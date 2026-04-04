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Woman Wants Husband To Adopt Her Daughters, He Agrees Until He Learns The Truth
Man and woman having a tense argument on couch, reflecting conflict about adopting wife's kids and hidden truths.
Family, Relationships

Woman Wants Husband To Adopt Her Daughters, He Agrees Until He Learns The Truth

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Healthy relationships require a few non-negotiable things like trust, honesty, and transparency. The core idea is that you respect your partner enough to show them the ‘real you,’ including what your past was like. On the other hand, if you act cagey, your significant other might start suspecting something awful.

The internet weighed in on one man’s online story, where he detailed why he decided not to adopt his wife’s two children. According to him, it all started with his wife acting suspiciously, which made him spy on her, forcing him to learn the truth about the kids’ real father. You’ll find the full story and the internet’s varied opinions below.

RELATED:

    If you’re married to the person you love, you assume you know most things about their life. That’s not always the case

    Image credits: varyapigu / Envato (not the actual photo)

    This man shared how he resorted to spying on his wife after she began acting suspiciously. What he uncovered rocked the foundations of their relationship

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    Image credits: GaudiLab / Envato (not the actual photo)

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    Image credits: NoPantsSkypeMeeting

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    Most people lie. However, most of those lies are pretty much inconsequential

    Image credits: priscilladupreez / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

    Dishonesty is something you want to avoid in any relationship, but especially when it comes to your significant other. Everyone lies to a certain extent, sure. But the goal is to be as honest as you possibly can so you can build a relationship based on trust.

    If you lie about the most important aspects of your life, you’re basing the entire relationship on a foundation of dishonesty and secrecy. And that can make everything tumble when the truth eventually gets out.

    Though, to be fair, people don’t always intend for their lies to hurt you. Sometimes, they’re dishonest precisely because they want to spare your feelings. That being said, they assume that you won’t understand their past choices, which says a lot about their lack of trust in you as their partner.

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    A recent study found that the vast majority of people, around 75%, don’t lie all that much. They lie between zero and two times per day. What’s more, most of these lies are about inconsequential things. 90% of the lies they told were white lies.

    Meanwhile, just 6% of respondents lied very little on average, but they had rare days when they lied much more frequently. Day-to-day variance in lying frequency can fluctuate quite a bit depending on the individual.

    There are various reasons for dishonesty, from protecting yourself and your loved ones to getting personal gain

    Image credits: trung18tuoi / Unsplash (not the actual photo)

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    “People who are usually honest have days in which they lie more than is typical for them and prolific liars have days in which they tell few lies. Generally, prolific liars exhibited much more day-to-day variation than the rest of the sample. And this variance was especially true for the top 1 % of liars who averaged 17 lies per day. The only respondents who did not vary much day-to-day were the 1 % who almost never lied.”

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    Based on the findings of the study, most lies (21%) were told to avoid other people. A fifth (20%) were told as jokes or pranks, 14% to protect oneself, 13% to impress others or appear more favorable, and 11% to protect another person.

    Meanwhile, 9% of people said they lied for personal benefit or gain, 5% lied for the benefit of another person, 2% admitted they lied to hurt another person, and 5% said they told lies for unspecified reasons or for no reason at all.

    Most people lied to their friends (51%), followed by their family members (21%), colleagues or fellow students (11%), strangers (8.9%), and casual acquaintances (8.5%).

    What do you think, Pandas? How would you react if you realized that your partner kept significant parts of their life secret from you or had a hidden agenda? What kinds of lies do you think are and aren’t acceptable when you’re in a long-term romantic relationship? Share your thoughts below.

    Most internet users who weighed in on the situation were on the man’s side

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    Woman Wants Husband To Adopt Her Daughters, He Agrees Until He Learns The Truth

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    Others, however, were much more critical. Here’s their perspective

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    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

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    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

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    Jonas Grinevičius

    Jonas Grinevičius

    Writer, Senior Writer

    Read more »

    Storytelling, journalism, and art are a core part of who I am. I've been writing and drawing ever since I could walk—there is nothing else I'd rather do. My formal education, however, is focused on politics, philosophy, and economics because I've always been curious about the gap between the ideal and the real.At work, I'm a Senior Writer and I cover a broad range of topics that I'm passionate about: from psychology and changes in work culture to healthy living, relationships, and design.In my spare time, I'm an avid hiker and reader, enjoy writing short stories, and love to doodle.I thrive when I'm outdoors, going on small adventures in nature. However, you can also find me enjoying a big mug of coffee with a good book (or ten) and entertaining friends with fantasy tabletop games and sci-fi movies.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Mindaugas Balčiauskas

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

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    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

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    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Rugilė Žemaitytė

    Author, BoredPanda staff

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    As a Visual Editor at Bored Panda, my favorite part of the job involves browsing the web for the cutest cat pics, the funniest memes and eye-catching illustrations to brighten up your day!

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    What do you think ?
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    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This just is weird from start to finish. Sounds like he just wants to continue to get in his wifes pants and the kids are just a package deal to do so with her. And she sounds shady AF....

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    keighleyluna avatar
    Keighley Luna
    Keighley Luna
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do...................................... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my experience, it would not be legal for him to adopt the kids. Father still has parental rights and has not relinquished them. The fact that he was paying child support is evidence that he still retained his rights. Jail might have paused his ability to pay support, but it didn't change his legal status as the other parent. I think the mother isn't the brightest bulb if she thought this would fly past a judge as adoption orders have to be processed legal and questions about the birth parents get asked as part of the process. She'd have to present something to show that no parent other than her had legal claim on the kids.

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wife *lied* to him from the beginning. Divorce her.

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    miriambarber avatar
    Rathoren
    Rathoren
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    This just is weird from start to finish. Sounds like he just wants to continue to get in his wifes pants and the kids are just a package deal to do so with her. And she sounds shady AF....

    0
    0points
    reply
    keighleyluna avatar
    Keighley Luna
    Keighley Luna
    Community Member
    2 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I am making a real GOOD MONEY (300$ to 400$ / hr )online from my laptop. Last month I GOT check of nearly 18,000$, this online work is simple and straightforward, don’t have to go OFFICE, Its home online job. At that point this work opportunity is for you.if you interested.simply give it a shot on the accompanying site….Simply go to the BELOW SITE and start your work… This is what I do...................................... L­I­V­E­J­O­B­1.C­O­M

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    marnocat avatar
    Marno C.
    Marno C.
    Community Member
    20 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    In my experience, it would not be legal for him to adopt the kids. Father still has parental rights and has not relinquished them. The fact that he was paying child support is evidence that he still retained his rights. Jail might have paused his ability to pay support, but it didn't change his legal status as the other parent. I think the mother isn't the brightest bulb if she thought this would fly past a judge as adoption orders have to be processed legal and questions about the birth parents get asked as part of the process. She'd have to present something to show that no parent other than her had legal claim on the kids.

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    janellecollard avatar
    Janelle Collard
    Janelle Collard
    Community Member
    Premium     12 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Wife *lied* to him from the beginning. Divorce her.

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