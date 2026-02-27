Guy Expects Ex To Spend Loads Of Money Flying Kids Out To Meet His New Fam, Mad When She Says No

ADVERTISEMENT

Co-parenting is hard enough when both parents live in the same city. Throw in a cross-country move, new spouse, and stepkids, and suddenly it’s less “amicable parenting plan”, more “logistics nightmare with emotional side quests.”

One mom turned to an online community to ask whether or not she’s being a jerk after refusing to pay to fly her kids out for her ex’s stepchildren’s birthdays. He claims she’s being selfish; she says she’s just sticking to the law. Netizens are divided.

Co-parenting after a breakup is rarely simple, especially if one parent decides to make a drastic move

After relocating 11 hours away, one woman’s ex left her as the full-time, boots-on-the-ground parent handling everyday life

Because he was the parent who created the distance, the court ordered him to cover flights and pay child support without exception

While the woman managed school runs and sick days, every child support payment got squirreled away as savings for the kids’ futures

When her ex discovered this in court, he demanded she start bankrolling flights, but she refused, and has now asked netizens whether or not that makes her a jerk

The original poster (OP) shares two kids with her ex, a 9-year-old daughter and a 7-year-old son. They were never married, and when things fell apart, he moved 11 hours away to start fresh with his girlfriend, now wife. Long distance parenting wasn’t some tragic accident; it was a decision he made.

Since he chose to move, the court ruled he covers the kids’ flights. He also pays child support, but OP handles the real-life chaos. School drop offs, homework meltdowns, doctor stuff, bedtime battles; you get the drill. She basically carries the full mental load while her ex chills.

OP hasn’t spent a single cent of that child support; Nope, every last dollar goes straight into savings for the kids’ futures, quietly stacking up while she manages the daily grind like some kind of sailor solo circumnavigating the world in a not very big boat.

Her ex only found out about the cash stash during a court appearance, while he was trying to lower or stop paying child support. OP says he’s been furious ever since and is now demanding she pay for extra trips. She’s refused but has still asked netizens if that makes her a jerk.

Look, co-parenting across state lines was never going to be drama-free. Add money, remarriage, and bogus birthday plane tickets, and things were always going to go sideways. So, who’s actually responsible here? And what do the courts say?

When parents split, it’s not just hearts that take a hit, bank accounts do too. The U.S. Census Bureau notes most custodial parents are moms, and child support is designed to cover the basics: rent, groceries, school shoes that mysteriously stop fitting overnight; you get the deal. Flights across states? That’s usually a separate courtroom conversation. Awkward.

The legal eagles at Cornell Law School say family courts lean hard on the phrase “best interests of the child.” And if one parent decides to move hours away for love or a fresh start, judges often expect that parent to absorb the travel costs. The logic’s pretty straightforward; kids shouldn’t pay for grown-up choices. And neither should OP, right?

Still, money after a breakup can spark drama faster than a group chat gone wrong. The experts at Major Family Law say financial disputes are a major trigger for post-separation conflict. Even when payments are made, tension bubbles up over how that money’s spent or, in OP’s case, saved. And tension doesn’t mix well with kids.

Then there’s the blended-family dynamic. Experts say kids can wrestle with loyalty tugs and adjustment hiccups when stepsiblings enter the mix. Building bonds is great, obviously, but so is stability. And sometimes protecting routine and resources isn’t cold or petty, it’s just careful parenting, plain and simple. Take note, OP’s ex.

At the end of the day, co-parenting isn’t about scoring points, it’s about stability, and OP seems to be the only one willing to take that seriously. The court order is clear. The emotions? Not so much. But hey, that’s on him.

In the comments, readers all seemed to agree that the money-smart mom was not the jerk in the equation and slammed her ex for being both delusional and entitled

