friend’s home. Not only did he make fun of the buddy’s humble abode, but he also expected to let him crash there after a few days, for which he got a big fat rejection.
Whether you’re popping over to a friend’s house for a game night and a couple of drinks or spending a few nights while visiting town (or when in a pinch), there are certain guest faux pas that should be avoided to prevent any bad blood from forming. If you appreciate conversations over a glass of wine or crashing onto your friend’s couch when traveling or having a hard time, these should always be in the back of your mind when visiting people you’re close to.
First and foremost, a big ‘no’ while visiting other people’s homes is providing unsolicited critiques about their space, just like the person in this story did. People put a lot of effort into curating their home, so they might feel hurt when hearing negative and unprovoked comments about it, which, as a result, can put their relationship with guests in jeopardy.
Another guest faux pas is treating their home like a hotel. People visiting other people’s homes should always offer to help and pick up after themselves, especially if they’re staying for a longer period of time. “Houseguests sometimes overplay their hand as guests and underplay the fact that they’re in someone’s house,” says relationship expert April Masini to Bustle. “So offer to do the dishes, walk the dog, or babysit the kids.”
“Place your dirty towels and sheets in a hamper in the laundry room, so they’re easy to wash, but fold the coverlet and duvet at the end of the bed as they were when you found them,” adds entertaining expert Carla McDonald. These things are little, but they help to avoid accidental rudeness and ensure you get invited back again.
Something else that is important to do when having an extended stay with trusted people is to be clear about how long you’ll be staying and what your plans are during it. The latter ensures that there are no scheduling conflicts.
“If you keep your schedule secret from them … you may show up with a packed calendar of meetings and get-togethers outside their home, and they’ve planned a dinner party, bought tickets to a concert, [or] scheduled other events because they thought you were coming to stay with a blank calendar for your visit,” Masina says.
When it comes to the duration of the stay, try to keep the stay brief so you don’t take advantage of the host and keep the visit exciting instead of exhausting. And if it wasn’t obvious yet, don’t show up unannounced, or even worse, with children, a partner, or a pet. Many people find this inconvenient and not spontaneous or fun.
Other additional guest faux pas include overpacking and ignoring any house rules. Avoiding these minimizes the number of things that will inevitably be scattered around and helps to prevent any unnecessary misunderstandings. Lastly, do your best to be grateful for everything—thank them when you arrive (bonus points if you bear a little gift, nothing too fancy) and leave. You can even invite them to your home as a thank you for their hosting efforts.
Some commenters thought the original poster did the right thing by refusing to let the friend crash
Others thought he was being too sensitive
Later, the original poster shared an update:
Commenters were pretty satisfied with the update
You have IKEA furniture in your starter apartment? Boy, you're fancy! My first apartment many years ago had a bookshelf made out of bricks propping up some boards from a broken-up pallet. The sofa was $10 from the thrift store. It was a portion of a sectional sofa (don't know what happened to the rest.) I say that you are doing really well for a person in their first place.
You had bricks and boards from a pallet?!? I had to use rocks and a dinosaur femurLoad More Replies...
I met a dude in a new city. 2nd time we went out he asked to crash at my place. He lived a few blocks away. His friend said he was probably a closet gay. Not that is a big deal, but a random guy trying to stay in my place who may be gay and hiding it. I am a straight dude and I just said said nah, I am used to being alone but can order you an uber. Needless to say, he never spoke to me again. Judge the situation how you want, but I would rather go to sleep alone than with a stranger in the other room I know nothing about.
